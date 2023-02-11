As the Super Bowl 57 hype ramps up by the hour, the major wagers on Sunday’s highly anticipated Chiefs vs. Eagles clash keep rolling in.

And the biggest of the bunch — both made at the same sportsbook — are on the same side: the team from Philly.

One week after reporting a $1 million moneyline bet on the favored Eagles to defeat Kansas City, BetMGM revealed on Thursday that its sportsbook at the Bellagio in Las Vegas took another $1.25 million wager on Super Bowl 57.

Once again, it was a moneyline play on Philadelphia to win outright.

Both bets were placed Feb. 4, eight days before kickoff.

Super Bowl 2023 big bets: Differences of opinion

The two large bets, both placed at the same -125 moneyline odds, were the only known seven-figure Super Bowl wagers as of Friday afternoon.

The $1 million moneyline play would net $800,000 — a total payout of $1.8 million — if the Eagles defeat the Chiefs, regardless of the final score. (Philadelphia remains a consensus 1.5-point favorite in the game.)

Meanwhile, the $1.25 million bet would win an even $1 million (total take back: $2.25 million).

BetMGM also reported Thursday that another customer plunked down $500,000 on the Chiefs to win the game outright at +105 odds. That wager would pay $525,000 if Kansas City springs the upset.

The sportsbook also accepted an $80,000 bet to win $84,000 on the Chiefs first-half moneyline (also at +105 odds).

That wager is interesting for this reason: The Eagles average an NFL-best 18.6 first-half points per game, and they have held the first-half lead in 16 of 18 contests. (A 19th game was tied at halftime.)

Two other large wagers at BetMGM also back Philadelphia — both point spread bets.

One bettor put $100,000 on the Eagles -1.5 points (-110 odds) to win $90,909. Another made the same bet for $50,000 (to win $45,454).

Also hanging in the balance at BetMGM: A $35,000 futures bet on Kansas City to win the Super Bowl. That wager was made in January at +275 odds. It would win $96,250 (for a total payout of $131,250) if the Chiefs win Sunday.

Super Bowl 2023 big bets: Props market draws serious action

The biggest fans of Eagles backup running back Kenneth Gainwell on Sunday? His family and friends, undoubtedly.

After that? It’s a BetMGM customer who put $2,500 on Gainwell to win Super Bowl MVP.

At +12500 odds (125-to-1), that $2,500 investment would bring back $312,500 in profit if Gainwell becomes the first running back in a quarter century to win Super Bowl MVP.

Another potential big prop pay day comes from a Nevada bettor at BetMGM, who reportedly placed $225,000 on Patrick Mahomes to throw over 1.5 touchdown passes at -225. That bet would win $100,000.

Other notable prop bets at BetMGM:

$5,000 to win $1 million on the final score of Super Bowl 57 being Chiefs 33, Eagles 30 (+20000 odds, or 200-to–1) $1,600 to win $400,000 on the final score being Chiefs 31, Eagles 26 (+25000 odds, or 250-to-1) $2,500 to win $625,000 on the first half ending in a 0-0 tie (+25000)

Finally, Caesars Sportsbook also has taken a number of significant wagers during the past two weeks. These include:

$314,000 to win $200,000 on the Chiefs +3.5 points (-157 odds). The alternate spread wager was made by an Arizona customer $150,000 to win $136,363 on the Chiefs +1.5 (-110 odds) from a Kansas bettor $150,000 to win $157,500 on the Chiefs moneyline (+105) from the same Kansas bettor $164,944 to win $149,949 on the Eagles moneyline (-125) from a Michigan bettor $150,000 to win $136,363 on the Eagles -1.5 (-110) from a Nevada bettor $131,584.75 to win $119,622.50 on the Eagles -2 (-110) from a Washington, D.C., bettor $100,000 to win $90,909 on the Eagles -1.5 (-110) from another Nevada bettor

Caesars also has reported several big bets on the Over/Under for Chiefs vs. Eagles. These include:

$270,039.90 to win $245,490 on Over 50.5 total points (-110) from a Nevada bettor $110,000 to win $100,000 on Over 50 (-110) from the same Nevada bettor $110,000 to win $100,000 on Over 49.5 (-110) from a different Nevada bettor $220,000 to win $200,000 on Under 51 (-110) from a Michigan bettor $220,000 to win $200,000 on Under 50.5 (-110) from an Arizona bettor $110,000 to win $100,000 on Under 51 (-110) from the same Arizona bettor

