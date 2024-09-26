🎃 Go pick your pumpkins, Philly | Things To Do

As the weather cools and our sweaters come out of the closet, I’m so ready for fall fun. Think: watching horror films, picking pumpkins, sipping hot cider. And of course, partaking in the festivities of Red October. What’s your favorite thing to do in the fall? Let me know!

This weekend, sample Fishtown restaurants at the Fall Feastivale, catch opening nights for Cyrano de Bergerac and Jersey Boys, enjoy the final weekend of the Fringe Festival, and party with Philly AIDS Thrift.

Your essential fall bucket list is here: We have suggestions for where you can find all your favorite fall activities at Philly-area farms, from pumpkin and apple picking, to corn mazes, to hayrides. If you’re anything like me, you’ll be going home with arms full of gourds and squash to spruce up your Halloween decor.

The best things to do this week

🥘 Eat your heart out: The Fishtown Fall Feastivale returns for a third year on Saturday with a jam-packed schedule featuring more than 125 participating restaurants, breweries, and artisans on Frankford Ave. I’m most excited about Frankford Hall’s Oktoberfest celebration (complete with Bavarian folk music) but if you’d rather indulge in face painting and carnival attractions, those are on offer too.

🏈 Before Jalen: Evolution of the Black Quarterback, a new documentary, examines the impact of Black football players taking the key role on the field, from former Eagle Michael Vick up to last year’s Super Bowl when two Black quarterbacks (our beloved Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes) competed in the biggest game of the season, for the first time. Stream the film on Prime Video.

🎭 Opening nights: Head to Mt. Airy to see Quintessence Theatre’s version of the classic romance Cyrano de Bergerac (which you might remember from the 2021 Peter Dinklage film) and catch the Walnut Street Theatre’s production of Jersey Boys, the crowd-pleasing jukebox musical about Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. I highlighted both shows in our fall arts guide, which also includes recs on where to eat and drink nearby.

🦛 Cuteness overload: The adorable pygmy hippo Moo Deng has been taking over social feeds across the work in recent weeks (even inspiring art with her wearing a Phillies cap). While she’s thousands of miles away in Thailand, there are actually several (large) cute hippos in the Philly area that you can visit in person.

🛍️ Shop for a cause: Philly AIDS Thrift is throwing its annual (free) block party on Saturday with a wide selection of clothes, knickknacks, shoes, bags, art, and more great finds — along with fun events like a pie-eating contest and a dunk tank targeting local celebs.

🧛 Start spooky season early: The newly formed Delco Horror Haven organization is throwing a two-day horror film festival this weekend as part of Delco Arts Week. Delco Horror Haven Invasion will screen more than 30 short films celebrating everything macabre from local independent filmmakers — cosplayers welcome.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Dinos After Dark, FirstGlance Film Festival, and the Puerto Rican Day Parade

The thing of the week

It’s the last official weekend for the Fringe Festival, which has been lighting up stages across the city all month long. Have you been watching? What have you loved so far? Let me know!

Yesterday was opening night for The Listeners, a new contemporary opera that’s part of the festival’s curated lineup. The celebratory evening opened Opera Philadelphia’s season under new director Anthony Roth Costanzo, whose popular $11 ticket program has already attracted fresh audiences. The production itself was surprisingly relatable with a contemporary story and exquisite performances (I’ve never heard curse words sung with such beauty). Read my colleague Peter Dobrin’s review. The Listeners runs on Friday and Saturday at the Academy of Music.

What else should you look forward to? Freelance theater critic Frank Schierloh and I have been watching a bunch of shows so far this month (look out for our recap of favorites next week!) and these are the forthcoming productions we’re most excited about this weekend:

Black Wood: Winterborn War & Play: A Clown Odyssey of Survival I Will Eat You Alive Othello (vs The Military Industrial Complex) Hacia La Luz (Towards The Light)

Fall fun this week and beyond

⚾ Postseason time: We’re about to enter Red October — again. The Phillies are officially in the MLB playoffs, which begin on Oct. 1. We’ve got your guide to the Phils’ forthcoming schedule and how to get tickets.

☕ Sweet homecoming: Quakertown native Sabrina Carpenter will be back in the region on Oct. 8 bringing her Short n’ Sweet tour to the Wells Fargo Center. Don’t embarrass her! Come prepared.

🔥 What’s next: Questlove just announced that his next documentary project will focus on the iconic long-running soul-funk-pop band Earth, Wind & Fire. Here’s what we know so far.

🎷 A fresh sound: A new effort to revive John Coltrane Street — where the legendary saxophonist lived for a few years — into a cultural hub centers on opening a community space called The Yard. Here’s what you need to know about the Strawberry Mansion newcomer.

🎡 Saying goodbye: Ocean City is losing the iconic Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, which will see its official last day on Oct. 13. Go for a final ride or two before it’s gone.

🚂 Rarely seen treasures: The Franklin Institute is opening a new gallery, right in time for Thanksgiving, dedicated to highlighting artifacts from its collection of some 40,000 pieces of history — with a special new spotlight for the Baldwin 6000 locomotive.

Our critic’s picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca breaks down the best forthcoming shows.

🪕 Friday to Sunday: The Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival runs from Friday to Sunday with dozens of bands, including Marcia Ball, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, and C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band. Chenier also plays the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill on Saturday in an Allons Danser event.

🎸 Saturday: Vampire Weekend — the Los Angeles-based band of New York natives led by Ezra Koenig — headlines the Mann Center on Saturday. They’re touring behind Only God Was Above Us, just the fifth album released by the band that broke out in the indie music blog era in 2008. It might be their best record, full of cannily crafted songs that find Koenig looking back on the New York of his youth with insight, not nostalgia. It’ll be on most critics’ year-end best-of lists.

🎤 Sunday: At the Met Philly on North Broad, Michael Kiwanuka and Brittany Howard share a bill in a pairing of adventurous artists who connect with the soul music tradition without being hemmed in by it. Kiwanuka’s new album, Small Changes, is due Nov. 15 and is produced by Danger Mouse and Inflo of the Sault Collective. Howard’s second solo album, What Now, came out in February. It’s another album of the year candidate.

The take: Listen to your elders

What wisdom can we learn from centenarians? The Inquirer interviewed 14 people in the Philadelphia area who are almost or over 100 years old in this incredible video series. They answered all of our burning questions, from dating advice to the secrets of long life. One good tidbit of advice for all of us youths (meaning, anyone under 99): “Be good. Love everybody. Do the best you can,” said Herman Whilby, 106.

What pieces of advice have you learned from elders in your life? I’d love to hear it.

This week I started watching Blue Eye Samurai (on the recommendation from very persistent friends) and the unique animation style provides an absolute feast for the eyes. Any other anime recs you’d like to share? Let me know!