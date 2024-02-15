🎥 Pennsylvania’s favorite rom-coms | Things to Do

It’s a snowy week in Philly, with more fluffy stuff predicted for Friday night. Please stay warm! Meanwhile, I will be experiencing the terrible joy of moving, so wish me luck.

In light of the forecast, it’s a good weekend for staying in and watching a rom-com. But if you’re feeling antsy indoors, why not head out to a concert, seek out treasures in a massive Old City antique store, and see colorful LEGO art at the Franklin Institute? This weekend is action-packed, if you’re into that sort of thing.

PR companies will find data about pretty much anything, but this time I’m genuinely interested: Which rom-coms are the most popular in Pennsylvania? The top five include solid classics like When Harry Met Sally and Pretty Woman. See if your faves made the list.

Your weekly social calendar

🎤 Philly concerts: There are a bunch of great concerts this week, including a mix of legendary and fresh local acts, from Boyz II Men to Pink Sweat$ to Korine. Find your next show.

🕰️ Hidden gems: If you love antiquing, explore this 9,000-square-foot estate sale in Old City where you can find unique items, all marked down. Get in while the getting is good: The sale ends this weekend.

🥘 Cook up something good: Philly continues to celebrate Black History Month all around the city, and this weekend you can try your hand at a cooking class. The Free Library’s Culinary Literacy Center will host a virtual class on Saturday exploring vegetarian dishes from the African diaspora.

📖 New read: Meet Sara Nović, the Ambler-based author of True Biz, a coming-of-age novel about a deaf teen inspired by the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. Read about why it’s the Free Library of Philadelphia’s One Book, One Philadelphia selection for 2024.

🎨 Overdue recognition: Designer Anna Russell Jones, the first Black woman graduate of Philly’s Moore College of Art and Design, has a special spotlight in this virtual exhibit from the African American Museum in Philadelphia. Watch a short doc about her life and examine the intricate, incredible patterns she created for wallpaper and carpets.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Drink and learn at the Drunk Black History Show, laugh at an Abbott Elementary-themed drag and burlesque show, and sip brews at Philly Beer Fest.

The thing of the week

How many LEGOs does it take to recreate a Frida Kahlo self portrait? Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss? What about the Benjamin Franklin National Memorial? All of these works and more will be on view — in LEGO form — at the Franklin Institute’s latest exhibit, “The Art of the Brick,” opening on Saturday, Feb. 17. Artist Nathan Sawaya uses tens of thousands of LEGO pieces to make jaw-dropping works that you have to see to believe. Before you go, look out for my colleague Stephanie Farr’s review, coming out tomorrow. Text your friends: Leggooo.

Winter fun

❄️ Let it: Snow is coming back this weekend — is it spring yet?! — so here’s everything you need to know.

🥊 Yo, Adrian!: A major celebration of Rocky is coming to Philly this year, after the success of the first-ever Rocky Day. Catch up on what we know so far.

⚾ Looking ahead: The Phillies season will soon be underway and Citizens Bank Park just announced the upcoming theme nights, including Pride Night, Women in Sports Night, Asian Pacific Heritage Celebration, and more.

❤️ Get to know Chinatown: Show Your Love for Chinatown is a new multi-day event encouraging folks to explore the neighborhood’s culture, restaurants, and shops with discounts, raffles, cultural events, and food and walking tours.

💖 Riding solo: Are you single? If you’re in Philadelphia, the likely answer is yes because apparently Philly is the most single big city in America. Here’s what you need to know about your prospects.

❓Pop quiz

Which rom-com is NOT set in the Philly area?

A) Mannequin

B) Up Close & Personal

C) Silver Linings Playbook

D) 27 Dresses

This week I watched the Andy Garcia-Gloria Estefan remake of Father of the Bride that provided just the right amount of heartwarming charm and relatable family drama-comedy.