Even with the Sixers and ‘Nova Knicks’ gone, Philly ties to the NBA Finals are aplenty

The 76ers are out of the NBA playoffs. So are the “Nova Knicks.”

Still, the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are peppered with familiar faces for those who follow Philly basketball at all levels.

Here is a breakdown of the players and coaches on both sides with local ties who will be vying for a title beginning Thursday:

Boston Celtics

Jrue Holiday

The veteran point guard spent the first four years of his NBA career with the Sixers, before continuing to blossom into a two-way force and respected teammate with the New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, and Celtics.

After the Bucks traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers in the late-offseason blockbuster to land Damian Lillard, the Sixers were floated by outsiders as a possible destination in a subsequent deal to another contender. Instead, Holiday went to the rival Celtics, who hope he can help push a team that has been on the verge of a championship to the mountaintop. He did just that with the Bucks in 2020-21, after a trade from the Pelicans. During the 2024 playoffs, Holiday has averaged 12.7 points on 48.9% shooting, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 14 games.

Al Horford

Horford remains one of the more vilified former Sixers in recent history, but is again an impactful player in his second Celtics stint. He has stepped into the starting lineup in place of injured big man Kristaps Porzingis, and averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds during the postseason. Now, Horford is seeking that elusive NBA title. He enters the Finals with 181 career playoff appearances, third behind former Utah Jazz Hall of Famers John Stockton (182) and Karl Malone (193) for most individual postseason games without winning a championship.

Jaden Springer

The Sixers’ 2021 first-round draft pick was traded to the Celtics at the deadline, in a move that raised some eyebrows because of Daryl Morey’s willingness to deal with a rival team. The Sixers’ president of basketball operations said he believed the second-round draft pick acquired in the trade would be more immediately valuable to the Sixers in their quest to land win-now star talent around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, while Springer is a still-developing, defense-first young guard. Springer has not been in the Celtics’ rotation since joining the team, making three playoff appearances.

Sam Cassell

The former Sixers assistant has demonstrated this season that he remains a valuable staffer — and head-coaching candidate — even while separated from longtime professional partner Doc Rivers. After spearheading Maxey’s early development with the Sixers, Cassell has been tasked with working individually with All-NBA wing Jayson Tatum in Boston.

After Cassell’s name was connected to the Los Angeles Lakers; head-coaching search, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla praised Cassell’s relatability with players, communication style, and desire to continue studying the game. Now, Cassell will attempt to help clinch a second title with the Celtics, after winning one as a player under Rivers in 2008.

Tyler Lashbrook

Lashbrook, now a player enhancement coach with the Celtics, was on the Sixers’ staff for nearly a decade. He worked his way up from a video-room internship to an on-court role in skill development, and was the team’s Salt Lake Summer League coach in 2022.

Amile Jefferson

The former Friends’ Central High School star and McDonald’s All American has quickly elevated through the coaching ranks since his G League and overseas playing career ended. After two seasons on staff at Duke, where he previously won the 2015 national title as a player and was a teammate of Tatum’s, the Celtics hired Jefferson as an assistant coach last summer.

Jayson Tatum

Remember when the Sixers could have drafted the MVP contender instead of Markelle Fultz? Still too soon?

Dallas Mavericks

Dereck Lively II

The Philly native and Westtown School graduate quickly morphed into one of the NBA’s top rookies, averaging 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks during the playoffs as Dallas’ backup center. His emotional story has also become a theme of the postseason after his mother, Kathy Drysdale, died in April following a decade-long battle with Hodgkin lymphoma. Drysdale, a former Penn State basketball star, previously worked in the university’s athletic department and for the Sixers organization.

Derrick Jones Jr.

The Chester native and 2020 NBA slam dunk champion has been a bet-on-himself success, turning down a player option from the Chicago Bulls last summer to sign a veteran’s minimum deal with the Mavericks and ascending into a starter. He has scored in double figures in eight of his 17 playoff games, is averaging 1.1 blocks in those contests, and is shooting nearly 40% from three-point range.

Markieff Morris

The North Philly native and veteran forward appeared in 26 regular-season games for the Mavericks but has not played during the postseason. His twin brother, Marcus Sr., was acquired by the Sixers in the James Harden trade, then was dealt to the Indiana Pacers at the February deadline.

Eric Hughes

The Dallas assistant was on the Sixers’ staff from 2019-23, first as a player-development coach before being elevated to assistant following one season.