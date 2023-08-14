The FanDuel Kentucky promo code for a no sweat first bet up to $1,000 in bonus bets will soon be available in the Bluegrass State as Kentucky sports betting nears closer and closer.

FanDuel Kentucky Sportsbook figures to be one of the most popular online sportsbooks that will be available for sports bettors in the state, with the FanDuel promo code being a big reason why. A no sweat first bet means if you lose your first bet on the platform up to $1,000, FanDuel will pay your first bet’s stake back in the form of bonus bets.

FanDuel isn’t the only online sportsbook to offer this type of a welcome offer, as BetMGM Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook offer similar ones. But FanDuel arguably does it the best, as bonus bets you receive from the can be divided into as many individual wagers as you wish.

💰 FanDuel Kentucky Bonus Details 💰 FanDuel Kentucky Bonus 📲 FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code Details Coming Soon! 💰 FanDuel Kentucky Bonus 💵 Expected Bonus Details Get a No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000! 💰 FanDuel Kentucky Bonus 🗓 Terms and Conditions Details T&C Apply, 21+, Only in Select States 💰 FanDuel Kentucky Bonus 🚨 Launch Date in Kentucky Details September 28, 2023

More on the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code

In this piece, the Inquirer lays out everything FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky players will need to know about the platform. That ranges from the welcome offer, to promotions, to the mobile app, and so much more including an FAQ section at the bottom.

What is the FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code in Kentucky?

Although the wait for legal sports betting in Kentucky is over, online sports betting won’t go live until Sept. 28. Thus, the FanDuel promo code isn’t able to be redeemed yet; but the welcome bonus you can expect in Kentucky is a no sweat first bet worth up to $1,000.

How Do I Sign Up for the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code?

Start signing up for your FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking on the offer module directly above Begin entering your personal information so FanDuel can identify your identity, where you’re located, and how old you are The FanDuel welcome bonus is redeemable without needing to type in a promo code during sign-up Make sure you read your welcome offer’s terms and conditions before making your first deposit of $10 or more After you’ve finalized your account, you can place your first bet on any sports betting market that catches your eye FanDuel will pay back your first bet’s stake in the form of bonus bets if it doesn’t win Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn as cash but can be used over the next 14 days before expiring You can use your bonus bets however you want on FanDuel Sportsbook, meaning $100 in bonus bets can be used in 100 $1 bets or one $100 bet.

Overview of the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code

As we’ve mentioned, the FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky welcome offer will be a first bet offer that FanDuel dubs as a “No sweat first bet.” This welcome bonus doesn’t require you to type in a promo code like other online sportsbooks do.

You just need to deposit $10 or more into your account in order to finish creating your account and start looking at what betting markets are available. FanDuel does require a minimum of $5 to be wagered on any FanDuel bet.

You can use your FanDuel promo code on same game parlays if you wish as well, with you getting your stake back in bonus bets if your parlay doesn’t hit.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Launch

Kentucky residents will have to wait until Sept. 28, 2023 for online sports betting to go live in the Bluegrass State. When sports betting launches, it’s expected that FanDuel will be one of the sportsbooks you can sign-up with on day one. This means you’ll also be able to sign-up for your no sweat first bet at this time.

The timeline of how Kentucky sports betting got to where we are today is a long and twisted one, as there were multiple attempts to legalize sports betting over the last few years that were thwarted by numerous things.

The first attempt Kentucky legislature made at legalizing online sports betting came on Jan. 7, 2020. HB 137 was introduced but didn’t pass as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown that would come just two months later. One year later, HB 241 was introduced in January of 2021 in a second effort to legalize sports betting. Ultimately, this bill met the same fate as HB 137. A third attempt at legalizing sports betting came in early 2022, where HB 606 made it to the Senate this time. However, the senate voted against it. On Feb. 28, 2023, yet another attempt to legalize online betting came from Rep. Adam Koenig and HB 551. The Kentucky Senate finally voted to pass HB 551 on Mar. 30, 2023, with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission overseeing everything in the state. Gov. Andy Beshear signed HB 551 into law on March 31.

