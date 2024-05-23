🌊 Atlantic City like a local | Things to Do

It’s finally time for the unofficial start of the summer, Memorial Day weekend. I’m excited to finally see some sun after so many rainy weekends. What are you planning? Let me know!

It’s a long weekend, so definitely try to take things slow and have some fun. Check out Atlantic City’s local side, celebrate a huge birthday with Sun Ra Arkestra, relax in a hammock at the reopened Spruce Street Harbor Park, or see a movie outdoors at Clark Park’s Under the Stars.

Aside from the casinos and the boardwalk, Atlantic City has a buzzing arts, food, and drink scene. If you’re visiting this summer and looking to walk a less tourist-packed path, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your guide to enjoying Atlantic City like a local.

The best things to do this week

🎷 A centennial celebration: The legendary saxophonist and maestro Marshall Allen of Sun Ra Arkestra will ring in his 100th birthday on Friday with a special Ars Nova Workshop show at Union Transfer. If it’s anything like his 99th birthday bash, the night will be out of this world.

📸 Closer look: Photography Without Borders encourages students in North Philadelphia to pick up a camera to capture the world through their eyes. Head to Allens Lane Art Center to see an end-of-year showcase highlighting their images of Wissahickon Park.

☀️ Swing and relax: On Friday, head to the river for hammocks and carnival vibes at Spruce Street Harbor Park, which reopens for the summer season with live music, family-friendly activities, food, and drink — with totally free entry.

🏖️ Booking tips: Finding a place to sleep at the Jersey Shore has gotten increasingly difficult, especially this late in the year. No fear — we have a guide to short-term rentals.

📖 Live from New York: Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God is in Philly tonight to talk about his new book, Get Honest Or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks. Ahead of his stop at Green Street Friends School, we asked him about why he hates small talk and loves Philadelphia.

🏆 A Philly win: Big news this week — Philadelphia is now a Tony town! The Wilma Theater will receive the Tony Award for regional theatre, becoming the first theater in Pennsylvania to earn the recognition. Cheer them on during the upcoming Tony Awards ceremony on June 16. The Wilma’s next show is Hilma, a contemporary rock opera about the life and creations of abstract Swedish painter Hilma af Klint, opening June 4.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Latino Arts and Film Festival, Devon Horse Show & County Fair, and Africa Day

The thing of the week

‘Tis the season for outdoor movie screenings. In West Philly, Clark Park’s Under the Stars kicks back up again with the Philadelphia premiere of the documentary Butterfly in the Sky, about the beloved PBS show Reading Rainbow hosted by acting legend LeVar Burton. (I can already hear the song in my head — “take a look, it’s in a book!”). Other events will include a DJ set and drag storytime, and the best part: It’s free to attend.

Outside of Philly, if your summer travels take you to the Poconos, check out the great Mahoning Drive-in Theater, which has become a destination for cult classics.

Spring fun this week and beyond

🎸 The category is Philly: Philly Music Fest isn’t until October, but we’re already looking forward to the lineup, which will include Amos Lee, Sheer Mag, Slaughter Beach, Dog and more. Catch them at Ardmore Music Hall.

⭐ Quiz time: Abbott Elementary is renowned for featuring famous guest stars, from Hollywood celebs to local sports icons. Can you name all of them? Take our quiz.

⛳ Coming soon to Fishtown: One of the founders of the Fitler Club plans to open a 45,000-square-foot indoor sporting complex at the Battery, including golf simulators, a turf field, a sports bar, and more. Set to open before March 2025, meet Ballers.

🏈 IYKYK: Retired Eagle star Jason Kelce will be returning to Sea Isle for a stint as a celebrity bartender on June 26. The event is a fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

🎬 Watch the Boss: If you don’t have a chance to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on this current tour, there’s good news — a film crew has been following him around. The documentary Road Diary is set to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ in October.

OK so … I went to the Italian Market Festival for the first time.

Last weekend I experienced some quintessential Philadelphia fun at the historic South 9th Street Italian Market Festival: witnessing my first greased pole climbing competition. The streets were packed with audiences cheering on the teams (and brave solo efforts) attempting to climb to the top, and it was a blast. After several failed attempts and more than a little showboating, I finally saw a winning team climb over each others’ shoulders, faces, and heads to reach the peak. It didn’t make much sense to me beforehand, but it was actually pretty fun to watch. Have you ever tried to compete? Any fond memories from previous years? Let me know!

Our pop music critic’s picks

Dan DeLuca has one big recommendation:

🎤 Thursday: It’s Mannequin Pussy week. The Philly indie punk band fronted by Marisa “Missy” Dabice is finishing off a two-month spring tour with Philly hard core punk quartet Soul Glo with three hometown shows, ending the sold-out run at Union Transfer on Thursday. The two bands, who are Epitaph Records labelmates, are particularly well-paired. Tonight’s show is technically sold out but resale tickets are still available. DeLuca saw the first show earlier this week and loved it.

The take: Where does South Philly begin?

As a newcomer to Bella Vista, I know the question of neighborhood boundaries can be contentious — and because I’m a Philly transplant, I confess that I don’t have the South Philly cred to really pitch in. I’m inclined to think starting at South Street is too broad. But we’re asking: Where does South Philly start? Is it below Washington Ave.? South Street? Or even Snyder Street? We’d love your input.

This week, I’ve been listening to Billie Eilish’s new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, and I’m obsessed. What’s in your headphones? Let me know!