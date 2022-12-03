Caesars Sportsbook has new World Cup bettors covered with promo code INQUIRERFULL, which rewards $1,250 in free bets to use on the USA vs Netherlands round of 16 game.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for USA vs Netherlands

See more on what Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code has to offer

See what the best sports betting apps are

New bettors hoping to bet on the USA’s first knockout game since 2014 won’t want to pass on the opportunity to redeem Caesars’ welcome offer to help get established.

By clicking the offer code above and redeeming promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up, you’ll be on your way to placing your first bet on the game up to $1,250 risk-free.

It’s risk-free because if your bet results in a loss, Caesars will give your stake up to $1,250 back in free bets. Additionally, 1,000 tier credits and reward credits will be deposited into your casino account, which is something unique in Caesars’ offer compared to others.

Caesars Sportsbook’s preview of USA vs Netherlands

The USA and Netherlands figures to be a hotly contested game. The USA was the second youngest team entering the World Cup, giving the experience edge in this game to the Netherlands.

Despite that inexperience, we’ve seen the U.S. come together on multiple occasions and play with wisdoms beyond their years. That was especially true throughout the second half of their game against Iran, when injuries mounted and they had to hold onto their lead against relentless pressure.

The main concern for the USA will be if they’re able to keep up in the goal scoring column. They netted just two goals in their three group stage games compared to the five scored by the Netherlands.

See what the latest World Cup odds are

See what the latest Golden Boot odds are

What is Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to use Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code

Click the offer code above to begin registering for your Caesars Sportsbook account Press the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information When prompted, type in promo code INQUIRERFULL Fully read your offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish creating your account Make your first deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any USA vs Netherlands market If you lose this bet, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your Caesars Casino account after your first bet settles Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

Refer-a-Friend to Caesars Sportsbook

21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply.

Should you refer-a-friend to Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll receive additional bonuses for both you and your referral. Send your interested party your referral link in order for them to make an account.

After they make an account, they must make an initial deposit of $50 or more for you bth to receive $100 in free bets.

You can expect to see your free bets every subsequent Wednesday. You may redeem this promotion ten times.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.