Getting through this summer, I have been reflecting on the lessons from my grandmother on how to be ok outside in the heat.
Need another road trip? Nick Vadala has a new road trip to-do list, this time that takes you to Pennsylvania’s wine country. See some scenic countryside and pick up a bottle of local wine to enjoy. Here are some of the spots on his list:

Read this

This is a summer for being outside, where it’s safer, and, if we’re careful, we can see our friends again. But it’s really hard when it’s hot out. Which made Elizabeth Wellington reflect on her grandmother, who didn’t have air conditioning in those hot summers when Elizabeth was a kid. Here are some of the lessons she learned from her grandmother about how to keep cool when it’s really hot out, which Elizabeth writes about in this moving personal essay:

“My grandmother’s Southern ways stayed with her especially when the heat that day threatened to be oppressive. She rose before dawn to wash clothes, sweep and get most of the day’s cooking done. She kept the blinds closed so the broiling sun wouldn’t make her hardwood floors, “too damned hot to walk on.” She only wore cotton house dresses because only a fool would wear “head-to-toe black like Johnny Cash,” one of her favorite entertainers. And although she loved a statement ring, she took off all of her jewelry.

“When she wasn’t fanning herself with an old magazine or a church fan, my grandmother was handing out Dixie cups of ice cream or plastic mugs of sweet lemonade to those of us who jumped rope on her block. Opening up the fire hydrants was not allowed. (Only kids that had no class did that, she said.) Sometimes she’d wash our hair, part it in sections, plait it and let it air dry. The hot air cooling our necks as it hit our damp hair. Only in the summertime could you get the hair to become bone dry. That makes for a smooth press the next day. Mama carried a damp cloth with her at all times, too. Perfect for calming down an overheated child.”

