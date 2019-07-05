The Sixers traded up four spots to the No. 20 pick to select Thybulle, a standout at Washington whom my colleague Sarah Todd described as “one of the most threatening and impactful defensive players that college basketball has seen in decades.” Technically, Thybulle was drafted by Boston and traded to the Sixers, a move that angered lifelong Celtics fan Bill Simmons, who described the rookie as an “absolute defensive menace" and the type of player who "always ends up on a playoff team.”