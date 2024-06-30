NBA free agency: Sixers to meet with Paul George tonight; latest news, rumors, and top players available

Sixers' options behind Paul George include Brandon Ingram and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

If Paul George returns to the Clippers or signs elsewhere, the remaining options for the Sixers have dwindled in recent days.

Brandon Ingram is still a star-level trade possibility, especially after the New Orleans Pelicans did not include him in their deal to acquire Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray Friday night. Versatile wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has declined his player option with the Denver Nuggets, putting him on the open market. Longtime-yet-aging All-Stars Klay Thompson and DeMar DeRozan are still free-agents-to-be, with a report from The Athletic’s Anthony Slater surfacing Saturday evening that the Warriors are “preparing” to lose Thompson. Bruce Brown, who had his option picked up by the Toronto Raptors to make him a trade chip, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is on a Minnesota Timberwolves roster that is about to become expensive, could also be attractive.