Inquirer readers can claim $1,000 in bonus funds as a deposit-match with WynnBET Casino.

WynnBET Casino Promo Code August 2022

More on WynnBET Casino Promo Code

What is the WynnBET promo code?

WynnBET Bonus Code XPICASINO WynnBET Casino Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 Casino Promo T&C’s Must be 21+, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

What is the WynnBET Casino welcome offer?

New users with WynnBET Casino are eligible to claim a 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 with an initial deposit of at least $30 and the code XPICASINO.

You will be given the equivalent of your initial deposit in the form of bonus funds after setting up your account, up to $1000.

You will have 10 days to use your bonus funds once they’re allocated to your account. The offer does come with a wagering requirement of x10, meaning you will need to wager 10 times your bonus amount in order to withdraw any winnings won from using bonus funds.

How to claim your WynnBET Casino offer

Head to WynnBET Casino via the offer in this piece Create your new account, entering promo code XPICASINO when asked to Read the terms and conditions of your offer Finish setting up your new WynnBET Casino account Make your initial deposit of at least $30 This deposit amount will be matched in the form of bonus funds up to $1000 You will have to fulfill a x10 wagering requirement to withdraw winnings won from your bonus funds Bonus funds will expire 10 days after being issued to your account if not used before then

WynnBET Casino promotions for existing customers

While offering a generous welcome offer for new customers, WynnBET has promotions that can be claimed by their existing customers as well.

Free Spin Fever

21+, Terms & Conditions Apply

Play any WynnBET casino slot games between Saturday and Thursday to receive free spins, with you being given more free spins the more you spend.

In order to claim these free spins, these are the amounts you need to wager in order to claim each total:

Wager $200 to $399 earns 60 Free Spins

Wager $400 to $599 earns 100 Free Spins

Wager $600 to $799 earns 140 Free Spins

Wager $800 to $999 earns 180 Free Spins

Wager $1,000+ earns 200 Free Spins

Game of the Week Bonus

21+, Terms & Conditions Apply

Wager at least $50 on WynnBET Casino’s Game of the Week and get a $20 casino bonus to use on any of the casino games offered by WynnBET.

Risk-Free Table Games

21+, Terms & Conditions Apply

Wager $100 on a select table game/live table game, with the first $25 you lose will be risk-free, meaning you’ll get it back in the form of bonus funds within 24 hours of completing the offer.

Wednesday Deposit Match

21+, Terms & Conditions Apply

Every Wednesday, simply make a deposit of at least $20 and receive a 25% deposit match up to a maximum of $100 in the form of a casino bonus.

WynnBET casino rewards

WynnBET Casino currently runs its Wynn Rewards feature that all of their casino players can enjoy.

WynnBET players can earn rewards in the app and at Wynn Resorts’ properties by playing any of their casino games, with FREE CREDIT and COMP DOLLARS being given out for playing online and in-person respectively.

You will then be able to trade these in for casino bonuses and free bets via their online casino, with the more FREECREDIT you earn, the better the rewards.

These are the rewards available to you via Wynn Rewards, as well as the amount of FREE CREDITS you need to claim each reward:

$5 Casino Bonus - 5 FREECREDITs

$10 Casino Bonus - 10 FREECREDITs

$20 Casino Bonus - 20 FREECREDITs

$50 Casino Bonus - 50 FREECREDITs

$100 Casino Bonus -100 FREECREDITs

Where is WynnBET legal?

WynnBET Casino is currently legal and active in two states:

Michigan - Became one of the first online casinos to launch when their online casino site went live on January 21st 2021.

New Jersey - NJ became the first state to see WynnBET launch when they opened their online casino in August 2020.

WynnBET pros and cons

Pros Cons Excellent range of slots Site layout could be cleaner Good selection of current user offers Live dealer selection could be better Great rewards scheme

WynnBET deposit and withdrawals

WynnBET accepts a range of deposit methods:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Processing Time Transaction Fee PayPal $20 Instant Free Cash $20 Instant Free Credit/Debit Cards $20 Instant Free Play+ PrePaid Card $20 Instant Free

In addition to offering a wide range of deposit methods, WynnBET also allow users to withdraw funds from their account in various of ways:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Transaction Fee PayPal $20 2-3 Banking Days Free Check $20 3-7 BankingDays Free Play+ PrePaid Card $20 3-5 Banking Days Free Cash $20 2 Banking Days Free

WynnBET customer service

WynnBET Customer Service Phone Number 1-201-383-2837 Email Support@wynnbet.com Live Chat Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

WynnBET’s contact information can be found via the FAQ section at the bottom of the interface, with live chat and other contact information all available.

WynnBET’s FAQs cover a wide range of topics, with email and telephone contact methods available between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST.

WynnBET’s live chat is available at any hour of the day.

WynnBET Casino app

WynnBET’s Casino app is paired with its sportsbook app. It’s very easy to use and simple to navigate through the plethora of games that are available.

The layout and design of the app makes it easy to find any specific casino game you’re looking for, with all of these games separated into helpful sections.

The loading times are extremely quick, with the graphics for casino games also proving to be strong, factors that all contribute to WynnBET having an excellent online casino app.

WynnBET Casino review

WynnBET Casino offers a strong variety of games across both slots and tables, with a range of live dealer casino games also on offer to boot.

The welcome offer is hugely generous, allowing you to claim $1000 in bonus funds by simply making your initial deposit.

WynnBET’s Rewards program also allows players to obtain more bonus funds by simply playing online casino games in their own time.

WynnBET Casino FAQs

Does WynnBET Casino payout real money?

Yes. When playing with your own funds, WynnBET will always pay out real money that you’ll be able to withdraw from your account whenever you please.

When using bonus funds from your welcome offer, you will need to fulfill the wagering requirements of your offer, however the winnings won from these funds will also come in the form of real money.

Is WynnBET Casino legit?

Yes. WynnBET Casino is entirely legal and licensed in Michigan and New Jersey.

They have strict rules and regulations to follow in order to be active in the U.S., so you can be assured that they are entirely legit when depositing funds and playing their casino games.

Who regulates WynnBET Casino?

This will depend on the states in which they’re currently active in, with each state having their own regulatory body in charge of regulating WynnBET’s online casino.

How long does it take to withdraw from WynnBET Casino?

This all comes down to the withdrawal method you’ve opted to use when taking winnings out of your WynnBET Casino account.

Most methods will take as long as 24 hours before your winnings have been withdrawn, with some methods taking as many as 3 to 5 working days.

How many times can I use the WynnBET Casino promo code?

You will only be able to successfully use the WynnBET Casino promo code once, the first time you’ve signed up for your WynnBET Casino account.

