President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are traveling to Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday following two mass shootings over the weekend that claimed the lives of 31 people. But the trip is expected to be met with protests due to the president’s own anti-immigrant rhetoric, which was echoed by one of the suspected gunman.
The president and first lady are scheduled to arrive at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base just east of Dayton at 10:35 a.m., where they will meet with first responders and survivors of the shooting for several hours. The two are scheduled to depart the state around 12:45 p.m. and arrive in El Paso at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time (1:45 p.m. local).
Trump will remain in El Paso for several hours before departing from El Paso International Airport at 6:20 p.m. Eastern time (4:20 p.m. local), and is expected back in Washington, D.C. shortly after 10 p.m.
Here are the latest updates:
Speaking briefly with reporters before his trip to Dayton, Trump denied claims his negative rhetoric about immigrants and racially charged attacks on minority lawmakers have fueled division within the country.
“I don’t think my rhetoric has at all. I think my rhetoric brings people together,” Trump said. "Our country is doing incredibly well.”
Trump also refused to single out the threat of white nationalism, telling reporters he’s concerned about the rise of “any group of hate.”
“Whether it’s white supremacy, whether it’s any other kind of supremacy. Whether it’s Antifa," Trump said. "I’m very concerned about it and I’ll something about it.”
Trump also double-down on his comments linking the suspected gunman in Dayton to Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Investigators have not yet determined any motive in the Dayton mass shooting.
“My critics are political people... In many cases, they’re running for president and they’re very low in the polls,” Trump said. “If you look at Dayton, that was a person that supported, I guess you would say, Bernie Sanders I understood. Antifa, I understood. Elizabeth, I understood."
Just two days after calling for Republicans and Democrats to come together, Trump suggested there was a direct link between the suspected shooter who killed nine people in Dayton and two Democratic presidential candidates — Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
CNN reported Tuesday that the suspected gunman’s social media accounts included “extreme left-wing posts” and support for Warren and Sanders. But unlike the El Paso shooting, where the gunman specifically targeted immigrants, investigators have not yet determined any motive in the Dayton mass shooting.
Trump also attacked the New York Times again on Twitter, drawing a strong rebuke from the newspaper’s White House correspondent Maggie Haberman.
Complicating his trip to El Paso further is the fact that Trump still owes the city $569,204 for services related to a rally he held in the city in February.
“The city staff have followed the process and procedures as it relates to any invoicing that we provide, and we will continue to do so accordingly as per city and state policies,” Laura Cruz-Acosta, communications manager for the El Paso city manager’s office, told the Texas Tribune.
According to the El Paso Times, the city sent the Trump campaign a letter in May requesting the outstanding debt be paid. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, told reporters that despite being “disappointed” with Trump’s remarks from the White House about the shootings, she would greet the president and first lady when they arrive in Ohio Wednesday morning.
“I hope he’s coming here to add value and to help our community, and I hope it’s not about just a press hit and I hope it’s about him actually doing something,” Whaley said.
In El Paso, where the suspected gunman specifically targeted immigrants and is linked to a political manifesto with language that mimicked comments made by the president, local political leaders have made it clear Trump is not welcome in their city.
While El Paso’s Republican mayor Dee Margo said he’d greet the president “in an official capacity,” Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar said it was inappropriate for Trump to travel to the city, and called on the president to apologize for what she called his “racist and hateful words.”
Democratic president candidate Beto O’Rourke, who was Escobar’s predecessor in Congress, has repeatedly called Trump a “racist” and said he’s unwelcome in El Paso.
“22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism,” O’Rourke wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning in response to an attack by Trump. “El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I.”