FanDuel Promotions for Existing Customers

Dinger Tuesdays

Perhaps FanDuel’s most consistent promotion for returning customers is their Dinger Tuesdays promo. This is a promotion that can be redeemed every Tuesday throughout the duration of the MLB season.

How it works is you have to opt-into this promotion and then place a pre-live $25+ wager on any “To hit a home run” market from any MLB game of your choice taking place that Tuesday.

For every home run the two teams in your game combine to hit, you’ll receive $5 worth of bonus bets worth up to a maximum of $25. Your bonus bets will then have seven days to be used before expiring after being credited within 72 hours of your bet settling.

Daily FanDuel Boosts

You can typically find odds boosted bets on FanDuel that consist of pre-built same game parlays that have boosted odds as the game gets closer compared to earlier in the day. Some boosted bets will also be more heavily boosted than others.

Parlay + Regular 25-30% Bet Boosts

Another boost promotion you can count on FanDuel having often is parlay and regular bet boosts, with the percentage of each promotion varying from one to the next.

These promotions will typically be centered around a specific sporting event that day or over a certain period of time. Read the terms and conditions for these bet boosts carefully to make sure you’re placing an eligible bet that you can apply these percentage boosts towards.

FanDuel Refer a Friend Bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook does have a referral promotion available for players looking to refer someone to the platform for some extra incentive. Send your interested party your referral link by clicking on the “Earn $$$” or “Refer” tab of your FanDuel website or FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.

After your friend receives your link, have them create their account and make their first deposit. After that, your friend just needs to settle any wager of $10 or more on FanDuel Sportsbook for both of you to receive $50 in bonus bets.

Time will tell if this promotion will be available in Kentucky, as the only four states this promotion is redeemable in as of time of publish are MI, NJ, PA, and WC. Each player is allowed five referrals every 30 days.

Legal FanDuel States

Arizona: FanDuel has been operating in Arizona since September of 2021, with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns being their partner. Colorado: Colorado went live with FanDuel all the way back in May of 2020 but without a retail sportsbook. Connecticut: October of 2021 is when FanDuel went live in Connecticut thanks to the sportsbook’s partnership with Mohegan Sun Casino. Illinois: Illinois residents looking to sign-up with FanDuel can only do so with in-person registration, as this has been the case since they went live in August of 2020. Indiana: The fourth state to go live with FanDuel was Indiana, with Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa being their partner. Iowa: September of 2020 saw FanDuel launch in Iowa with two retail sportsbooks and a partnership with Diamond Jo Dubuque Casino. Kansas: FanDuel has been live in Kansas since Sept. 1 2022, with their launch coming just in time for the 2022-23 NFL season. Louisiana: Louisiana is the only U.S. state to have each individual parish decide their legal sports betting laws, with FanDuel being operational in 55 of 64 parishes. Massachusetts: Massachusetts was the most recent state to go live with FanDuel in March 2023 with the Boston Bruins as a betting partner. Maryland: FanDuel went live in Maryland just in time for players to capitalize on the 2022 World Cup. Michigan: Partnering with MotorCity Casino, FanDuel Sportsbook has been live in the Great Lake State since January of 2021. New Jersey: One of the first states to go live with FanDuel was New Jersey, with Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment as its partner back in September of 2018. New York: One of the most populous states to launch online sports betting was New York in January of 2022, with Tioga Downs Casino Resort as their partner. Ohio: Ohio sports betting went live on Jan. 1, 2023, with FanDuel being one of the operators who went live on New Year’s Day in the Buckeye State. Pennsylvania: FanDuel partnered with Valley Forge Casino and went live in the Keystone State in May of 2019. Tennessee: November of 2020 was when FanDuel went live in Tennessee, with this being a state that only allows online sports betting. Virginia: The Washington Commanders (FKA the Washington Football Team) partnered with FanDuel and the sportsbook went live in January of 2021. This is another state you can only wager online. West Virginia: Another state that’s had FanDuel for quite some time now is West Virginia, with August of 2019 being when the sportsbook went live. Wyoming: FanDuel doesn’t have a partner in Wyoming, but went live in March of 2022 in an online-only capacity.

