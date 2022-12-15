Week 15 of the NFL season hasn’t even kicked off yet, but there’s already been plenty of fuel for the Week 16, Christmas Eve NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys in Dallas.

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons gave Eagles fans another thing to add to their long list of reasons to hate the Cowboys.

As if the Eagles needed any more reason to want to go to Dallas and stomp the Cowboys to clinch the division and likely seal up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, there’s also this: early lines show the Cowboys as a one-point favorite for the game next Saturday in Arlington.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 16 odds (Caesars)

Point spread: Cowboys -1

Moneyline: Cowboys -120; Eagles +100

Total: 50.5 points

Perhaps this doesn’t come as a surprise to many people. With Dak Prescott back in action, the Cowboys have looked like more of the juggernaut many thought they would be heading into this season. They are playing at home.

In the last four weeks alone, all wins, Dallas beat the Vikings, 40-3, and used a fourth quarter offensive explosion to romp the Colts, 54-19.

But the Cowboys also struggled to beat the lowly Texans Sunday and lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Nov. 13.

The Eagles, meanwhile, with MVP favorite Jalen Hurts, shrugged off a last-minute win over Indianapolis by running off three straight (40-33 over Green Bay; 35-10 over Tennessee; and 48-22 over the New York Giants) in pretty convincing fashion.

The Christmas Eve game has been circled on the calendar for a long time, even before the 2022 NFL season got underway. It always looked like it was going to mean something. It will. But first, both of these teams have winnable road games (Eagles at Bears; Cowboys at Jaguars) to take care of.

