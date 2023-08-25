Future Kentucky bettors will be able to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code that unlocks a first bet offer up to $250 that nets you bet credits whether your first bet wins or loses! 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits will also be credited to your account as a result of this welcome bonus.

This piece serves as a guide for everything you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook platform ahead of Kentucky online sports betting going live in the Bluegrass State on Sept. 28, 2023.

Is Caesars Sportsbook in Kentucky?

Although Caesars Kentucky Sportsbook won’t be accessible to those located in Kentucky until Sept. 28, the online sportsbook is confirmed to have received a license to operate in the state, making Caesars Sportsbook legal in Kentucky.

You can expect the Caesars Sportsbook launch to come on launch day, as they’ve had the most time to get ready for launch since they were the first state to announce they’d be in Kentucky. Below is a timeline of a few notable events that led to Caesars Sportsbook being in Kentucky.

Mar. 31, 2023: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed HB 551 into law, legalizing online sports betting with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission overseeing it. May 16, 2023: Caesars is the first sportsbook to announce plans to conduct business in Kentucky. July 10, 2023: The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announces up to 27 online sportsbooks will be able to go live in the state when online sports betting launches on Sept. 28, 2023. Aug. 11, 2023: Kentucky released a list of all seven applicants seeking sports betting licenses, with Caesars being one of the names included.

The Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code that new players in Kentucky will be able to redeem will most likely be for a first bet offer up to $250. This is the welcome offer the online sportsbook offers all the other states they operate in, so we’re assuming this is what they’ll offer until we know for sure.

Signing up isn’t too difficult, as all you need to do is type in your promo code if you have one, and make a first eligible wager of $50 or more after you’ve entered and verified your personal information.

Note that you must deposit at least $50, as that’s $40 more than other welcome bonuses in Kentucky such as the BetMGM Kentucky bonus code.

Then you can place a single bet up of at least $50 on any market. If your first wager results in a loss or a win, Caesars Sportsbook will reward you in the form of bonus bets up to $250.

That’s not all however, as after your first bet settles no matter if it was successful or not, you’ll receive 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits that can be used in different ways through the Caesars rewards program.

How Do I Sign Up on Caesars Sportsbook?

Enter and verify your personal information so Caesars can confirm your identity, age, and location When asked if you have a promo code, type in your promo code if you have one. Read the terms and conditions of your welcome offer. The final step of registering for your account is making your first deposit of at least $50. Place your first bet of at least $50 on any betting market that catches your eye and wait for it to settle. Immediately after your first bet settles, you’ll receive $250 in bet credits, 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits to use on the Caesars rewards program. Bonus bets have 14 days to be used before they expire, but you cannot withdraw them as cash.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky App - User Reviews

The Caesars Sportsbook app is one of the best sports betting apps in North America, with reviews from players on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store checking in at 4.6 and 4.3 stars, respectively.

Although these ratings check in behind the likes of BetMGM, bet365, or FanDuel, their ratings are still respectable enough that those thinking of downloading the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky app won’t have to shy away from giving it a try.

Apple User Reviews of Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky

Most of the ratings on the Caesars Sportsbook app on Apple are positive, with over 42k reviews mostly really enjoying the product. Below are a couple of things that people have highlighted in their reviews.

Caesars’ profit boosts for returning customers have received a lot of love, as these are primary type of promotion Caesars runs. Caesars’ prop bets and live betting markets received positive reviews as well, as both offer players different ways of betting beyond pregame straight wagers on moneyline, spreads, or totals markets. Although most reviews were positive, there were some notable reviews citing the app being buggy and glitchy on iOS devices.

Google Play User Reviews of Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky

Similarly to Apple, there were more positive ratings on Caesars Sportsbook by Android players than negative, although there were a bit more low ratings which dragged their overall star rating down.

The easy to navigate interphase proved to be a big hit by players on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. One player on Android noted that customer service wasn’t helping them resolve their issues in a timely fashion. A player noted that Caesars’ live betting section could be better overall by showing real-time stats, which is something other sportsbooks such as FanDuel do.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky vs. Other Kentucky Sportsbooks

The Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code will undoubtedly be one of the best promo codes you’ll find in the state. But Caesars won’t be without competition due to the likes of FanDuel, DraftKings, and other popular sportsbooks joining the fray to capitalize on Kentucky sports betting.

