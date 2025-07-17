Get in on the Philly Labubu craze | Things to Do

Hey friends, Sam here. I’m officially taking the reins of the Things to Do newsletter, and I couldn’t be more excited. If you’ve read us before, you know this space is all about what’s fun, weird, and worth your time in Philly and nearby — and I plan to keep it that way. Let’s get into it.

This week’s lineup:

Advertisement

— Sam Ruland (Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Philly’s in the grip of Labubu fever — and yes, we mean tattoos, piercings, decked-out plushie key chains, and so on. These grinning mischievous-looking creatures are everywhere. Including Fishtown’s Room 67 which is inking and bedazzling them at its new “Tattubu” studio (they’re hosting a BYO Labubu day Friday). Chinatown shops are selling outfits that scream designer cosplay, and collectors are trading them like Beanie Babies 2.0. They’re weird, a little creepy, and totally addictive — and Philly’s all in. Reporter Emily Bloch tells us why these tiny creeps are taking over.

The best things to do this week

🏖️ How to get down the Shore without a car: Don’t drive? Don’t worry. From NJ Transit to Jitneys, there are more ways to get to the Jersey Shore than you might think.

🍫 Try Philly’s latest dessert obsession — Dubai chocolate. From pistachio-drizzled mochi doughnuts to Rice Krispies treats and sundaes, this viral dessert is popping up across the city. Here’s where to find it.

🍻 Summer Ale Festival at the Zoo. Sample 100+ craft beers while mingling with the animals at the Philadelphia Zoo’s after-hours beer bash.

🎢 Universal comes to the Franklin Institute. A massive new exhibit opening Feb. 14 will bring Jurassic World dinos, Toothless, and theme park tech to Philly. “Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition” promises 8 galleries, 100+ artifacts, and hands-on fun for future ride designers.

👗 Phila Flea Market. Vintage lovers: Philly’s oldest flea market returns to South Street with antiques, clothing, and one-of-a-kind finds.

📺 Philly shows and stars grab Emmy nods. From Abbott Elementary to Dope Thief, Philly shows, actors, and production teams were recognized in this year’s Emmy nominations. Time to update your watch list.

🎭 The Philly Fringe Festival goes big and bold. With 331 performances across four weeks (Sept. 4—28), this year’s fest is the largest yet — and one of the riskiest. Expect interactive games, solo dance premieres, and experimental shows staged everywhere from Fishtown to Germantown.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Phila Flea Market treasure hunting, Summer Ale Festival sipping, and a TV binge to prep for the Emmys.

The thing of the week: Northern Liberties Night Market canceled after costs skyrocket

One of Philly’s best-loved food truck festivals is on pause after organizers were quoted more than $24,000 for city-mandated police, sanitation, and inspections — more than double the price from last year. The July 23 event has been canceled, and its future is uncertain. For neighbors and fans, the loss of one of the city’s most vibrant open-streets experiences, is a big blow. Read the full story.

Summer fun this week and beyond

🚴 Your scenic Shore biking guide is here. From family-friendly boardwalks to longer routes through marshlands, here’s where to ride — and where to rent bikes — from Cape May to Long Beach Island.

🍦 The scoop on Philly’s best ice cream. When it’s 90+ degrees, there’s only one acceptable dinner option: ice cream. We’ve rounded up the must-visit scoop shops across Philly, whether you’re loyal to Bassetts, tracking down pop-ups, or discovering a new neighborhood gem.

✨ Where to see fireflies. Still haven’t caught lightning bugs this summer? Here’s your guide to the best spots in Philly and beyond to see these glow-in-the-dark flashes before they’re gone.

📚 Your library card is a gold mine. Free streaming, language lessons, video games, subscriptions — and yes, books. Here’s a full breakdown of everything your Free Library of Philadelphia card can unlock.

🌿 Cannabis lounges are coming to New Jersey. Three new consumption lounges — including one just 10 miles from Philly — are expected to open by the end of July.

Our critics’ picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca breaks down the best upcoming shows:

🎸 Friday: Wu-Tang Clan brings its “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber” farewell tour to the Wells Fargo Center, with Run the Jewels opening. Rose City Band, the Portland psych-country project of Ripley Johnson, plays Ardmore Music Hall. In Atlantic City, Michael Franti & Spearhead perform at Ovation Hall.

🎤 Saturday: It’s a big night in Philly and down the Shore. At Warehouse on Watts, legendary local DJ parties Tastytreats and the Remedy come together for Legacy, featuring Questlove, Cosmo Baker, Flygirrl, and more. Weird Al Yankovic brings his parodies to the Mann Center with Puddles Pity Party opening. Punk icons the Mekons play the Ethical Society in Rittenhouse. Popadelphia takes over PhilaMOCA with a showcase of five Philly indie acts, including Log Flume and the Jette Planes. In A.C., the Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler team up for a nostalgic double bill at Ovation Hall, and R&B singer Kem headlines the Borgata.

🎸 Sunday: Cyndi Lauper stops at the Mann Center for her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.” Lauper’s hits “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Time After Time” both have Philly roots — one cowritten by Rob Hyman of the Hooters, the other by the late Robert Hazard.

🎤 Monday: Jangly Canadian power-pop duo Ducks Ltd. plays the Ukie Club, touring in support of their new album Harm’s Way.

🎸 Tuesday: Afrobeat star Femi Kuti, son of Fela Kuti, performs with his band The Positive Force at Ardmore Music Hall. Over at the Fillmore, the Pixies kick off a two-night run by playing Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde in full. Kurt Vile opens.

🎤 Wednesday: The Pixies return to the Fillmore for a second night, this time spanning their full catalog. Kurt Vile opens again.

Read more music picks.

The take

It didn’t make the Washington Post’s top 50 airports, but my colleague on the Food desk Kiki Aranita says PHL has it all: great food, high-end lounges (hello, free foosball and facials), strong coffee, stellar art — and the best airport dog bathroom in the country. As a frequent flyer (and former PHL bartender), she’s here to set the record straight: PHL is “unobjectively good.”

“It’s small enough that you can walk from one end of the airport to another without getting on a stupid toy train with suspicious smelling upholstery (I’m looking at you, Newark).” Read her full story, here — and let us know if you agree!

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for hanging out with me on my first edition. More to come.

— Sam

(Me about me.)