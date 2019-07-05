Sixers fans will get their first chance to see top draft pick Matisse Thybulle when he takes the court Friday afternoon in the team’s summer league debut against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Sixers traded up four spots to the No. 20 pick to select Thybulle, a standout at Washington whom my colleague Sarah Todd described as “one of the most threatening and impactful defensive players that college basketball has seen in decades.” Technically, Thybulle was drafted by Boston and traded to the Sixers, a move that angered lifelong Celtics fan Bill Simmons, who described the rookie as an “absolute defensive menace" and the type of player who "always ends up on a playoff team.”
Sixers fans will also be watching Zhaire Smith, the No. 16 pick in the 2018 draft acquired in a trade with the Phoenix Suns. Smith showed flashes during last year’s summer league before fracturing his foot and suffering complications from a sesame allergy that threatened his life. Outside of a few minutes late last season, most of Smith’s playing time following his recovery came in the G-League with the Wilmington Blue Coats.
“When I first came back, I tried to dunk. That didn’t work out very well," Zhaire told reporters after practice earlier this week. “I had to rebuild all of that again, but now I’m all good.”
ESPN and NBATV will air all 83 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas, which will take place at the Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center. Calling the Sixers’ first game against the Bucks will be play-by-play announcer Jorge Sedano, former MMA fighter turned broadcaster Ariel Helwani, and longtime NBA star Vince Carter, who remains a free agent but has said he’d like to return to the NBA for his 22nd season.
When: Friday, July 5
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Time: 3:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN2 (Jorge Sedano, Vince Carter, Ariel Helwani)
Streaming: ESPN app (requires authentication), ESPN+, FuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, Hulu + Live TV, SlingTV (all require a subscription)
Staff writer Keith Pompey is in Las Vegas covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the games can be found at Inquirer.com/sixers. In his latest Locked on 76ers podcast, Pompey speaks with Inquirer columnists Marcus Hayes and Mike Sielski about the team’s needs after the first few days of free agency.
ESPN will broadcast two NBA shows from Las Vegas. Starting Friday, the network’s daily NBA show The Jump will air live from Las Vegas, hosted by Rachel Nichols alongside analysts Kendrick Perkins and Vince Carter.
Hoop Streams — the network’s pregame digital show available on Twitter, YouTube, and the ESPN app — will air live on Friday from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Cassidy Hubbarth (who will also handle sideline reporting duties for two games on Friday night) will be on hand to host, joined by Perkins.
Friday, July 5: Sixers-Bucks, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, July 6: Sixers-Celtics, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Monday, July 8: Sixers-Thunder, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Wednesday, July 10: Sixers-Pistons, 3 p.m., NBATV
Friday, July 12: Consolation games
Saturday, July 13: Consolation and quarterfinal games
Sunday, July 14: Semifinals
Monday, July 15: Championship
Here is the Sixers’ full 14-man roster for this year’s summer league (name, age, last played for/country, years pro):
- A.J. Davis, 24, Blue Coats/USA, Rookie
- P.J. Dozier, 22, Celtics/USA, 2
- Zach Hankins, 22, Xavier/USA, Rookie
- Terry Harris, 23, North Carolina A&T/USA, Rookie
- Haywood Highsmith, 22, Sixers/USA, 1
- Jalen Jones, 26, Baskonia (Spain)/USA, 1
- Christ Koumadje, 22, Florida State/Chad, Rookie
- Sheldon Mac, 26, Wizards/USA, 1
- Shake Milton, 22, Sixers/USA, 1
- Norvell Pelle, 26, Blue Coats/Antigua and Barbuda, Rookie
- Marial Shayok, 23, Iowa State/Canada, Rookie
- Zhaire Smith, 20, Sixers/USA, 1
- Deshon Taylor, 23, Fresno State/USA, Rookie
- Matisse Thybulle, 22, Washington/USA, Rookie