FanDuel Kentucky

The FanDuel promo code is a similar type of welcome bonus to what Caesars Sportsbook offers, as FanDuel’s welcome offer is a first bet offer dubbed a ‘no sweat first bet.’ This welcome bonus rewards your first bet’s stake back in bonus bets up to $1,000 and gives you the flexibility to divide them up however you want.

We know FanDuel was approved for a license in the Bluegrass State which isn’t surprising given their immense popularity in the U.S. betting scene.

FanDuel is popular for their live betting, parlay building interphase, and mobile app that has near flawless reviews with over 1,000,000 reviews having been left on the Apple App Store.

DraftKings Kentucky

When it comes to being the most popular and played sportsbook in North America, DraftKings are FanDuel’s biggest competitor.

DraftKings offers a unique welcome bonus that matches new players’ first deposits up to $500. Of all the online sportsbooks expected to be in Kentucky, DraftKings is the only one who offer a deposit match based welcome offer.

DraftKings has next to no weaknesses outside of a lack of live streaming options. Their promotions, same game parlays, futures bets, and mobile app are all outstanding and among the best you’ll come across.

BetMGM Kentucky

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the most popular and successful sports betting sites in the country, with the BetMGM bonus code welcome offer being the most similar to Caesars’. BetMGM will give your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,000, with the way your bonus bets are distributed varying depending on the amount you bet.

BetMGM’s mobile app is another outstanding one, with their futures bets and prop bets markets being among the deepest you’ll come across. Their odds on Lion’s Boost parlay bets are also very popular.

Promotions for returning customers are the only thing you may feel a little disappointed by, as this isn’t an area BetMGM excels at.

bet365 Kentucky

Another sportsbook that’s been approved for a license that will operate out of Kentucky is bet365 Sportsbook, whose welcome offer is for arguably the most generous bet and get welcome offer you’ll find.

The bet365 bonus code is for a bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets welcome bonus. That’s right, just $1 has to be bet in order for you to receive guaranteed bonus bets no matter if your first bet wins or not.

Bet365 has a lot of things going for them including a lot of promotions for returning customers, plenty of futures markets, and odds boosted bets that are very competitive.

Overall, Caesars Sportsbook is just one of many sports betting platforms that will operate out of Kentucky, but you can trust all of these to give you a good welcome bonus as a new bettor and an overall solid betting experience.

Popular Bet Types at Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky

When you log-into Caesars Sportsbook for the first time, you’ll notice plenty of betting markets from different sporting leagues as well as a deep catalogue of bet types.

Below are a list of the most popular bet types you’ll find on Caesars, from traditional wagers such as moneylines to prop bets, live bets, and more.

Moneyline

Moneyline bets are simply picking which team you think will win the game or match. The favorite will be marked with a - symbol, while the underdogs will have a + next to their odds.

Spreads

Spreads are the point differential you think the game will end with. If you bet on a spread of -6.5, you’ll win your bet if your team wins by seven or more points. If you bet on a spread of +6.5, you’ll win your bet if your team loses the game by six points or less or wins the game outright.

Totals

Totals are betting on how many points the teams in your game will combine to score. You can either bet over or under the amount determined by Caesars Sportsbook.

Parlays

Parlays are combining multiple bets into one cumulative wager where you need all of the bets in your parlay to hit for you to win.

Futures

Futures bets are wagers being placed on things that won’t be settled that day or even week. Examples are wagering on the Super Bowl winner, a league’s MVP winner, or who will win a certain division in a league.

Live Bets

Live betting is a popular form of betting that lets you wager on games as they happen in real time, with odds regularly changing depending on what’s happening in the game.

Prop Bets

Prop bets can be multiple types, such as team, player, or game props. These types of wagers allow players to bet on specific aspects of a game such as whether a player will score over or under a certain amount of points or picking which team will be leading at halftime.

Quick Picks

Caesars’ quick picks are same game parlays that are already built and have their own odds to them. These types of parlays are nice for new bettors wanting to wager on a parlay but don’t want to go through the steps of creating one on their own.

What are Caesars Rewards?

Caesars Rewards is Caesars’ way of rewarding returning customers by giving them tier credits which help them progress through different tiers. Different tiers come with different rewards and benefits, with players who have Caesars Casino accounts being able to earn tier credits through that platform as well.

