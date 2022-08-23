Inquirer readers can get a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 (PA), $2,000 deposit-match bonus (NJ, MI) or $500 back on net losses (WV) when signing up for Caesars’ online casino without the need to enter a promo code.

Caesars Casino Bonus Code August 2022

More on the Caesars Casino bonus code

What is the Caesars Casino bonus code?

Caesars Casino Promo 100% deposit bonus up to $2,000 + $100 Gas Card (MI, NJ Only), 100% Deposit Match up to $250 (PA Only), $500 Cash Back on Net Losses for Slots/Video Poker (WV Only) without the need of a promo code Caesars Casino Promo T&C’s 21+, NJ, MI, PA and WV Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

What is the Caesars Casino bonus offer?

Caesars Casino have a range of offers available for new players to take advantage of, with these the promotions on offer for those in each of the following states:

New Jersey: 100% deposit bonus up to $2,000 plus a $100 gas card.

Michigan: 100% deposit bonus up to $2,000 plus a $100 gas card

West Virginia: 100% cash back on net losses up to $500

Pennsylvania: 100% deposit bonus up to $250

These are very generous amounts for those who live in New Jersey and Michigan, as you would have a difficult time finding a casino site that offers more than the $2,000 amount on offer here, plus the $100 gas card adding a nice touch.

The same can also be said for Pennsylvania, however there are more casino sites out there that are offering more than the $250 in bonuses.

West Virginians can claim $500 in cash back on net losses for slots and video poker during the first 24 hours of their account being active.

This promotion proves to be a generous one that allows you to try their online casino games without the risk of losing your funds for good.

How to use your Caesars Casino bonus code

$2000 deposit bonus + $100 gas card

Head to the Caesars Casino website and claim your welcome bonus. Hit the ‘Join Now’ button Enter and verify your personal information No promo code is required for this offer Read the offer’s terms and conditions Finishing setting up your new online casino account Make your initial deposit You’ll be given bonus funds equal to your first deposit up to $2,000 Wager $500 within the first 7 days of opening your account to claim $100 gas card You must meet the wagering requirements of x10 for slots/x20 for video poker within 7 days to withdraw winnings This offer is for those in NJ and MI Only

$250 deposit match

Head to the Caesars Casino website and claim your welcome bonus. Hit the ‘Join Now’ button Enter and verify your personal informaiton No promo code is required for this offer Read the offer’s terms and conditions Finishing setting up your new online casino account Make your initial deposit Your will be given bonus funds equal to your initial deposit up to $250 Bonus funds cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within time frame specific in T&C’s This offer is for those in PA Only

$500 back on net losses

Head to the Caesars Casino website and claim your welcome bonus. Hit the ‘Join Now’ button Enter and verify your personal information No promo code is required for this offer Read the offer’s terms and conditions Finishing setting up your new online casino account Make your initial $20+ deposit You will be eligible to receive 100% of your cash losses up to $500 on slots or video poker during your first twenty-four (24) hours of play back as a bonus. You will have seven days to use your bonus funds before they expire Bonus funds come with wagering requirement of x1 for slots and x2 for video poker

Casino Games offered at Caesars Casino

Caesars Interactive Entertainment has a strong history in Las Vegas, with the company’s involvement in casino gaming dating back to the late 1930s.

But they have kept pace with the online gambling market and have a game library boasting over 750 games for players to choose from.

Slots

With more than 500 online slot games on Caesars Casino they have something for everyone. Lots of titles include a demo mode so players can try them out before parting with any cash.

There is also an information icon you can press which brings up information about the slot and other games like it.

They also flag new games with a banner on the thumbnail, while there is a search bar for players who know what they want to play already.

Some of the most popular slots include:

Cats

Fortune Coin

Gonzo’s Quest

Triple Red Hot 777

Progressive jackpots

Although there isn’t a specific sub-section for progressive jackpots (they do have one but just for Megaways games) Caesars has a number of jackpot slots available to players.

