On the to-do list this week: It snowed (a lot). So this week, we have some things to warm you up. We have a craft project so you can make your own bath bomb, we have a list of the toastiest dishes for outdoor dining in the cold, and, well, we have puppies. You’re welcome.
It’s Super Bowl weekend. Which means that it’s also the Puppy Bowl. Grace Dickinson had the ruff assignment of profiling the six local pooches competing this year. Their names are Hope, Patrick, Ray, Pacific, Muffin, and Eclipse (all pictured, above). This is just one of those things where everybody wins.
On a more serious note, here are the shelters they represent. If you’re looking for a pup, they’re places where you can find your new best friend. Adopt, don’t shop.
- Match Dog Rescue is a foster-based rescue that operates out of PetSmart Marlton in Burlington County. To find pets up for adoption, visit matchdogrescue.org/adopt.
- Center for Animal Health and Welfare is a nonprofit shelter based out of Easton, Northampton County. To find pets up for adoption, visit healthyanimalcenter.org/adopt.
- Providence Animal Center is a Media-based rescue, medical care, treatment, and adoption center. To find pets up for adoption, visit providenceac.org/adopt
Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:
- 🍺 Devil’s Den Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing (Food and drink / virtual) One of the best things about winter is it is decidedly Girl Scout cookie season, and this month, South Philly’s Devil’s Den kicks it up a notch with hand-picked beer pairings, available to go. $25 gets you four beer pairings (which include brews from Ommegang and Victory, among others) and two of each of the following cookies: Toast-yays, Caramel Delites, Thin Mints and Lemonades. Pick-up is available on Feb 6 and 13. ($25, Feb. 6 and 13, facebook.com, add to calendar)
Don’t share a picture of your vaccination card on Facebook. Or any social media. This advice comes from the Better Business Bureau, who put out a warning because there’s a LOT of pretty personal information on your vaccination card, and posting a pic can leave you vulnerable to scammers.
It’s cold out, and last we checked, humans don’t actually hibernate. So here’s a project, from Franklin and Whitman founder Christopher Cieri, that seems pretty February-appropriate: Some fizzy bath bombs for a good self-care soak.
Homemade Bath Bombs (Yields 4 (1/3-cup-sized) bath bombs)
Ingredients
- 1 cup baking soda
- 1/2 cup citric acid
- 2 Tbsp. Epsom salt
- 3 Tbsp. coconut oil
- 10 drops essential oil
- 1 tsp. water or more if necessary
- Bath bomb molds or 1/3 cup measuring cup
Directions
In a large bowl combine baking soda, citric acid, and Epsom salt. Stir well.
Put coconut oil in a glass measuring cup or small bowl, and heat in the microwave for 45 to 60 seconds, or until completely melted. Add essential oil.
Slowly add wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Use a spatula to mix the ingredients, and then use your hands to knead everything together. It’s ready when the mixture sticks without falling apart when pressed in your hands, like a slightly damp sand. If it’s too crumbly, add water, 1 tsp. at a time; mixture should be dry but able to hold a shape.
Pack the mixture into molds or into 1/3 cup measuring cup, pressing firmly to secure. Once packed, flip the cup over onto a clean counter, and tap the top of the measuring cup with your fingers to loosen the mold. Let sit for an hour, and then transfer to a rack to dry for about 24 hours.
Use one bath bomb per bath, and enjoy.
So, outdoor dining is ... not easy when it’s cold. Sarah Maiellano rounded up some of the city’s most warming foods on menus right now, from s’mores to soups. Here’s a taste of how restaurants are keeping diners warm:
- Order something that sizzles and bubbles: Warmth always exudes from Bella Vista’s Good King Tavern, but the petite French bistro has upped its cozy game with an “Après-Ski” concept centered around raclette: melted cheese and crispy potatoes served hot in cast iron. A few more winter warmers include French onion soup, mulled wine, and hot cocoa spiked with the herbal liqueur Genepy. Good King Tavern, 614 S. 7th St., (215) 625-3700, thegoodkingtavern.com
We’ve been answering questions about COVID-19 for many months now, questions like When do I replace my face mask?, Can I get the flu and the coronavirus at the same time? and How can I wear a mask and not fog up my glasses?