The tiers you can level up through are outlined below with the amount of tier credits you need to progress through them included as well.

Gold: 0-4,999 tier credits. Online sportsbook rewards in this tier include a $5 bonus bet during your birthday month. In order to receive this birthday bonus bet in any tier, you must have placed at least a $100 cash wager that settled during the previous calendar month. Platinum: 5,000-14,999 tier credits. Platinum tier players will receive a $10 birthday month bonus bet and a $10 monthly bonus bet. You must also have placed and settled a $100 cash wager during the previous calendar month to qualify for a monthly bonus bet. Diamond: 15,000-24,999 tier credits. If you’re a diamond tiered player, you’ll receive a $20 birthday bonus bet and a $20 monthly bonus bet. Diamond Plus: 25,000-74,999 tier credits. $30 is the amount your monthly bonus bet and birthday bonus bet will be if you’re a diamond tier member. Diamond Elite: 75,000-149,999 tier credits. A significant jump sees $75 be the amount you receive for your bonus bets should you be a member of the diamond elite tier. Seven Stars: 150,000+ tier credits & exclusive invitation only. Finally, a $150 birthday bonus bet and monthly bonus bet will be yours if you’re a seven stars tier player.

When it comes to Caesars Sportsbook, Caesars Rewards gives you up to 10 reward credits and tier credits for every $100 wagered on straight bets. If you wager $100 on parlays, you’ll receive up to 20 tier credits and reward credits.

Note that Caesars’ rewards credits are different than tier credits, as tier credits determine which Caesars Rewards tier you’re in, while reward credits can be used for bonus cash on Caesars Sportsbook as well as physical perks at Caesars’ retail sports betting or casino partners.

Popular Kentucky Sports Teams to Wager On

Sports are an incredibly popular pastime in Kentucky despite there not being any professional teams coming from the Bluegrass State in any of the four major North American sporting leagues.

Although college football will be a popular sports betting market, college basketball is what Kentucky sports are most known for due to the success of teams like the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals.

Kentucky Wildcats

Perhaps no sports team in the state of Kentucky is more popular and recognizable than the Kentucky Wildcats, who are one of the “Blue Bloods” in college basketball. The Wildcats join UCLA, Duke, North Carolina, and Kansas as being five of the most successful college hoops programs in history.

Louisville Cardinals

If there’s a second team that’s widely popular in Kentucky, it’s the Louisville Cardinals. Louisville has had a fair amount of success in their own right in college hoops. But they don’t face off against their fellow Kentucky rival as much as you might expect them too because of being in a different conference.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

After Kentucky and Louisville, there’s a bit of a drop off in terms of national recognition for college programs in the state. But Western Kentucky has worked to bring more publicity to their school in recent seasons with some better success in college football and basketball in Conference USA.

Morehead State Eagles

The Morehead State Eagles play out of the Ohio Valley Conference, but haven’t had close to the same success from an athletics standpoint as the teams mentioned above them on this list.

Murray State Riders

If the Murray State Riders sound familiar and you’re outside of Kentucky, you can likely thank Ja Morant for helping put this team’s name on the radar of college hoops fans thanks to his two-year stint with the team that propped Murray State up into a position where they’ve made three of the last six NCAA Tournaments.

Nearby teams to bet on

As mentioned above, there are no NFL, NBA, NHL, or MLB teams that play out of Kentucky. But where Kentucky is located happens to be in-between a bounty of professional sports teams that residents can bet on if they please.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns make up the two closest NFL teams. In MLB, the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds are two neighboring teams. NHL has the Columbus Blue Jackets closeby, while the NBA has the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Banking Options

All sports bettors will need ways to deposit and withdraw their funds from their Caesars Sportsbook account, but no two sportsbooks will offer the exact same policies and methods for banking options.

Caesars has a good number of ways for you to both deposit and withdraw money into and from your account, with specifics on fees, minimum amounts, and more being outlined in the sections below.

How to Deposit on Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky

Depositing money on Caesars Sportsbook is an easy process you can start by clicking your account icon. Caesars offers a good selection of deposit methods, with there being a $10 minimum you must deposit no matter which method you use.

Methods available include online banking, debit and credit cards (VISA, Mastercard, Discover), PayPal, Venmo, PayNearMe, Caesars Play+ Card, or eCheck by enrolling with VIP preferred.