The Cleopatra slot game has 20 pay lines and can deliver wins of up to 1,000 coins, putting a jackpot well into the six figures.

In Play Piggy Riches you chase symbols of wealth in your pursuit of spins worth up to x2,000 your stake.

Their free spins around sees scatter symbols re-up your bonus games and multipliers enhance your wins, allowing you to bag thousands if you hit the right combinations.

Table games

Caesars have a solid selection of table games with plenty of variants when it comes to the usual options.

Blackjack fans can choose from the likes of Multi-Hand Blackjack and Classic Blackjack tables, with Blackjack Xchange offering a unique option to buy and sell cards, which can help you win more hands and lock in profit when you’re ahead.

Blackjack Pro Atlantic City uses eight decks instead of the standard four with players able to surrender their hand late and win back 50% of their bet.

Wagers start from as low as $1 and rise up to $500, while you can also practice without wagering real money in demo play.

There isn’t a huge number of roulette games, but what they do have is suitable. Double Bonus Spin Roulette plays American rules, with the difference being the bonus slot B.

With a slot that is x1.5 wider than other slots, it hits x1.5 as often and when it does it gives you an instant reward and two extra free spins allowing you to win up to x1,200 your stake.

Other variants include 100/1 Roulette, American Roulette, French Roulette and Roulette Touch, which can all be found in the specific roulette section.

They could offer more variations of Roulette such as European Roulette and Double Ball Roulette, so keep an eye on the library in case other titles are added.

There is a live casino offering, including the following titles:

American Roulette

Atlantic City Roulette

Baccarat Dragon

Baccarat

Blackjack

Casino Holdem

Classic Roulette

Unlimited Blackjack

Most of the games come with a helpful description and some have tutorial videos on how the game plays out and how to play it. None of the games are live 24/7, but this might change.

Caesars Casino promos for existing customers

Caesars Casino offers a range of promotions for existing customers, so it’s worth sticking around after joining with the great welcome bonus.

We saw a number of time-sensitive offers such as a $60,000 gas card giveaway, special bonuses and even a 20% deposit match up to $1,000.

Here are some of the deals that seemed to be available for longer.

Casino bonus build-up

21+. T&Cs apply. Available in West Virginia.

If players deposit up to $500 using the promo code ‘ESC500′, it will be matched by Caesar Casino to the tune of 25%, with a total casino bonus of $125 on offer.

Casino happy hour

21+. T&Cs apply. Available in New Jersey.

Caesars run a casino happy hour on certain days that rewards you for playing. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET you can earn a $10 table bonus for each one-hour period you earn at least 10 tier credits on live dealer casino games.

There will be four one-hour earning periods, offering a total of $40 in bonuses.

Caesars Casino referral bonuses

The only referral bonus we could find on the site offered players a $100 free bet for referring to someone who deposits $50, but this seemed to be just for the sportsbook.

It’s definitely worth contacting Caesars Casino to see if they do a similar deal for casino referrals.

Caesars Casino rewards

Caesars run a detailed rewards program that covers online and in-person play. Caesars Rewards is a tiered system that will see every dollar gamble accrue you two different types of points.

The first are tier credits which determine your annual tier status, with the higher your tier, the more compensation you can recoup from the casino.

Gold: 0-4,999 tier credits.

Platinum: 5,000-14,999 tier credits.

Diamond: 15,000 - 149,000 tier credits.

Steven Stars: 150k+ tier credits to be eligible.

The other point type is reward credits, which are the VIP program’s currency. These can be cashed in for lucrative rewards including free plays in the casino, hotel stays, free meals or even in-person shows at Caesars properties.

Where is Caesars Casino legal?

Caesars Casino is live and legal in four US states:

New Jersey - one of the first legalized gambling sites to launch in New Jersey back in 2013. They operate under a Caesars gaming license (NJIGP 15-007) in partnership with their flagship land-based site in the state.

Pennsylvania - launched in April 2020 through their partnership with Harrah’s Philadelphia.

Michigan - launched in January 2021 through their partnership with Turtle Creek.

