The first week of the brand new NFL season is finally here, and Caesars is celebrating by allowing new users to get their first bet covered up to $1,250 with code INQUIRERFULL.
Get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
Read about the Best Sports Betting Sites USA
Caesars’ welcome offer is one of the best around, with it allowing you to place your first bet on any NFL Week 1 market without the risk of losing your funds for good.
All you need to do is use code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up, make your initial and place your first bet on any NFL Week 1 market.
If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your original stake up to $1,250, with you also being given 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® on top of that as well.
Caesars’ offer is up there as one of the best you’re going to come across, perfect for your NFL week 1 betting needs.
NFL Week 1 Action with Caesars Sportsbook
The NFL is finally back after a long offseason, with a whole number of action-packed games in store this weekend to get stuck in to.
The biggest fixture of Week 1 came from Los Angeles, where the Rams took on the Bills in what ended up being a blowout win for Super Bowl favorite Buffalo.
Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs have a tough test, given they’re up against the Cardinals, while Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pitted against the Cowboys.
Ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season getting underway, here are the biggest games from this week’s action:
LA Rams vs Buffalo Bills, Thursday 8:20pm EST
Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers, Sunday 4:25pm EST
Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday 4:25pm EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys, Sunday 8:20pm EST
Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos, Monday 8:15pm EST
What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?
How to use your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
Head to Caesars Sportsbook via the offer in this piece
Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button
Enter and verify your personal information
Enter code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up
Read the offer’s T&C’s
Finish setting up your account
Make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any NFL Week 1 market
If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250
Tier and Rewards Credits will be issued to your account after your initial bet has settled
Free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.