All of these methods will make your funds available right away, with your payment information being safely and securely saved by Caesars to prevent you from having to retype all your information next time you go to make a deposit.

How to Withdraw from Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky

Most of the same methods you can use to deposit funds into your Caesars Sportsbook account can be used to withdraw them. These include online banking, debit card, eCheck through VIP preferred, PayPal, Venmo, or your Caesars Play+ Card.

In terms of debit or credit card withdrawal requests, you can only withdraw through VISA or Mastercards, but not Discovery. There will not be any transaction fees you need to worry about with any of these methods.

The quickest ways to withdraw are through debit (Less than an hour), PayPal (Same day), or eCheck (At least one business day). Online banking is a convenient method, but could take several days to go through to your account.

The minimum withdrawal amount is $20, which is $10 more than the minimum deposit amount and $10 more than a lot of other sportsbooks require.

Customer Service at Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the better sportsbooks you’ll come across when it comes to having multiple ways of contacting customer support. You can reach out to them through phone number, email address, or a live chat box.

Their phone number is 1-855-474-0606. Caesars’ email address is Support@CaesarsSportsbook.com. If you want to contact their live chat box, just go to the “contact us” section of your Caesars interphase and fill out the required sections.

Caesars’ customer service responds to live chat requests on a 24/7 basis.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Responsible Gambling

Responsible gambling is something every sportsbook strives to promote and offer to their players, and Caesars Sportsbook isn’t any different in this regard. You can click on the “Responsible Gaming” tab of your Caesars mobile app or desktop site and find a bounty of responsible gambling resources.

Among the types of information you’ll have available are phone numbers to contact if you have a gambling problem, and how to set deposit, withdrawal, or any type of limit on yourself.

FAQs for the Caesars Kentucky Promo Code

Here are some commonly asked questions about the Caesars KY promo code (and answers):

Hold old must I be to bet on Caesars Sportsbook in Kentucky?

Caesars Sportsbook will require all sports bettors in Kentucky wishing to sign-up to be 21 years of age or older. Although Kentucky’s law permits those 18 or older to partake in online sports betting, it won’t be with Caesars Sportsbook.

Can I bet on the Kentucky Derby on Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky?

Yes, Caesars Sportsbook lets you wager on the Kentucky Derby and that won’t be any different in Kentucky.

In fact, betting on the Kentucky Derby through Caesars’ brand has been legal for quite some time now, as Caesars Racebook gives those in non-legal sports betting states a way to legally wager on horse racing.

What is the promo code for Caesars Sportsbook?

The Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code will most likely be for a first bet offer worth up to $250. This is a great way to get extra bet credit whether or not your first $50 bet wins or loses.

Their welcome offer also comes with 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits, with both of these things being guaranteed to come your way after you settle your first wager of at least $10.

Which states allow Caesars Sportsbook?

Caesars Sportsbook is currently operating out of a lot of states that have had legal online sports betting. The list of states Caesars can be signed-up for and played in are Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Lousiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Is Caesars Sportsbook trustworthy?

Yes, Caesars Sportsbook is as trustworthy as any other major sportsbook out there. Caesars’ mobile app reviews are proof that your fellow players have given this sportsbook their stamp of approval.

Online sports betting in Kentucky will be handled by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, so you can count on them to step in should anything arise. But you shouldn’t have to expect anything, as Caesars is a sportsbook we endorse as being legitimate and trustworthy.

What are the best Kentucky sports betting promos?

The best Kentucky sportsbooks all come with fantastic welcome offers for new players as well. Among the welcome bonuses you can expect to see from other sportsbook in Kentucky include BetMGM and FanDuel’s first bet offers, as well as bet365′s bet and get welcome bonus.

Conclusion of our Caesars Kentucky Promo Code Review

In conclusion, Caesars Sportsbook is well worth a download if you’re a new sports bettor in Kentucky. The welcome bonus you’ll receive will help you out by giving your first bets stake back in bonus bets if you don’t win, which is a great start. Caesars also offers profit boosts regularly that line up with the sports calendar that you can use to boost your odds.

Although there are a couple of things such as a $20 minimum withdrawal amount and a couple of negative mobile app reviews, the overall consensus from the Inquirer is that Caesars Sportsbook is a solid sports betting site for new and experienced bettors alike.

