While trying desperately to stay relevant by nominating young pop artists, the Grammys also have a tradition of celebrating legacy acts for whom recognition is overdue. Happily, they got it right this year with Tanya Tucker, the raspy-voiced country firebrand who began her career as a teenage hitmaker in the early 1970s. Tucker is up for four Grammys, including song of the year for “Bring My Flowers Now,” and album of the year for While I’m Livin’ (her first album in 17 years, produced by Shooter Jennings and Brandi Carlile). When Carlile played the Mann Center in September, Tucker was a surprise guest, and she returns for her own headlining date in Atlantic City this weekend. — D.D.