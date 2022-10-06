Ahead of TNF’s game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, the Inquirer has you covered regarding the best sportsbook promo code offers out there for new users to utilize.

Best Promo Codes for Broncos vs Colts TNF

1. BetMGM Sportsbook code INQUIRERMGM: $1,000 risk-free bet

If you’re new to sports betting and don’t know where to start, BetMGM is offering an enticing welcome offer for up to $1,000 in risk-free bets to new users just in time for TNF.

During registration, you simply need to make an initial deposit of $10+ and enter promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted.

This allows you to place your first bet for up to $1,000 on any TNF action. If your bet loses, you’ll receive your stake up to $1,000 back in free bets.

Click here for your BetMGM promo code

2. Caesars Sportsbook code INQUIRERFULL: First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + additional rewards

Another generous welcome offer is being extended by Caesars Sportsbook, one of the more prominent sportsbooks and casinos on the market. They’re offering up to $1,250 in risk-free bets if your first bet loses, in addition to 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Credits.

Much like BetMGM, all you have to do to take advantage of their offer is use their promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted after making your initial deposit.

If you’re into casino play at all, Caesars’ promo code is the way to go for you ahead of TNF.

Click here for your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo No Sweat First Bet: $1,000 in free bets

FanDuel’s promo for new users is similar to the previously mentioned ones, but doesn’t require you to enter a promo code at sign-up.

By just making an account with the well-respected sportsbook, you’re eligible for their $1,000 “First Bet No Sweat” campaign for new users.

Place any wager on the Broncos and Colts game up to $1,000, and get your stake up to that amount sent back to you in free bets if you lose.

Click here for your Caesars bonus code

4. BetRivers promo: $500 second chance bet

A different sportsbook that could call your name is BetRivers.

BetRivers’ welcome offer is a $500 second chance bet for new users. Like FanDuel, you won’t need any promo code to be eligible.

BetRivers may not have quite the same level of national recognition as Caesars, FanDuel, or BetMGM. But BetRivers is a neat, tidy, and organized site that new users should absolutely consider giving a try.

Click here for your BetRivers promo code

5. Fubo Sportsbook promo: $1,000 risk-free wager

One final option for new betters ahead of TNF is Fubo Sportsbook. Fubo has expanded themselves beyond TV to have one of the most reputable and diverse sportsbooks in North America.

Without needing a promo code, you can receive a $1,000 risk-free wager at sign-up just by making an account.

Whether you’re into single-game props, futures bets, or building a parlay, you’ll be able to do it all on Fubo.

Click here for your Fubo Sportsbook promo code

Broncos vs Colts Thursday Night Football preview

The Broncos and Colts are two struggling teams in desperate need of wins on TNF. The Colts are 1-2-1, and have taken a serious step backwards offensively this season with Matt Ryan under center. They’ve scored the least amount of points per game in the NFL through four games, and have been ravaged by injuries to stars such as Jonathan Taylor and Shaq Leonard.

Russell Wilson’s Broncos haven’t faired much better at putting the ball in the end zone. They average the third fewest points per game in the NFL, and are dealing with severe injuries in their own right to stars such as Randy Gregory and Javonte Williams.

Despite these offenses mightily struggling thus far, BetMGM sees them rebounding with a projected point total of 43.5. The Broncos are 3.5 point favorites at home, where they notched their two victories on the year. The Colts will look for their first road victory of the season, but will need much better play from key position groups, particularly their offensive line if they want to emerge victorious.

Best promo codes for TNF action

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 BetMGM $50 on Sign-Up $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM50 New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 2 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 Fubo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, IA Only Yes Yes

