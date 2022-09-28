After an absolute bloodbath through the first three weeks of the NFL season, only two undefeated teams remain heading into Week 4. And with that chaos comes a cascade of movement in the futures market.

Fittingly, the Eagles and Dolphins have seen the biggest adjustments to their Super Bowl prices after impressive 3-0 starts. Conversely, only the Raiders have lost each of their first three games of the season, but Las Vegas isn’t the only team to see its title price balloon after a tough start.

Here’s a look at the latest Super Bowl odds at BetMGM and which teams have seen the biggest adjustments since the start of the season:

Learn more about the BetMGM Promo Code

Check out more of the best sports betting sites

Odds to win the Super Bowl ahead of NFL Week 4 (via BetMGM)

Team Odds Buffalo Bills +450 Kansas City Chiefs +800 Philadelphia Eagles +850 Green Bay Packers +1000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1000 Baltimore Ravens +1400 Los Angeles Rams +1400 Miami Dolphins +1600 Denver Broncos +2000 Los Angeles Chargers +2000 San Francisco 49ers +2000 Cincinnati Bengals +2500 Minnesota Vikings +2500 Indianapolis Colts +3000 Dallas Cowboys +3300 Cleveland Browns +4000 Jacksonville Jaguars +5000 Tennessee Titans +5000 Arizona Cardinals +6600 New Orleans Saints +6600 Detroit Lions +10000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 New England Patriots +10000 New York Giants +10000 Carolina Panthers +15000 Pittsburgh Steelers +15000 Washington Commanders +15000 Chicago Bears +20000 Atlanta Falcons +30000 New York Jets +30000 Seattle Seahawks +50000 Houston Texans +75000

Trending up

Philadelphia Eagles (+850)

After last week’s dismantling of the division rival Commanders, the Eagles are in sole possession of first place in the NFC and own the conference’s shortest Super Bowl odds. Just as everyone expected, right?

Philadelphia was a lightning rod when it entered the year at 25/1 to win it all, thanks to a ready-made title roster surrounding an unproven starting quarterback in Jalen Hurts. The third-year star has broken out in a huge way this year, posting MVP-level numbers to carry this group to an impressive start to the season.

The Eagles also face one of the easiest schedules in the league, so these odds might be the best we see in a while barring an unforeseen collapse. This week’s tilt against the resurgent Jaguars will be a good test to see if this team can justify its short title price.

Miami Dolphins (+1600)

While the Eagles have been the class of the NFC, it’s hard to argue that the Dolphins haven’t played a similar role in the AFC – especially after beating the Super Bowl favorite Bills in a hotly contested divisional clash.

That win vaulted Miami into the top seed in the conference and among the eight-shortest title odds, which is a major jump for a group that entered the season at 40/1 to win it all. That price was clearly a mistake, though there were legitimate questions about how all the talent on the Dolphins roster would mesh in Mike McDaniel’s first year as a head coach.

Those questions have seemingly been answered largely by the stellar play of Tua Tagovailoa, who leads the league in QBR (82.8) and seems capable of carrying this team all the way. There’s still value at this price, too, if you believe in the former Alabama star and his supporting cast.

Trending down

Las Vegas Raiders (+10000)

It’s been quite a mighty fall thus far for the Raiders, who were dealing anywhere from 30/1 to 40/1 to win it all entering the season. It might be time to rip those tickets up.

Sure, technically this season isn’t over for Las Vegas, but it might as well be. The Raiders are the 110th team to start the season 0-3 since 2000; only one of the previous 10 (Texans) made the playoffs, and they needed to rip off a record-10 straight wins following that 0-3 start just to get there. Have you seen anything from this squad that suggests they’re capable of that?

Josh McDaniels simply hasn’t had the impact on this offense that many expected in his return to head coaching, largely because this team’s run game is virtually non-existent. Maybe there’s value here at such a long-shot price, but the math is against a late run for the Raiders.

New England Patriots (+10000)

The Patriots were dealing at 80/1 just a day ago, but the continued saga around injured starter Mac Jones (ankle) has rightfully scared bettors away from wagering on this group despite the long-shot price.

Even a healthy Jones likely wouldn’t be able to do much with this roster, which lacks dynamic playmakers on either side of the ball. New England’s only win came against the Steelers, who somehow have even less of a spark than the Pats, and two double-digit losses to the Dolphins and Ravens do little to suggest a title run from one of the least talented teams that Bill Belichick has ever coached.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.