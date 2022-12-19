Finally, it’s Eagles-Cowboys week... even if it felt like it started last week, when Micah Parsons and the Jalen Hurts MVP debate dominated headlines heading into Week 15.

What happened Sunday? The Eagles earned their 13th win of the season while the Cowboys lost in Jacksonville.

But even those results didn’t change the fact that the Cowboys are slightly favored for their Christmas Eve NFC East showdown with the visiting Eagles.

Here’s an updated look at the Eagles-Cowboys odds, plus other Week 16 NFL lines.

Eagles vs. Cowboys odds (BetMGM)

Point spread: Cowboys -1.5

Moneyline: Dallas -120; Philadelphia +100

Total: 50.5 points

We said they were slight favorites.

Dallas is in a must-win situation if it wants to keep pace with the Eagles in the NFC East after losing in overtime to the Jaguars Sunday. The Eagles, meanwhile, just need to win one of their final three games to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and make sure the road to the Super Bowl runs through Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles and Cowboys played Oct. 16 in Philadelphia, where the Eagles earned a 26-17 win. But Dallas was still without quarterback Dak Prescott at that time.

Dallas had won four straight before Sunday’s 40-34 overtime loss. The Eagles have won five straight.

Here’s a look around the league at some other early Week 16 lines. All odds are courtesy of BetMGM and subject to change.

Thursday Night Football

Jacksonville Jaguars (+1) at New York Jets

The Jaguars have been a tough team to figure out, but they’ve won two straight against playoff teams. The Jets, meanwhile, have lost three straight close games.

Saturday early (1 p.m.) games

Buffalo Bills (-9.5) at Chicago Bears

How do the Bears follow up facing Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia offense? With Josh Allen and the Bills, who are back on a roll.

New Orleans Saints (+3.5) at Cleveland Browns

In a whacky NFC South, the Saints are still in business.

Houston Texans (+7) at Tennessee Titans

Who are these Texans? They’re still losing, but they’ve played some top teams down to the wire.

Seattle Seahawks (+10) at Kansas City Chiefs

You won’t see too many double-digit lines between two playoff teams. Well, good thing the Seahawks are currently on the outside looking in (by half a game).

New York Giants (+3.5) at Minnesota Vikings

The Giants greatly improved their playoff chances with a crucial Sunday night win in Washington. The Vikings, meanwhile, avoided embarrassment with a wild comeback win.

Cincinnati Bengals (-4) at New England Patriots

Joe Burrow ushered a comeback Sunday vs. Tampa. The Patriots had a loss in Vegas you have to see to believe.

Detroit Lions (-3) at Carolina Panthers

Is there a team in the NFL that wants to face the Lions right now? They’ve won 6 of 7.

Atlanta Falcons (+7) at Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson could return for the Ravens, who fell out of first in the AFC North.

Saturday 4 p.m. games

Washington Commanders (+6.5) at San Francisco 49ers

Washington did itself no favors by losing Sunday night. Now the Commanders start a stretch vs. San Fran, Cleveland and Dallas to close their season.

Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5) at Dallas Cowboys

Dallas’ loss in Jacksonville took some of the drama out of this one.

Saturday night

Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

You won’t find a walk-off win quite like the one the Raiders pulled off Sunday to keep their (small) playoff chances alive.

Sunday

Green Bay Packers (+4.5) at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m.)

All of a sudden the Dolphins are clinging to the final playoff spot in the AFC. Here comes Aaron Rodgers to play spoiler.

Denver Broncos (-1) at Los Angeles Rams (4:30 p.m.)

This one looked like it could be a Christmas Day battle between two potential Super Bowl teams before the season started. Now? You’ll be tuning into the NBA game... or taking a nap.

Tampa Bay Bucs (-3.5) at Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m.)

Somehow, some way, the Bucs remain atop the NFC South.

Monday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Indianapolis Colts

The Chargers, in the driver’s seat in the AFC playoff picture, start the first of a three-game stretch against beatable opponents to lock up that spot.

