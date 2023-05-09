The New Jersey Devils fielded one of the NHL’s most prolific offenses during the regular season. However, you hardly would’ve known that watching the first two games of the team’s Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

New Jersey put the puck in the net just twice in a pair of blowout road losses by the combined score of 11-2.

The Devils returned home for Game 3 on Sunday, and sure enough, their high-flying offense emerged from hibernation. Seven different players potted goals as New Jersey roared to an 8-4 victory that trimmed the Hurricanes’ lead in the best-of-7 series to 2-1.

The 12 combined goals tied for the most in a game this postseason and easily pushed the Over to 3-0 in this series.

Will we see another offensive explosion in Game 4 on Tuesday? Maybe not to the tune of a dozen total goals. But we’re nonetheless betting that both goaltenders are in for another long night.

Odds updated as of 12:15 p.m. ET on May 9.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Prediction

Over 5.5 goals, -105 (at Caesars Sportsbook) Note: Stick with this bet at 5.5 goals/Over -120 or better

Hurricanes vs. Devils Prediction: Analysis

It’s supposed to be difficult for one team to score at least five goals in a single NHL playoff game.

Apparently, that message failed to reach the Devils and Hurricanes (or, more specifically, the teams’ goaltenders). Because the winning side has tallied 5, 6 and 8 goals so far in this series.

In all, the teams have combined to put 169 shots on goal, with 25 of those finding the back of the net. That’s a horrendous .852 combined save percentage.

Final scores in the first three games: 5-1, 6-1 and 8-4. The pregame Over/Under in each of the first three games: 5.5 goals.

Not only have the Canes and Devils obliterated the total in this series, but they’ve done so five times in six head-to-head matchups going back to New Year’s Day.

The final regular-season clash — a 3-0 Devils victory at home on March 12 — was preceded by road victories of 5-3 for New Jersey and 5-4 for Carolina.

A total of six goalies — three for each side — have shuffled on and off the ice in those six matchups this calendar year: Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov for Carolina, and Vitek Vanecek, Akira Schmid and Mackenzie Blackwood for New Jersey.

Andersen started the first three games of this series for the Canes, but was pulled in favor of Kochetkov a minute into the second period Sunday after giving up four goals. Kochetkov then proceeded to let in four goals himself.

Schmid started the first two games for New Jersey in Carolina, but was relieved by Vanecek in both contests after yielding a combined seven goals on 43 shots.

Vanecek got the nod in Game 3, and while he earned the victory, he was hardly sharp. He surrendered four goals on 34 shots.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff is expected to stick with Vanecek in Game 3, but he can’t feel great about that decision. Because in six playoff games, Vanecek has a ghastly 4.02 goals-against average and an equally awful .866 save percentage.

Meanwhile, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour will be choosing between Andersen, who has made four straight starts, and Raanta. The latter was in net for Carolina’s first five playoff games against the New York Islanders before getting knocked out with an illness.

Raanta, who is listed as probable for Game 4, had a solid 2.59 GAA and .915 save percentage against the Islanders. However, in his lone start against New Jersey this season, he gave up four goals in a 5-4 shootout victory back on New Year’s Day.

For the purposes of this wager, we’d prefer to see Andersen back in net Tuesday night. Yes, he stoned the Devils in Games 1 and 2, but both those contests were at home.

That’s noteworthy for this reason: Since dropping a pair of 5-1 decisions to the New York Rangers at home in Games 1 and 2 in the first round of the playoffs, New Jersey has scored 16 goals in three home games compared with nine goals in five road games.

Also, Andersen’s confidence has to be shaken after getting yanked 21 minutes into Game 3 on Sunday.

But if Raanta ends up between the pipes, we’re still confident that the Devils — who tied for the fourth most goals in the regular season — will put at least four pucks in the net for a fourth consecutive home game.

We’re equally as confident that Vanecek will continue his postseason-long struggles against a Hurricanes offense that has scored 15 goals in this series.

For the playoffs, Carolina is averaging 3.44 goals per game, including exactly 4.0 goals in the last six.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Moneyline: Hurricanes (+130) @ Devils (-155) Puck Line: Hurricanes +1.5 (-210) @ Devils -1.5 (+175) Total: 5.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