West Virginia - launched in April 2021 through their partnership with Mountaineer Casino.

States where Caesars Casino could soon be legal

Caesars Casino could be set to launch in Louisiana at some point in the future as they own the only land-based casino in the state - Harrah’s in New Orleans.

They also operate at the Louisiana Downs and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City and the Isle of Capri Casino in Lake Charles.

In addition to this their sportsbook scored the naming rights to the home stadium of NFL side the New Orleans Saints, renaming it the Caesars Superdome.

Caesars Casino pros and cons

Pros Cons Welcome bonus of 100% deposit match up to $2,000 (depending on your state) Casino game lobby navigation isn’t the best Over 500 available casino games with more than 300 on mobile Limited table game selection Sophisticated and versatile rewards program Lacks live streaming video Simple deposits across various payment methods

Caesars Casino deposit and withdrawal methods

Caesars Casino allows their users to deposit funds into their account in a variety of different ways, with these the methods currently available:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Transaction Fee Processing Time Debit/Credit Card $10 Free Instant Bank Transfer $10 Free Instant Play+ $10 Free Instant PayNearMe $10 Free Instant PayPal $10 Free Instant

Caesars Casino also have a number of ways for you to withdraw money from your casino account, with these the options that are on offer:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Transaction Fee Processing Time Debit/Credit Card $10 2 Hours Free PayPal $10 2 Hours Free Play+ $10 2 Hours Free Bank Transfer $10 2 Hours Free

Caesars customer service

Caesars Customer Service Phone Number 1 (800) 342-7724 Email Support@CaesarsCasino.Com Live Chat Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Caesars’ customer service options are brilliant, with you able to contact their support team via their live chat, phone or email.

All three of these options are available 24/7, giving users the option to choose when they get in contact with Caesars Casino to address any questions or queries you may have.

In addition to this, you may not even need to get in touch with their customer service team given how in-depth their FAQ section is.

There are a whole host of questions and topics addressed in this section, giving you the chance to search for any questions without needing to contact Caesars directly.

Caesars poker review

Caesars Casino has partnered with the World Series of Poker when it comes to their online poker offerings, thus you may already be able to tell that their range of poker tables and games are some of the best out there.

Unlike some of their competitors, their poker offerings can be acquired via the Caesars online casino site, however you will need to create a new account with WSOP to get involved.

No matter whether you have a Caesars casino or Caesars sportsbook account beforehand, you will still need to create an account with the World Series of Poker via Caesars in order to get started.

A separate poker section is required to be downloaded before you can get involved, however this process is very easy and straightforward, with it taking just minutes to get yourself set-up.

A generous number of tables are offered here, with their Poker Rules, Poker Tips and Poker Terms sections providing helpful information for those that are less experienced when it comes to playing poker.

A ‘How to Play’ section is also offered, allowing those who aren’t familiar with the game the chance to learn by accessing their step-by-step guides.

All tables are available 24/7, giving users the chance to play at whichever time suits them the best.

How to download Caesars’ poker section

It’s easy to see why some might be confused when it comes to accessing Caesars Casino’s poker offerings given you need to download it via the WSOP site.

However, this is far from the case, with it taking just minutes to download and get yourself set-up, with these being the steps you need to take in order to do so:

1. Head to the World Series of Poker site via the ‘Poker’ section with Caesars Casino

2. Download the Poker section to your iPad or Desktop depending on the divide you’re using

3. Create your account, entering and verify your personal details

4. Take advantage of any sign-up offers available to you

5. Make your initial deposit

6. Start playing the range of tables and tournaments on offer

Caesars Casino poker app

Unfortunately for those looking to play Caesars’ Casino offering via their phone, you won’t be able to, as their separate poker section, which is provided by WSOP, is only accessible via desktop or iPad.

Don’t let this put you off using it however, with their iPad app proving to be very similar to their desktop app in a variety of ways.

The tables on offer are all easy to find, with the loading times proving to be very quick and efficient.

Caesars Casino customer service

It must be said that there is no live chat available with Caesars’ Poker site, however you are able to contact them via their email and phone options.

