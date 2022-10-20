Before TNF’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals kicks off, the Inquirer has you covered surrounding the best promo codes new users can use to bet on the game.

1. Caesars Sportsbook code INQUIRERFULL: First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + additional rewards

Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome offer passes its competition to be the best one new users can use ahead of Week 7′s TNF clash. Their welcome offer is for $1,250 in free bets and additional rewards for Caesars Casino, which is a successful establishment in its own right.

To utilize their promo code, all you need to do is type in the promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted at sign-up. You’re free to place your first TNF wager on any market for up to $1,250 and receive your stake up to that amount back in free bets if your first wager loses.

Caesars’ welcome offer is as welcoming as it gets. They offer a well-rounded service to users, and offer props on any TNF wager you can think of.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook code INQUIRERMGM: $50 free on sign-up + $1,000 risk-free bet

BetMGM is one of the world’s most prominent sportsbooks, and are offering a welcome offer in line with what their loyal users have come to expect. Their $50 free on sign-up + $1,000 risk-free bet welcome offer is easy to use.

When making your account, you’ll need to type in the promo code INQUIRERMGM50 when prompted. After this, place your first wager of up to $1,000 and receive it back in free bets if you lose.

BetMGM offers great promotions to its existing customers, making them an enticing option to stick with after taking advantage of their initial welcome offer. When you throw in a solid parlay builder and plenty of futures bets to mix up their options to wager on, you have an awesome sportsbook at your disposal.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo bet $5 get $150 in free bets + 3 month NBA League Pass

FanDuel’s welcome offer differs from other welcome offers across the major sportsbooks due to them offering three months of NBA League Pass in their offer in addition to $150 in free bets.

To claim the three months of NBA League Pass, simply place any wager on an NBA market for $5 or more and receive an email with a promo code to redeem our reward. To get the $150 in free bets, you simply have to place any live bet on FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel is one of the most popular and recognizable sportsbooks in the world. They have a parlay builder as easy to use as any out there, and a wide range of competitive odds, particularly in their team and player props.

4. BetRivers promo: $500 second chance bet

One of the best sportsbooks in the world is BetRivers sportsbook. BetRivers offers among the most competitive odds any sportsbook in North America does. They have a very clean layout, with stat pages to help you make the most well-informed bets possible.

Their welcome offer may not offer quite as much as some of their competitors. However, a second chance bet for up to $500 is still incredibly generous. This promo code doesn’t require you to enter any promo code either.

Whether it’s TNF or any other sport you wish to bet on, BetRivers will have it available for you with countless team and player props to additionally bet on.

5. BetParx promo: $750 risk-free bet

BetParx is a sportsbook that continues to grow in popularity and reliability. One of the reasons for that is their welcome offer for new users in the form of $750 in risk-free bets.

This promo doesn’t require any extra effort of entering a promo code from the user. After you register, simply place your first TNF wager, and receive up to $750 of your stake back in the form of free bets if you lose.

BetParx has competitive odds on traditional bets, as well as a massive number of teams and players bets for you to choose from to wager on TNF with.

Saints vs Cardinals Thursday Night Football preview

The Saints and Cardinals will be in similar boats when they play in TNF. Both teams have disappointing 2-4 records through the first third of the season. Given the expectations these teams had for themselves entering the year, this game will feel like a must-win game to avoid slipping to 2-5.

New Orleans has been able to score points this season, averaging 23.5 points per game. They’ve also been effective at moving the ball. But a constant rotation of injuries to their skill-positioned players have hurt. Surprisingly, it’s been their defense that’s been the bigger issue, as they give up 26.3 points per game, far more than the 19.7 they did from 2021.

Arizona’s offense has been more rocky and inconsistent, averaging just 19 points per game. Their defense hasn’t been very impressive either, giving up 23.7 points per game. They’ve relied on Kyler Murray to bail them out of dicey situations, which is difficult given DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended all season.

The Cardinals are 3-3 against the spread in 2022, while the Saints are 2-4.

Best promo codes for TNF action

Rank App Welcome Offer T&Cs iOS? Android? 1 BetMGM $50 on Sign-Up $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM50 New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 2 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx First Risk-Free bet up to $750 New customers only. 21+. NJ, PA Only. Full T&C’s Apply. Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.