States Where FanDuel Could Soon Be Legal

Maine

Gov. Janet Mills signed legalized sports betting into law on May 22, 2022. Over a year has passed since sports betting was legalized and anticipating players are still waiting. That said, November 2023 is the rumored launch month thanks to Maine’s Gambling Control Unit noting the state’s final rules and regulations have been sent for review with November 2023 being the anticipated adoption of those rules.

North Carolina

One of the two states to sign their legal sports betting law on June 14, 2023 was North Carolina. Anticipating FanDuel players in North Carolina won’t be able to place wagers legally until Jan. 8, 2024.

Vermont

Joining North Carolina in signing legal sports betting into law on June 14, 2023 was Vermont. The Green Mountain State hopes to launch sports betting in time for the upcoming NFL playoffs, which could mean a launch by the end of 2023.

Philadelphia Inquirer Review of FanDuel Kentucky

When the FanDuel app becomes available for Kentucky players, they’ll find out very quickly why it’s one of the most positively rated sports betting apps out there.

Navigating it s easy, load times are quick, and the betslip is very simple to figure out. You can download this app on both iOS and Android devices, with the same promotions, betting markets, and bet types that are on FanDuel’s website being available for you on the FanDuel app.

FanDuel Kentucky Available Markets

FanDuel has an incredibly deep selection of betting markets that go further beyond your standard sporting leagues like the NFL, NBA, or MLB. Below is a list of all the sports markets you can bet on.

Aussie Rules Baseball Basketball Boxing Cricket Cycling Darts Football Golf Ice Hockey Lacrosse MMA Motorsport Rugby League Rugby Union Soccer Tennis

FanDuel Kentucky Bet Types

Along with that extensive list of betting markets FanDuel players have at their disposal, there’s also a large selection of bet types players can bet on, with a bunch of them being listed out below.

Moneyline Spread Totals Player Props Team Props Game Props Futures Bets Parlays (Pre-built or your own created one) Winning Margins

FanDuel Kentucky Live Betting

Being able to live bet on games is something more sportsbooks have focused on recently, as the amount of players who place live bets has continued to grow more and more.

FanDuel has a “Live Now” category you can click on where you’ll find all the games going on across different sporting leagues you can bet on.

In addition to having the updated score, time, and odds for each game, there’s a game view table box you can look at that has lots of information to help you track the game and make a better educated decision on your wager.

How Does FanDuel Kentucky Compare to Other Sportsbooks?

Without a doubt, FanDuel Sportsbook is in the top tier of sports betting sites in the industry today. The likes of DraftKings and BetMGM are massively popular as well, and the likes of bet365 Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook appear like forces to be reckoned with in due time.

But FanDuel is a step above the rest thanks to the generous FanDuel promo code, promotions for returning customers, beloved mobile app, and easy to navigate interphase.

This isn’t to say you can’t give other sportsbooks a chance as a new player in Kentucky, because everyone will have different tastes. But the odds of you being satisfied with FanDuel’s entire platform are very good in our eyes based off of our experiences and the reviews of players who’ve used FanDuel.

How to Download the FanDuel Kentucky App

If you’re looking to download the FanDuel Kentucky sportsbook app, you can do so on iOS and Android. The FanDuel Sportsbook app can be found on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with their fantastic user reviews jumping off the screen on both platforms.

In order to download the mobile app, you’ll need to have a device that’s not outdated in its software and has over 100MB of free space available, with the amount needed varying with each passing update.

What Do Users Like About the FanDuel Kentucky App?

One FanDuel player on iOS left a raving five-star review due to the easy-to-use refer-a-friend promotion giving the reviewer and their girlfriend $50 in bonus bets. Another five-star review from an iOS player highlighted the positive differences they had using FanDuel’s mobile app with its fast loading times in comparison to other sports betting apps. One user on Android left a five-star review with glowing things to say about how easy it is to navigate FanDuel’s platform on mobile. Another Android user left a five-star review with appreciation towards FanDuel for having responsible gambling tools players can utilize to help them play safely.

What Do Users Dislike About the FanDuel Kentucky App?

