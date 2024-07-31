Remaining free agents who could fit the Sixers — including a couple of familiar names

The NBA offseason frenzy has died down, with the 76ers emerging as one of the league’s biggest winners.

They signed perennial All-Star forward Paul George, the splashiest free agent available. They added solid role players in starting forward Caleb Martin, backup center Andre Drummond, experienced sharpshooter Eric Gordon, and veteran combo guard Reggie Jackson. They re-signed Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Lowry, and KJ Martin, inked Tyrese Maxey to his max contract, and drafted Jared McCain and Adem Bona.

Advertisement

Yet a bit of work remains. During last week’s news conferences to formally introduce George and celebrate Maxey, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey revealed that he again plans to keep one roster spot open during the 2024-25 season, which allows flexibility in trades or if a player becomes available.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid: His immigrant journey to the U.S. Olympic team

That means the Sixers have one more spot to fill before the start of training camp, though they can carry up to 20 players before the season begins. And while they can only offer a veteran minimum deal in order to avoid salary-cap penalties, Morey has proved he can still find helpful players during this period. Last September, for example, Oubre joined on a minimum contract, became a key contributor, and has now returned on a more lucrative two-year deal.

Here are five players still available who could be a fit with the Sixers:

Marcus Morris Sr.

The Sixers could still use more depth at forward — and a familiar face is still on the market.

Morris played in 37 games for the Sixers last season, after joining as part of the James Harden blockbuster trade. The North Philly native brought toughness, scoring ability, and locker-room presence, averaging 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40% from three-point range. The 34-year-old even received the key to the city during that stint, in a ceremony at City Hall attended by Sixers teammates and staff.

» READ MORE: ‘I would be nothing without this city’: Marcus Morris Sr. receives a key to the city of Philadelphia

After being traded to the Indiana Pacers at the deadline — and then signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers off the buyout market — Morris said he had no hard feelings toward his hometown team.

Robert Covington and Danuel House Jr. are also 2023-24 Sixers still available. Covington began his second go-around with the team as a disruptive perimeter defender, before a mysterious ankle bone bruise kept him out for the entire 2024 part of last season. House never found another NBA destination after being traded to the Detroit Pistons at the deadline, and then released.

(For the record: Landry Shamet and Markelle Fultz are two more former Sixers who remain on the market.)

Jae Crowder

The veteran forward is known for his rugged playing style, and being a shot-taker from three-point range.

Crowder spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 50 games with 25 starts in 2023-24. The 34-year-old also has been a contributor on Finals teams in Phoenix and Miami in recent seasons.

Cedi Osman

Osman brings offensive punch off the bench, shooting 38.9% from three-point range last season with the San Antonio Spurs. The 29-year-old spent the first six seasons of his career with Cleveland, and feels like a better role-player fit on a good team than on a rebuilding one.

Though Gordon is already expected to fill an outside-shooting role with the Sixers, Osman brings more height at 6-foot-7. Luke Kennard and Doug McDermott are other long-range options still available, but could command more than a minimum salary.

Lonnie Walker IV

Now that the Jackson signing has become final, this could make the Sixers too backcourt-heavy.

Walker is a high-energy but low-efficiency scorer off the bench. The athletic 25-year-old from Reading is a career 42.2% shooter from the field, but did make 38.4% of his 4.7 three-point attempts per game with the Brooklyn Nets last season. Before that, he averaged at least 11.2 points in three consecutive seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and Spurs.

» READ MORE: How the Sixers created the ‘Maxey Museum’ — and kept the secret — to celebrate Tyrese Maxey’s max contract

Gordon Hayward

Would the former All-Star take a minimum deal to join a contender?

After spending parts of four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Hayward at the deadline with hopes he would be a late-season, veteran boost for a rising team. Instead, he was not a fit, falling out of the rotation.

Hayward’s age (34) and injury history are red flags. But when healthy, he is still a versatile offensive player and capable wing defender.