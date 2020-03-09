Robinson was 0 for 10 from three-point range in his first eight Sixers games and also said he wasn’t told of his role, something coach Brett Brown vehemently denied. Either way, he has averaged 15 points and shot 6 for 10 from three-point range in the last three games. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, the Sixers need scoring production. That is even more the case for Burks, who isn’t the same defensive player as Robinson.