BetMGM Sportsbook is generously granting new Maryland users $1,000 in first bet insurance if they register for an account and use promo code INQUIRERMGM during the process.

BetMGM Maryland promo code for Wednesday’s slate

BetMGM is a leading name in the betting industry for many reasons. One of those reasons is they consistently have a marvelous welcome offer for new players to take advantage of.

If you’re a Maryland resident who’s looking to place their first bet on launch day, redeeming BetMGM’s promo code is a no-brainer.

Type promo code INQUIRERMGM during sign-up, and place your first wager up to $1,000 on any market of your choice following your initial deposit. If your bet loses, your first bet insurance will refund your stake back into your account for you to use as a free bet.

BetMGM previews Wednesday’s action Maryland residents can bet on

Wednesday is a marvelous day for sports betting to have launched in Maryland. That’s because there’s a plethora of sports and games to wager on in the NBA, NHL, and World Cup.

If you’re an NHL fan, Wednesday provides you a great treat as 30 of the 32 teams will be in action. Big rivalry games are slated across the board, including a classic rivalry between the Flyers and Capitals.

Basketball fans will also find no shortage of options to wager on, with 12 games scheduled to occur. Marquee games include Mavericks vs. Celtics, Clippers vs. Warriors, and Bulls vs. Bucks.

Finally, the two World Cup on Wednesday are Spain vs. Costa Rica, and Belgium vs. Canada. For Canada, this game has historical meaning, as it’ll be their first game in the tournament since 1986.

What is the BetMGM Maryland promo code?

BetMGM Maryland Promo Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Maryland Promo First Bet Insurance: $1,000 Paid Back in Free Bets if you Don’t Win BetMGM Maryland Promo T&C’s 21+. MD users only. New players only. Full T&C’s apply.

How to use your BetMGM Maryland promo code

1. Make your BetMGM Sportsbook account via the offer above.

2. Click the sign-up button.

3. Enter and verify your personal information.

4. When asked for a promo code, type INQUIRERMGM.

5. Fully read your offer’s Terms and Conditions.

6. Make your initial deposit of $10+ with BetMGM.

7. Place your first wager on any market of your choosing up to $1,000.

8. Should you lose, your first bet insurance will kick in and give you your stake up to $1,000 back in free bets.

9. Your free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within seven days of being credited.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.