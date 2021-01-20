Biden supporters in Pennsylvania say the inability to witness history in person hasn’t been a huge damper on a day they’ve been looking forward to for years. This month’s insurrection at the Capitol has them afraid. So do the health risks. And like many Americans living through the last 10 months, they’ve already become experts at turning their living rooms into celebratory spaces. It’s been nearly a year of Zoom birthdays and couch parties. The importance of the day isn’t the spectacle, but what it means for the future, said Anne McKelvey, a hairdresser from Lansdale.