🪕 Folk Fest weekend is here |Things to Do

We’re halfway through August, and Philly is fully in its high-summer era — glowing lanterns, dripping watermelons, folk music under the stars, and taco fests outside the stadiums. This week’s newsletter has it all, from a legendary melon stand in West Philly to Wawa betrayal in North Carolina (yes, really). Let’s get into it.

This week’s lineup:

Sam Ruland

For 75 years, Carter’s Melons has been a summer staple in West Philadelphia. What started as one man’s way to support his family after fleeing racist violence in Georgia has become a multigenerational tradition — one that now involves sons, grandsons, zinnias, and incense to keep flies away. Read our full story and find out where to get your hands on one of these melons.

The best things to do this week

🎶 Folk Fest is back. Pitch a tent or pop in for the day — the 62nd annual Philadelphia Folk Festival brings hip-hop harps, indie folk, and Americana to Montgomery County this weekend.

⚔️ Step back to 1590 at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. Jousting, turkey legs, costume contests, and Queen Elizabeth’s court await in Lancaster County every weekend through fall.

🍷 Sip local at John Robert Cellars’ new Media tasting room. The Delco-based urban winery just opened a second spot with shareable plates, wine flights, and a bottle called “Delco Red.”

🎬 The Gap Theatre is back. This single-screen gem in Wind Gap is drawing Philly cinephiles for cult classics, horror flicks, and retro double features, all on 35mm film. It’s a love letter to old-school moviegoing — and totally worth the drive.

🌮 Philly Taco Fest goes big. Over 130 taco styles, 45+ vendors, tequila flights, lucha libre, and more, at this one-day flavor frenzy outside the stadiums.

🏮 Franklin Square glows again. The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Old City with 1,100+ illuminated sculptures, nightly performances, and dumpling workshops on weekends.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Watch jousts at the Ren Faire, catch cult classics at the newly restored Gap Theatre, and taco-hop your way through a 130-style fest outside the stadiums. 🌮⚔️🎬

The thing of the week

Taylor Swift just announced her 12th album — on a football podcast. Not just any podcast, but New Heights, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce. Philly Swifties are spiraling (in a good way), interpreting the surprise appearance as a love letter to Travis and a power move that bridges her worlds of pop stardom and NFL fandom. As columnist Mike Sielski points out, it’s not just romance — it’s resonance. These are two elite performers who understand the grind, pressure, and discipline of high-stakes careers. The Life of a Showgirl isn’t just a title — it’s a thesis. The Life of a Showgirl drops this fall. The fan theories? Already charting.

Summer fun this week and beyond

🎬 The Delco crime saga continues. Task — the gritty HBO follow-up to Mare of Easttown — just dropped a new trailer and release date. The seven-episode miniseries, starring Mark Ruffalo and filmed across Delco and Montco (Media courthouse, Ralph’s Italian, and even Route 30 in Coatesville), premieres Sept. 7. Expect shootouts, moral ambiguity, and Philly accents.

🌍 Want to be part of the 2026 World Cup? FIFA just opened applications for 65,000 volunteer spots — including 3,000+ in Philly, which will host six matches at Lincoln Financial Field. The local volunteer hub will be at the Fashion District. Find out how to apply.

🫐 Berry picking season is peaking. Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries have already hit — and blackberries are ripening fast. From Hammonton to Bucks County, these farms let you pick your own fruit (and flowers, too). Here’s where to pick.

🐶 A new leash on life in Manayunk. Fetch Park — the dog park-meets-bar concept from Atlanta — is opening its first Northeast location this fall next to the UA movie theater. It’s replacing Bark Social, with a turf field, “Woof Wardens,” cocktails, and a minor-league baseball vibe.

Our critic’s picks

The 62nd annual Philadelphia Folk Festival hits Old Pool Farm this weekend, with more than 70 acts and — yes — a stage full of Johns. Inquirer music critic Dan DeLuca spotlights 10 can’t-miss performers:

Alejandro Escovedo, the Austin legend who once opened for the Sex Pistols, headlines Friday night. Alison Brown, boundary-pushing banjoist and Compass Records founder, plays two sets Saturday. Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole, bringing Cajun zydeco with West African flavor to Saturday’s main stage. Daniela Cotton, New Jersey rocker honoring Black country music, plays Sunday. The Lee Boys, a Sacred Steel family band from Miami, praise with gospel and guitar fire on Sunday. And, of course, John Moreland, John Gorka, John McCutcheon, John Byrne, and more Johns you’ll just have to hear for yourself.

🎟️ Full artist list, schedule, and tickets.

The take

Wawa is opening its first-ever travel center this month — and no, it’s not in Delco or along the Turnpike. It’s in North Carolina. On Chicken Foot Road, no less. Columnist Stephanie Farr unpacks the injustice of Wawa choosing a state that didn’t even have a store until last summer for this honor. Sure, it’ll have fuel lanes, hoagies, and a pet relief area. But what about us? The Pennsylvanians who held those heavy metal doors open (too long) so Wally Goose could fly?

🧻 Read her full rant.

Until next week, may your taco count stay high and your fan theories stay unhinged.

— Sam