One user on iOS left a three-star review noting that they would use FanDuel again if it weren’t for their servers being overloaded and unaccessible when trying to bet on the Super Bowl right before kickoff. An iOS player left a one-star review citing issues with customer service taking a long time to get to them while waiting for the live chat to respond to their issue. Multiple users on Android left one-star reviews siting FanDuel having issues verifying their location which required contacting customer support in order to resolve.

The FanDuel Brand

The FanDuel brand has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years as more and more states legalize sports betting. They’ve partnered with celebrity athletes to run different promotions and have become more and more advertised across TV and radio ads.

In addition to FanDuel Sportsbook becoming so widely popular and being dubbed as “America’s leading sportsbook,” their other brands have also taken off in popularity across the U.S.

FanDuel Casino

In addition to FanDuel Sportsbook being a leader in its respective industry, FanDuel Casino has ascended the ranks in the online casino industry to be one of the best out there.

FanDuel Casino has their own selection of daily promotions for returning customers and has a live dealer section that is regularly being added to. You can also play this casino on a reliable and easy to navigate mobile app.

FanDuel DFS

Daily Fantasy Sports are an alternative to sports betting that many people flock to, and FanDuel’s DFS platform is available to players in the majority of U.S. states.

Signing up with FanDuel DFS comes with a generous deposit match welcome offer, a similarly great mobile app, and a wide selection of games across different sports leagues.

FanDuel Racing

The newest venture for FanDuel’s business has been expanding into the horse race betting scene with their own betting platform, FanDuel Racing. FanDuel Racing will let you bet on a plethora of horse races across the country with a generous welcome bonus for new players available as well.

What are the Payment Options for the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code?

FanDuel Sportsbook has a good amount of payment options for players, including Venmo, which isn’t available at many sportsbooks. Payout options you have for withdrawing funds are as follows.

Online Banking PayPal Venmo Debit Card FanDuel PrePaid Play+ Card Cash at Counter Physical Check

FanDuel Kentucky Deposits

The deposit methods FanDuel offers are similar to their withdrawal methods with the addition of Apple Pay being one of their biggest differences.

Debit cards and online banking remain the most popular methods players use to deposit their funds along with PayPal and Venmo.

As is the case with most any online sportsbook, your deposited funds will be made available right away and no fees will be charged as a result of your deposit.

$10 is the minimum deposit amount you must meet, with you being able to set and change deposit limits on yourself as you wish as well.

FanDuel Kentucky Withdrawals

When it comes to withdrawing funds from FanDuel, the process of receiving your funds is pretty quick. Online banking could take three to five business days due to your bank needing to check to make sure the transaction is legit.

Using a card, whether it’s your FanDuel Prepaid+ Card or a debit card will only take 24 hours, with your first debit card withdrawal request taking up to 48. PayPal, Venmo, and Cash at Counter are all relatively quick too, as they’ll take up to 48 hours.

The longest methods are online banking or a physical check, with the former taking three to five business days while the latter takes seven to ten business days.

FanDuel doesn’t charge any transaction fees for requesting a withdraw but do require a minimum withdrawal amount, with that amount varying depending on what method you’re using.

Is the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code Legit?

You can trust that the FanDuel promo code and all of the services FanDuel Sportsbook offers sports bettors in Kentucky is perfectly safe and legitimate.

If you’re ever unsure about whether a sports betting site is legitimate or not, look them up online and see their reviews. FanDuel’s reviews on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store are both outstanding with a large sample size, giving you evidence that they’re a safe company you can trust.

Popular Kentucky Sports Teams to Bet On

The state of Kentucky doesn’t have any professional sports team in it, but that doesn’t mean they lack any in-state teams to bet on. Players can wager on college sports in Kentucky, with quite a few D1 colleges being among the options available.

Kentucky Wildcats

A staple of the SEC are the Kentucky Wildcats, who are routinely one of college basketball’s elite programs. While they’ve seen some recent success in football, basketball is the sport that carries Kentucky forward with eight national championships and the second most all-time wins in college basketball history ahead of the 2023 season.