There is also a very helpful FAQ section available to browse, with this containing answers to a number of queries you might have regarding BetMGM Poker and their offerings.

Caesars Casino review

Caesars Casino site is well laid out, with a bright interface and promotions highlighted well at the top of the page.

The games are placed into sections with a search bar also on offer for players who know what they are looking for.

We like how the game icons increase in size when you drill down from all games into the specific sections such as live dealer, featured, tables games and slot games.

Once there you can also change the visuals for how the games are laid out to include minimum and maximum bet size as well as sort by Name A-Z and Z-A and by minimum and maximum bet.

You can easily change the odds format to fractional, decimal or American, they have a comprehensive help section with lots of FAQs and also live chat, email and phone if you still have an issue that needs resolving.

Caesars Casino mobile site is efficient, with all the sections located via a dropdown menu in the top left of the screen.

All of the games are placed into sections, available via a scrollable bar just below a selection of their offers and promotions. The games also load quickly.

The welcome bonus is an enticing 100% deposit match up to $2,000 - depending on which state you are in - while they also run promotions for existing players.

Caesars Casino app review

Caesars Casino app is designed in a similar fashion to the mobile site, with all of their non-game related sections found via a dropdown menu in the top-left of the interface.

The range of games and their corresponding sections are found just below the promotions and offers and are clearly laid out within their own separate sections.

Download Size 37.6MB (iOS) Mobile Live Streaming No App-Only Offers No iOS Available Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Android Available Yes, but as Google does not allow real money gambling apps in the Play Store you must get the link for Android devices from caesarscasino.com > mobile casino.

App Store Rating – 1.8 from 327 ratings (August 2022)

Caesars Casino bonus code FAQs

What is the welcome bonus at Caesars Casino?

New players in West Virginia can get $500 back as a bonus on net losses for slots and video poker, whilst those in New Jersey and Michigan get a $2,000 deposit match bonus and $100 gas card.

Pennsylvania bettors are offered a 100% deposit bonus up to $250. Each state has different wagering requirements for the bonus so check each one before you sign up.

Does Caesars Casino have a loyalty program?

Yes and it’s great. Called Caesars Rewards, you can redeem your reward credits for cash or services at Caesars land-based casino such as hotel stays, access to priority lines, celebration dinners, premium hotel check-ins, upgrades on hotel rooms and more.

You can connect your online rewards credit to your account too with more tier credits meaning high tier levels which translates to better benefits and more rewards.

How can I get help at Caesars Casino?

The support section offers comprehensive FAQs for any issues players might encounter while playing at Caesars Casino, but you can also use the live chat function, email or call the customer service team.

Does Caesars have a sportsbook?

Yes, the new Caesars sportsbook is owned and operated by Caesars Digital, an interactive division of Caesars Entertainment.

In August 2021, Caesars finished its acquisition of William Hill and launched a revamped betting offering under the Caesars brand.

How long does a Caesars Online Casino withdrawal take?

This depends on the withdrawal method you use, with each method being accompanied by a different transaction time.

Withdrawals always take longer to process than deposits, with users generally having to wait up to 24 hours via certain methods.

Other methods may take longer however, with the longest time you have to wait in order to receive your funds being between three to five days.

Are Caesars Online Casino games rigged?

No. All of the games available via Caesars’ online casino are completely fair, with each game having a pre-set RTP% that informs users the average amount won on each game for every $1 wagered.

Caesars online casino would not be allowed to operate in the US if their games were rigged, as this would go against US law, something that would see them stripped of any betting licences if it were to be the case.

Is Caesars Online Casino legit?

Caesars online casino is 100% legit, with their casino site being entirely legal and licenced in the states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

They are one of the most well-known casino brands in the world at this point in time, with Caesars Palace in Las Vegas being one of the most famous retail casinos around.

Given this, they definitely have a reputation to uphold, as well as having to report their earnings to the government when paying tax, allowing those in the charge to keep track of how Caesars are operating.

