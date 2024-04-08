After two nights in Philadelphia, where and when will WrestleMania 41 take place?

After two nights in Philadelphia, WrestleMania is over, with Cody Rhodes taking home the undisputed WWE universal title from Roman Reigns — after getting some help from John Cena and the Undertaker.

The event had its fair share of Philly influence, from retired Eagles center Jason Kelce joining his former teammate Lane Johnson in the ring to a massive group of Mummers playing in Seth “Freaking” Rollins. There was also Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who returned to the ring for the first time in more than a decade as part of a high-profile tag-team match on Saturday night.

But the biggest question among wrestling fans is when and where the so-called “Showcase of the Immortals” will take place next year.

So far, WWE hasn’t released any details about WrestleMania 41. WWE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Minneapolis is among the finalists to host next year’s event, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, which reported the winning city should find out sometime soon, now that this year’s WrestleMania has concluded.

If WrestleMania lands in Minneapolis, it will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.

”We are hopeful, and I hope we get it,” Wendy Blackshaw, the president of the nonprofit Minnesota Sports and Event, told the Star-Tribune.

Another rumored front-runner is Las Vegas, now that WWE is owned by Endeavor. Sin City hosted WrestleMania 40′s kickoff event back in February, but that was largely tied to the Super Bowl, which was held at Allegiant Stadium this year.

Here’s a rundown of the remaining WWE events this year: