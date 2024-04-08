All the Philly references from both nights of WrestleMania, from Jason Kelce to the Mummers

WrestleMania 40 descended on Philadelphia — and Philadelphia made its presence known.

A number of wrestlers paid tribute to the city through their entrances and their outfits, and a few notable Philadelphians made cameos in the ring during the big two-night event. There were also nods to the city’s place in wrestling history and a few signs calling out some infamous Philly history.

Here’s a rundown of all the local references you might have missed this weekend …

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson

What’s more Philly than the Eagles — specifically Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, who spent 11 seasons playing together at the home of WrestleMania 40, Lincoln Financial Field? The two entered the ring wearing Eagles-themed luchador masks, which was both a nod to Kelce’s celebratory outfit after his brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl and to the legendary wrestler they helped on Saturday night: Rey Mysterio.

Kelce, who retired earlier this year after 13 seasons with the Birds, wore a T-shirt with “underdog” written on it, while Johnson donned a shirt honoring “Big Dom” DiSandro, the Eagles’ security chief who was removed from the sideline this season following an altercation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Eagles and Rocky outfits

Speaking of the Birds, a number of wrestlers sported Eagles-themed outfits, including Rey Mysterio, who had the team’s logo on his pants and mask, perhaps a hint that he’d eventually be joined by two of their players.

Logan Paul was once of several with midnight or kelly green attire.

Grayson Waller took it a step further with a “Fly, Waller, Fly” jacket …

Meanwhile, tag team The New Day dressed in looks inspired by Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed. Kofi Kingston wore black trunks with the yellow trim, similar to Sylvester Stallone’s in Rocky, while his teammate, Big E, wore Creed’s star-spangled trunks.

The Mummers

After suffering a defeat on Saturday night, Seth Rollins entered Night 2 of WrestleMania surrounded by a massive group of Mummers playing his theme music. The Mummers paraded down the ramp with Rollins, who wore a similarly elaborate piece of Mummers-inspired garb into the ring.

Rollins brought Mummers from 14 string bands across the Philadelphia area on stage with him for the entrance. Unfortunately for him, that didn’t change the outcome.

Philly-themed signs

The Philly crowd delivered with some epic Philly-inspired signs, including a HitchBOT reference …

Swoop and Snoop

Snoop Dogg stepped into the ring with Eagles mascot Swoop and some of the team’s cheerleaders to announce the event’s attendance — 145,298 people over the course of the two nights, although Snoop had a slightly different interpretation of the final number.

George Kittle gets booed

The most hated figure at WrestleMania might not have even been a wrestler. That’s because 49ers tight end George Kittle, who was last at the Linc for his team’s Week 13 dismantling of the Birds that began their season-ending collapse, was back in Philly. Kittle was ringside both nights for WrestleMania, including Saturday when Fanatics owner (and former Sixers limited partner) Michael Rubin was also in attendance.

And when the WWE put Kittle on the Jumbotron, the Philly crowd let him hear it.

Kittle was also shown on the big screen on Sunday, and the crowd once again did not disappoint.

The Philadelphia School District All-City Orchestra plays in Roman Reigns

Students from across Philadelphia took the stage to play Reigns’ theme music as he and manager Paul Heyman made the walk to the ring for the final match of WrestleMania, the highly-anticipated main event between Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

ECW

In addition to “E-C-W” chants breaking out whenever someone pulled out a table, chair, or other weapon of choice, there were several other references to Extreme Championship Wrestling, the former Philadelphia-based promotion that leaned heavily on the “extreme” and still gets a lot of love, locally and beyond.

Not only was Heyman, one of ECW’s founders, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night, but in Sunday night’s “Philadelphia Street Fight” match, the guest referee was Bubba Ray Dudley, who got his start in ECW and fired up the Philly crowd with his antics at WrestleMania.

Damian Priest and CM Punk

In addition to Mummers, Night 2 of WrestleMania opened with Rollins and Drew McIntyre facing off for the world heavyweight championship. But neither would leave the Linc with the belt. After McIntyre beat Rollins, Damian Priest, who trained at the Monster Factory in South Jersey and lived outside of Philadelphia at one point, cashed in his “Money in the Bank” briefcase to get a free shot at McIntyre for the title.

And the person who set Priest up to steal the belt from McIntyre? None other than CM Punk, who, like Priest, cut his teeth wrestling for Ring of Honor, another Philadelphia-based promotion that rose up in an effort to fill the void left when ECW shut down in 2001.

Motionless in White

If we extend our perimeter outside of Philly just a little bit, Rhea Ripley spotlighted Scranton band Motionless in White, rocking out with them during her entrance to open the first night of WrestleMania.

“Tonight, with Motionless in White, me and [lead singer Chris Motionless] there screaming at each other, that’s a life moment right there,” Ripley said after Saturday’s festivities. “That’s something I’ve dreamt of my entire life. I’ve loved that band since high school, and I’m so privileged that they got to come here and be a part of this massive moment for me.”