Louisville Cardinals

Kentucky’s most heated rival is one that’s not in the SEC, but plays out of the ACC instead, the Louisville Cardinals. The Cardinals have two national championships to their name and have seen their fair share of success, but have also seen hard times recently following Rick Pitino’s scandal with the NCAA that saw Louisville forfeit their most recent national championship and a bunch of wins.

Murray State Racers

Playing out of the Ohio Valley Conference, the Murray State Racers might be a slept on team in comparison to the likes of Kentucky and Louisville. But the Racers have enjoyed success recently with three NCAA Tournament appearances in the last six years.

Morehead State Eagles

Another OVC team based out of Kentucky is the Morehead State Eagles, who haven’t enjoyed the same degree of recent success as Murray State as they’ve made one March Madness since 2011.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Finally, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are another university based in the Bluegrass State. They play out of Conference USA and have a small rivalry in their own right with the Kentucky Wildcats, with the Hilltoppers actually winning their most recent game in 2021 by a whopping 95-60 score.

What is Customer Service at FanDuel KY Like?

Customer service at FanDuel Sportsbook isn’t too different from other sportsbooks. The two ways you can contact them are through an email address (sportsbook@fanduel.com) or through a live chat box that operates 24/7.

Although there’s no phone number for you to call, the chat box serves as a solid way to get a response and resolve your issue. FanDuel’s FAQ page can also potentially be of service to you if you’re looking to solve an issue on your own.

One thing to note is that although many people will have bad experiences with FanDuel’s customer service (As we referenced in a mobile review earlier), not everyone will have the same experience.

Responsible Gambling at FanDuel Kentucky

A point of emphasis amongst every online sportsbook recently has been how to promote responsible gambling and give sports bettors as many tools as possible to help them have as safe an experience as possible.

FanDuel Sportsbook is no different in this, as you can find a dedicated tab for responsible gambling very easily on FanDuel’s mobile app or website.

Tools FanDuel gives their players include the ability to self-impose deposit limits, an easy way to contact FanDuel if you want to close your account, and a list of resources to contact if you need help with problem gambling or drug and alcohol abuse.

FanDuel Kentucky FAQs

What is the FanDuel Kentucky promo code?

The FanDuel promo code Kentucky players will be able to utilize when sports betting goes live will be a no sweat first bet worth up to $1,000 that pays your first bet’s stake back in bonus bets if you don’t win.

Can I bet on the Kentucky Derby on FanDuel Sportsbook?

Yes, FanDuel Sportsbook does have a racebook that allows you to bet on horse racing including the biggest horse race of them all, the Kentucky Derby. You can choose to play through FanDuel Sportsbook or FanDuel Racing.

How quickly does FanDuel Sportsbook payout?

FanDuel Sportsbook has good payout times, with you not needing to wait terribly long to receive your funds after a withdrawal request. That said, different withdrawal methods will have different wait times.

If you use a card to request a withdraw, you’ll have the shortest wait time. If you use PayPal or Venmo, you’ll also have a short wait time. It’a if you use online banking or a physical check that the longest wait time will be had.

How do I use the FanDuel promo code?

The FanDuel promo code is incredibly easy to use. After depositing $10 or more into your account, find the sports betting market you want to bet on and wager at least $5. After your first bet settles, you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets if it resulted in a loss.

The bonus bets you receive from FanDuel will have 14 days to be used before expiring and can be used in as many wagers as you desire.

Conclusion of our FanDuel Kentucky Review

Overall, FanDuel Sportsbook’s reputation is well-earned because they’ve put in the work to help make sure their platform competes with the likes of BetMGM and DraftKings as being the best sports betting sites out there.

The FanDuel promo code for a no sweat first bet is evidence of that, as having a welcome offer that’s generous for new customers is one of the first tells of how a sportsbook will treat their players.

The fact that they offer regular profit boosts and promotions for their returning customers is another sign that they treat their players well.

Their mobile app is as easy to navigate as any out there, and ratings on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store support that claim.

Although some people had critiques of poor customer service or location issues, the Inquirer can’t endorse FanDuel enough for Kentucky residents looking to get in on the action come Sept. 28.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.