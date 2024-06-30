NBA free agency: Sixers to meet with Paul George tonight; latest news, rumors, and top players available
The Sixers are the favorite to land Paul George. Will Daryl Morey pull it off? Free agency begins at 6 p.m. Sunday.
NBA free agency kicks off tonight at 6 p.m., when teams will be allowed to legally begin negotiating with free agents from other teams. Previously, they had only been allowed to speak with their own free agents. Any deals agreed to in the coming days won't become official until July 6.
After Paul George declined his player option with the Clippers, he's expected to meet with the Sixers and Magic, in addition to the Clippers, on Sunday night. Philly is the favorite to land George, according to Keith Pompey.
Other free agent options for the Sixers include Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Klay Thompson, and DeMar DeRozan. They could also try to trade for Brandon Ingram.
The Sixers currently have to fill the majority of their roster spots, with Joel Embiid, Paul Reed, and Ricky Council IV currently the only players under contract for next season.
Tyrese Maxey, a restricted free agent, is expected to receive a max offer and rejoin the team, although that will likely happen later in free agency due to salary cap rules. Other Sixers from last season slated to hit the open market include Tobias Harris, Nico Batum, Kyle Lowry, and Kelly Oubre Jr.
After Sunday night's madness, be sure to join Keith Pompey and Gina Mizell at noon on Monday as they break it all down on Gameday Central.
A look at the top NBA free agents
These lists are going to change quickly — and not everyone here is an option for the Sixers — but just to give you a picture of who is available, here's a look at where we stand as of Sunday morning, approximately eight hours from free agency's soft opening.
You can check out a full list here.
Sources: Sixers are the frontrunner to land Paul George ahead of Sunday night meeting
Can the 76ers get their man?
Can they turn skepticism into elation by nabbing their biggest free-agent acquisition in some time?
Sixers' options behind Paul George include Brandon Ingram and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
If Paul George returns to the Clippers or signs elsewhere, the remaining options for the Sixers have dwindled in recent days.
Brandon Ingram is still a star-level trade possibility, especially after the New Orleans Pelicans did not include him in their deal to acquire Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray Friday night. Versatile wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has declined his player option with the Denver Nuggets, putting him on the open market. Longtime-yet-aging All-Stars Klay Thompson and DeMar DeRozan are still free-agents-to-be, with a report from The Athletic’s Anthony Slater surfacing Saturday evening that the Warriors are “preparing” to lose Thompson. Bruce Brown, who had his option picked up by the Toronto Raptors to make him a trade chip, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is on a Minnesota Timberwolves roster that is about to become expensive, could also be attractive.
Gameday Central: Breaking down free agency
Join Inquirer beat reporters Gina Mizell and Keith Pompey at noon on Monday for Gameday Central, as they recap the flurry of initial signings for the Sixers and around the league. They will also explore which players could still be available, and discuss the overall league landscape and where that leaves the Sixers in the Eastern Conference. Tune into this detailed preview of what could be a transformative period for the 76ers.
» READ MORE: Gameday Central: Sixers free agency
Play Sixers GM with our roster builder
This offseason is setting up to be one of the busiest imaginable for the Sixers, who currently have just one starter under contract for next season, Joel Embiid, and only two other players under contract. In other words, Daryl Morey has some work to do.
With free agency about to start, we’ve identified more than 50 players, from the top available names to potential trade options, and assigned an estimated value to each.
Source: Sixers decline Jeff Dowtin’s deal for next season
The 76ers declined Jeff Dowtin Jr.’s team option for the 2024-25 season ahead of Saturday night’s deadline, according to a league source. As a result, the point guard will become an unrestricted free agent.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder averaged 4.3 points and 2.3 assists in 12 games last season. His best game of the season came in a road loss to the Phoenix Suns on March 20. He finished with a career-high 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting to go along with five assists.