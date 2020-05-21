Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer. But it’s an unusual Memorial Day, and an unusual summer. While this year’s fest may not look like last year’s, we’ve got solid advice on making the most of it. But before we get there:
- We’ve got the best online events this week, including Michelle Obama’s virtual prom, the PHLove concert, Hannah Gadsby’s Douglas, and more: inquirer.com/calendar. And our kids calendar is updated every Sunday with ways to keep the kids occupied while you work: inquirer.com/kidscalendar.
- Planting something feels like hope for the future right now. If you need supplies, Grace Dickinson found places in Philly, the burbs and South Jersey where you can buy soil, seeds, plants and more. Most do delivery or pickup. Here’s the full list for all your aspirational garden needs.
- How to do (everything) better: Everything you need to know about living right now is all here in one place: inquirer.com/topic/do-this
Stay healthy, stay safe, and, as much as possible, stay home.
- Are you wearing your mask wrong? Here are common mistakes by Jonathan Lai
- Why does my mask smell bad? Oh wait, is that my breath? by Elizabeth Wellington
- How can I get better Wifi at home? Here’s how to make your internet better by Nick Vadala
- Can I go to the beach? What you need to know before thinking of going down the shore by Grace Dickinson
- Can I go to the dentist right now? by Nick Vadala
» SEARCH OUR FAQ: Your coronavirus questions, answered
Top of mind: What can I do for my Memorial Day cookout this year? Elizabeth Wellington dug into what the rules and the risks are.
- Can I barbecue right now? Yes. There are no rules against hanging out in your own backyard right now, but be sure to do it safely.
- Can I invite friends over? We don’t relish killing the party. But, really, the answer is still no. Because Philadelphia and its surrounding counties are still in the red phase, you really shouldn’t be having a cookout this year with folks other than those who live in your home. And even though it’s safer to be around others outside than inside, what happens if someone needs to use the bathroom?
- Can I give my neighbors burgers from my grill? Yes. There is no known risk of getting the virus from food. The risk is other people. But don’t hand it over the fence. Make sure it’s the same kind of contactless delivery that we’ve gotten used. Here’s how to deliver something safely right now.
- A bit of good news: Gov. Tom Wolf signed the cocktails-to-go bill, so you can have some creative libations this weekend. Here’s a roundup of best-bet drinks-to go.
Remember: This won’t be forever. And, with any luck, the fourth of July will be a more social occasion.
» READ MORE: Can I have a Memorial Day cookout? Who can come?
Now is the time to eat more plants. Whether you’re worried about meat shortages, or just want to find ways to eat greener, Grace Dickinson found out how to make veg the star of the show. She started with the barbecue, since it seems like the weekend for that. Here are some all-around useful tips; follow them, and you won’t miss the burgers.
- Treat vegetables with the same care you treat meat. Seasoning is crucial. If you prepare them properly, they can make a satisfying main.
- Salt veggies with higher moisture content to eliminate excess water. Sprinkle salt over cut veggies and let sit in a strainer. Drain well before proceeding.
- Allow time for marinating. Four to six hours is a good start, but overnight is ideal to let the flavors penetrate the vegetables.
- Hit veggies with a squeeze of lemon just before they come off the grill.
- A veggie basket will make your life easier. This simple tool lets you toss and flip without fear of anything slipping through the grate.
More tips, plus mouthwatering recipes for shiitake mushroom skewers, cauliflower steaks with beer-raisin glaze, grilled eggplant with spicy chimichurri and more in the full article here.
Yeah, we hear you, you don’t need more housework right now. But if you store things properly in your fridge, you’ll save time, money, and your food will taste better. Grace Dickinson found out how to do it right, and the rest of us learned how we’ve been doing it wrong. Here are a few expert tips:
- Don’t put your milk in the door. The door is often the warmest part of a refrigerator. In other words, it’s not the place to stash your perishables, including milk and eggs.
- Keep your cheese away from your cherries Dedicate a drawer for dairy. If you don’t have the room, just be sure to stash your cheddar away from your produce, which pick up flavors of nearby foods (especially cherries)
- Store meat on the lowest shelf. Chicken, salmon, steak: They should all go on the bottom level. “This is usually the coldest part of your refrigerator," says Rosemary Trout, program director of culinary arts and food science at Drexel University.
- Use drawers to save produce from wilting and spoiling Most refrigerator drawers have adjustable humidity vents, which allow you to close off the airflow (creating more humidity) or open it up (decrease the humidity). More humidity will help keep things from wilting. And close the vents for produce that releases ethylene, a gas that’s released as certain fruits ripen, like apples, kiwis, peaches, and pears. Ethylene can cause other produce to ripen or spoil more quickly, so you want to prevent it from flowing to other parts of the fridge.
More tips on making the most of your fridge here.