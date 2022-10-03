Prior to the Sunday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles, 29-21 winners over the Jacksonville Jaguars on a soggy day in Philadelphia, had moved up the odds board and had the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl, behind only the Buffalo Bills.

Then, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs looked like a buzzsaw again. By game’s end, Kansas City’s 41-31 victory on the road was good enough to jump the Eagles (+750) and give the Chiefs (+700) the second-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl.

But Kansas City’s win over Tom Brady and the Bucs did impact odds to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

NFC Champion odds (Caesars)

Eagles +300

Packers +400

Bucs +430

Rams +550

Vikings +1000

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. In a week when Nick Sirianni became the leading Coach of the Year candidate and the Eagles moved to 4-0 while remaining the last unbeaten team in the NFL, Philadelphia’s odds improved slightly from +350 to +300 to win the conference championship.

The Eagles’ win total made a big jump last week. It was at 9.5 wins heading into Week 1 and shot all the way up to 12.5. As has been written about ad nauseam, the Eagles are playing one of the easiest schedules in the league. The whole NFC East is. The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys stayed one game back of the Eagles at 3-1. Philadelphia remains a heavy favorite (-330) to win the division.

Both the Giants and Cowboys are underdogs in Week 5. The Eagles, meanwhile, are expected to move to 5-0 as they opened as 5.5-point favorites for their game in Arizona.

» READ MORE: When will the Eagles lose their first game? BetMGM has a prop, and you can pick

All signs point to Week 12 for a real measuring stick game for the Eagles vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles are likely to be favored in every week leading up to that game, which is at Lincoln Financial Field.

By then, and after that matchup, we’ll have a pretty good feel for the NFC champion market.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.