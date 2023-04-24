Sixers NBA playoffs: Second round schedule, Joel Embiid’s injury, and everything else you need to know

The Philadelphia 76ers are one step closer to their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2001, after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Sixers now move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they’ll likely face the Boston Celtics, who took a 3-1 lead against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday and look to close out the series Tuesday night.

Fortunately, the soonest the Sixers would return to the court would be Saturday, giving MVP finalist Joel Embiid a full week to recover from a sprained right knee, which he suffered during the team’s Game 3 win Thursday night. He didn’t play in Game 4 on Saturday,

Here’s everything we know about the Sixers’ upcoming playoff schedule. This will be updated as more information becomes available:

What team will the Sixers face next in the NBA playoffs?

Barring a dramatic comeback from the Hawks, the Sixers will face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics are currently up 3-1.

Boston will certainly be a more difficult opponent than the Nets. This season, the Sixers went just 1-3 against the Celtics during the regular season, winning their last matchup earlier this month behind Embiid’s 52-point performance. But the Celtics were also undermanned, playing without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III.

Conversely, the Sixers when 3-1 against the Hawks this season, including a 136-131 win earlier this month with their entire starting lineup on the bench.

» READ MORE: As long as they have Joel Embiid, the Sixers have the toughness to hang in an old school Eastern Conference

When do the Sixers play next?

It all depends how quickly the Celtics-Hawks series ends. If Boston wins on Tuesday and eliminates Atlanta, they would face the Sixers on Saturday. If the Hawks manage to win Game 5, the soonest the Sixers would return to the court would be Monday.

If the Celtics win the series, the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals would take place in Boston at TD Garden. If the Hawks comeback to win the series, the Sixers would have home court advantage in the second round of the playoffs and would play their first two games at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here’s how the schedule of the Eastern Conference semifinals will break out:

If the Celtics win on Tuesday:

Game 1: Saturday, April 29 Game 2: Monday, May 1 Game 3: Friday, May 5 Game 4: Sunday, May 7 Game 5*: Tuesday, May 9 Game 6*: Thursday, May 11 Game 7*: Sunday, May 14

If the Celtics lose on Tuesday and their series goes six or seven games:

Game 1: Monday, May 1 Game 2: Wednesday, May 3 Game 3: Friday, May 5 Game 4: Sunday, May 7 Game 5*: Tuesday, May 9 Game 6*: Thursday, May 11 Game 7*: Sunday, May 14

* — if necessary

» READ MORE: Sixers to begin East semifinals at Boston on Saturday if Celtics close out Hawks on Tuesday

Joel Embiid injury status

The big question heading into the second round of the playoff is whether Embiid will be available for Game 1 after spraining his right knee during the team’s Game 3 win against the Nets on Thursday. Embiid did not play in Game 4.

Coach Doc Rivers told reporters Sunday Embiid’s knee was sore and swelling following the game, but wasn’t sure how long the MVP finalist would be sidelined.

“I would say, right now, it’s probably the same percentage I said before the game.... probably 50 percent, at best,” Rivers said.

Embiid has dealt with multiple injuries during his NBA career, which began with him missing the entire 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons after suffering a stress fracture in his right foot. Earlier this season, he missed four games with a mid-foot sprain.

Here’s a rundown of the injuries that caused Embiid to miss the most time.

Which teams have advanced in the 2022 NBA playoffs?

Entering Monday, only the Sixers have moved on to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Here’s where the rest of the playoff series currently stand:

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics lead the Atlanta Hawks 3-1. Next game is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. (TNT) New York Knicks lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-1. Next game is Wednesday at 7 p.m. (NBA TV) Miami Heat lead the Milwaukee Bucks 2-1. Next game is Monday at 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Western Conference

Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are tied 2-2. Next game is Wednesday at 10 p.m. (TNT) Denver Nuggets lead the Minnesota Timberwolves 3-1. Next game is Tuesday at 9 p.m. (NBA TV) Los Angeles Lakers lead the Memphis Grizzlies 2-1. Next game is Monday at 10 p.m. (TNT) Phoenix Suns lead the Los Angeles Clippers 3-1. Next game is Tuesday at 10 p.m. (TNT)

Eliminated teams: Brooklyn Nets

What channel will the Sixers playoff games air on?

NBC Sports Philadelphia only had the broadcast rights to air the first round of the NBA playoffs. So moving forward, the rest of the Sixers’ playoff games will air on either ESPN, TNT or NBA TV.

The network still plans to air Sixers Pregame Live and Sixers Postgame Live throughout the team’s playoff run, featuring Amy Fadool, former Sixers coach Jim Lynam, and former NBA player Marc Jackson. Sixers announcer Kate Scott said she hopes to continue traveling with the team as a reporter for NBC Sports Philadelphia throughout their playoff run

Both TNT And ESPN are available to stream on a host of so-called skinny bundles, including Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, fubo, and YouTube TV.

How can I get Sixers tickets?

Sixers playoff tickets are already on sale for the Eastern Conference semifinals. There is no opponent or schedule yet, but the Sixers are guaranteed at least two home games during the series at the Wells Fargo Center.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest tickets for the first game at the Wells Fargo Center were running about $140 before fees. Seats closer to the court were selling for upwards of $1,500.

Upcoming 2023 NBA playoff schedule