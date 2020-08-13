It’s the middle of August. And we have a great list of stuff to do this week, including events, what you should do about your clothes, places where you can pick peak summer produce, and more. Remember, we’ve got all the ways to save your summer at inqurier.com/summer.
Stay healthy, stay safe, and, as much as possible, it’s still a good idea to stay home.
It’s not too late to plant vegetables for a fall harvest. Grace Dickinson has advice on what to plant right now. A partial list: Cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, radishes, peas, beans, and greens like kale, collards, and lettuce will all feed you in the fall if you plant them now.
Some events to keep you busy over the next seven days. Get our full events calendar at inquirer.com/calendar.
- 🏛️ Eastern State Penitentiary’s Reopening (Museum / In-person / Kid-friendly) After months of closed doors, the historic Eastern State Penitentiary opens to the public with safety measures that require masks, social distancing, and advanced tickets, and limit crowds. (Free-$15, Fri. Aug. 14, Eastern State Penitentiary, map, add to calendar)
- 🚗 The Philadelphia Film Society’s Drive-In at the Navy Yard (Movie / In-Person / Drive-in) The Philadelphia Film Society kicks off a socially distant, daily entertainment series with drive-in movie nights at the Navy Yard. Up to 200 cars can watch a slate of flicks including Get Out, Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, all with top-notch digital projection. ($7-$12, Aug. 14-Nov. 1, Philadelphia Film Society, map, add to calendar)
- 🗳️ Vote Ready with The War On Drugs (Music / Virtual) It’s a big Friday for the Philly rock band: They top the bill on a show to push voter registration alongside Waxahatchee, Tarriona “Tank” Ball, and members of TV on the Radio, Our Native Daughters and Grizzly Bear, as well as releasing a remix of “Scarlet” from the Rolling Stones’ Goats Head Soup reissue. (Free, Fri. Aug. 14 7 p.m., headcount.org/voteready, add to calendar)
- 🎶 Kimmel Center COVID Relief Concert: Christopher Jackson Live From the West Side (Concert / Virtual) Known for his role as George Washington in Hamilton, Christopher Jackson performs favorite tunes from Hamilton, In The Heights and Freestyle Love Supreme. Concert proceeds benefit the Kimmel Cultural Campus Road to Reopening Relief Fund. (Donations of $40 and up, Sat. Aug. 15 at 8 p.m., The Kimmel Center, add to calendar)
- 🍽️ End Mass Incarceration Dinner (Dinner / Virtual / Fundraiser) Kalaya, South Philly’s beloved Thai BYOB, teams up with chef Kurt Evans for a take-out dinner benefiting Evans’ End Mass Incarceration. The meal features favorite dishes from Kalaya, along with a Zoom discussion led by the Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity about the collateral consequences of criminal records. ($180-$300, Thurs. Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., End Mass Incarceration Dinner, add to calendar)
It’s time to deal with your closet. As Elizabeth Wellington writes: “We probably won’t need one of the cocktail dresses or the wrinkled blazers they are smushed between anytime soon. And alas, our jeans may not slip over our hips with the same ease they once did.” So, what should we do with our clothes now? Here’s how to sort, store, sell or donate what you’re not wearing right now.
- Sort it: Joey Clark, owner of Center City boutique and closet editing service, Kin Boutique, recommends three categories: Keep. Maybe. Give Away. Ask yourself: Do I love it? Does it still fit? Does it make me feel good? If it’s yes to all three questions, keep it. If it’s yes to two questions, put it in the maybe pile. If it’s yes to one question, give it away.
- Resell it: Consignment shops, either brick and mortar or online boutiques, are hit and miss these days. So call in advance to find out if they are taking clothes and what their coronavirus policies are. Other questions to ask: What kinds of clothes they take, what condition they should be in, and what season they’re currently looking for. And be prepared to wait it out.
- Donate it: It’s a good idea to call donation centers first. The need remains great, but because of COVID-19, many have changed their open hours or drop-off processes. Here are some options: Career Wardrobe and MenzFit are great local options.
- Store it: Storing your clothes properly requires a bit of attention. You want to examine and clean everything carefully, and make sure you’re using good hangers and garment bags. For specific tips about sweaters, hangers, shoes, bags, how to keep moths away, and more, read Elizabeth’s full piece.
Need another road trip? Nick Vadala has a new road trip to-do list, this time one where you can pick a lot of 🌽🍑🍐🍎🌻. If you enjoy picking your own fruit, veg, or even flowers, Nick’s rounded up a dozen spots all within an easy drive.
Here are other excellent car trips worth taking right now: