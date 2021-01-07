On the to-do list this week: 2021 is off to ... some kind of start. We’ve already told you about why you may want to skip resolutions this year, but there are still some good ways to give yourself the reset we all need, so we have some good advice on how to do just that with our self-care checklist, below.
And remember: We’ve collected our best articles with our best Philly tips. They’re in one place here.
Stay healthy, stay safe, and, as much as possible, it’s still a good idea to stay home.
- 🎄 How can I recycle my Christmas tree? by Grace Dickinson
- 💉 When can I get the vaccine? by Jason Laughlin
- 😷 What Philly museums and attractions have reopened? by Grace Dickinson
» Ask us a question through Curious Philly: inquirer.com/askus
Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:
- 🦖 Reopening of the Academy of Natural Sciences & Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs (Museum / in-person / kid-friendly / multi-day) Friday marks the grand reopening of the museum, and its special dino exhibition. Permian monsters existed 290 million years ago — long before dinos were even an idea, but not that long, compared to the time we’ve been waiting for the Academy of Natural Sciences to debut its new exhibit of animatronic creatures, models and artwork. For now, the museum is open weekly Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the first hour reserved for members only. (Free-$22, reopens on Jan. 8, ansp.org, map, add to calendar)
🔎 Find more of this week’s safe kid-friendly, outdoor and arts events.
Eat more plants.
- Whether it’s for health, the environment, or ethics reasons, a lot of us are looking to eat less (or no) meat right now. Grace Dickinson asked Philly chefs for their favorite vegan and vegetarian winter recipes, and they’re mouth-watering. This batch of meals includes Tofu Ricotta Stuffed Shells, from Charlie was a sinner’s Nicky Lauria, Rancho Gordo Beans from Martha’s Lee Richards, Cauliflower and Mustard Soup from Vedge’s Richard Landau, and Vegetarian Bibimbap from Southgate’s Peter Hwang. And now we’re hungry.
Find some exercise you like.
- Gyms are open again, though, given our high COVID-19 numbers, for many people, it may not be worth the risk. Grace Dickinson looked at what you need to know about the risk of gyms right now, so you can figure out if that’s an option you feel comfortable with.
- If returning to the gym is not for you, we’ve got a roundup of the best Philly-trainer-recommended gym equipment for under $100. One example to help get in the swing of 2021: Rogue Kettlebells “One kettlebell can be used for a huge variety of exercises — rows, squats, dead lifts, presses, swings, carries,” says Shoshana Katz of BPM Fitness. “And it makes you feel like a badass.” $24 and up.
- Get outside. We have eight bike trails in and near Philly for any kind of cyclist, whether you’re ready for a challenging trail or you want a leisurely ride with kiddos in tow.
Take care of your soul.
- It’s been a(nother) week of very stressful news. So it’s worth checking in on your anger right now. Elizabeth Wellington has some good strategies for channeling anger. We’re still reflecting on this piece of wisdom: Change that comes from being fed up is powerful. Rage can be paralyzing. “Anger has the potential to transform and be transformative,” said Heather Coletti, an adjunct professor of philosophy at Villanova University. But rage is not good for us because it’s out of control, unpredictable, and destructive. “Once your anger becomes rage, you’ve missed the opportunity to transform, and you could spend a lifetime stewing in your own juices.”
- Breathe. These simple breathing exercises don’t take much time or skill, but can help bring you back down to earth. Try this one: Lie down on the floor. Place a book on your stomach. Now breathe deeply and focus on lifting the book. Try this three times, and when you’re able, build up to five times. Make it a goal to reach seven times. Pace yourself as needed. If you feel dizzy, don’t push it.
Plan for the future.
- Restock your pantry. Hey, remember when we all stocked up on that two-week emergency food supply? If you’ve nibbled away at that, it’s time to restock it. Here’s how to do it, and what should be in your cupboard.
- We’re not being morbid here, but when was the last time you thought about your own death? A worthwhile project to get done now is to make sure you have a proper will. Nick Vadala breaks down what you need to do in Pennsylvania, how to do it yourself (but why having a lawyer is a good idea), and what it needs to include. Our favorite tip: Do not keep your will in a safety deposit box in a bank. Your executor will need the will in order to access your safety deposit box, so you can see how that would be a problem.
We’ve been answering questions about COVID-19 for 10 months now, questions like When do I replace my face mask?, Can I get the flu and the coronavirus at the same time? and How can I wear a mask and not fog up my glasses?
We break down all the answers to your questions. And we’ve collected all of our stories at inquirer.com/covid-tips