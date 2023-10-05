🎃 Pumpkin patches, hayrides, and Halloween fun | Things to Do

Hello!

It’s finally October, which means it’s Halloween time; I am 100 percent one of those adults who loves this season. I have fond childhood memories of hayrides and harvest festivals, and there was also that one time I went to a haunted house somewhere in the Lehigh Valley. I clung to my mother for dear life and screeched through the entire (probably not very scary) thing. Family fun! Scare your kids! It’ll be funny when they’re older.

This weekend, head to a pumpkin patch, explore the amazing restaurants in our brand new dining guide, catch Jerry Seinfeld’s standup, and find great outdoor bars to watch Phillies games throughout Red October.

If you’re planning to carve or simply want some autumnal decor, there are so many pumpkin patches that you can visit this season. Beyond the pumpkins, these 22 Philly-area farms also have hayrides, corn mazes, harvest festivals, and more family-friendly fun.

😋 Eat up: The Inquirer’s 2023 Dining Guide is here! Food critic Craig LaBan shares his list of the top 10 best restaurants in the area. Plus, we’ve got lists of upcoming new spots to explore, a guide to local wines, a helpful quiz to find your perfect martini match, and, of course, our reader’s choice picks for fave restaurants. Find everything your heart and stomach desires.

⚾ Game time: After beating the Marlins last night, the Phillies are on the road and getting ready to face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know about the team’s upcoming playoff schedule.

🍻 Clutch your beer: If you’re looking for a good bar to watch the Phillies game, we rounded up the best outdoor spots where you can cheer them on.

🎸 Listen locally: Philly Music Fest kicks off on Monday with Kurt Vile, Schoolly D, and up-and-coming country rock musician Francie Medosch of the West Philly band Florry.

🎤 Hear the yada, yada, yada: Jerry Seinfeld is in town this week for his Friday standup show at the Met. My colleague Bedatri D. Choudhury asked him about making Philly audiences laugh and watching the Phillies as a Mets fan right now — which he surprisingly enjoys.

🩰 On point: To open its 60th anniversary season, the Philadelphia Ballet is presenting the classic Carmen with a completely fresh approach, thanks to artistic director Angel Corella.

📅 My calendar picks this week: See the dazzling Chrysanthemum Festival, celebrate National Coming Out Day at Ourfest ‘23, and shop around at Chestnut Hill Fall For the Arts.

Center City will be buzzing with seasonal shopping this weekend. Catch Saturday’s Harvest Festival at Reading Terminal on Filbert Street, where you can hear a bluegrass band, try ax throwing, paint pumpkins, and buy Pennsylvania Dutch crafts. Then explore festive fun with the Philadelphia Marketplace Fall Market all weekend long in Dilworth Park. Find locally made arts and crafts, pumpkin spiced candles, jewelry, delicious food, and much more.

🍽️ Must-try: Mexipino Philly, Sri’s Company, Rice & Sambal, and other delicious spots are offering cool and creative pop-ups this month.

🎧 What does winning sound like?: It’s Red October and our pop music critic Dan DeLuca put together a 26-track playlist filled with the Phillies walk-up jams.

🦇 For the faint of heart: If you like spooky szn but you’re not down to be, like, that scared, we’ve got just the list for you. Masquerade balls, dog costume contests, and Halloween-themed mini golf are just a few of the spooky-not-scary events you can find around Philly.

🎁 All you want for Christmas: Mariah Carey. It is genuinely too early to be thinking about this but if you want to score tickets you may want to plan that holiday gift in advance — because the queen of the season is bringing her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour to Philly on Dec. 13.

🎪 Look up: The tent is open on Cirque du Soleil Bazzar at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks. See breathtaking acrobatics, incredible stunts, and so much more amazing talent.

🚎 Seen on SEPTA: Filmmaker Anula Shetty debuts her public transit art series this month. “Philly Daydreams: Stories In Transit” showcases portraits of bus drivers and transit workers that you might see on the Broad Street Line, on Trolley Route 15, select Regional Rail lines, and elsewhere. If you’re looking for a commute companion, use the photographs’ QR codes to view a video interview that introduces you to fellow Philadelphians.

Pumpkins are many things. Which of these does NOT correctly describe pumpkins?

A) Pumpkins are fruit

B) Pumpkins are vegetables

C) Pumpkins are gourds

D) Pumpkins are squash

This week, I am super happy the strike is over and I can get back into Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Any shows you’re excited to see return? Let me know!