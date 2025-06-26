🎤 Your summer concert lineup | Things to Do

Congratulations, Philly, we’ve made it through the first heat wave of summer and we’re still standing — sweaty clothes and all. I wasn’t prepared for the melting pot weather but I’m doing my best to not let it slow me down. How are you handling the heat? Any recs? Let me know!

This week’s lineup:

Outdoor concerts, major headliners, and big festivals — the summer concert season is here and there’s so much to see around Philadelphia and on the Jersey Shore. Willie Nelson is back in Camden with Bob Dylan, Paul Simon’s playing this week, and next week, Philly’s own Jazmine Sullivan and LL Cool J will headline the Wawa Welcome America July 4th show. There’s a concert for every kind of Philly music fan; Find your faves.

The best things to do this week

🎻 Classical curious: Whether you’re a Bach aficionado or can’t tell the difference between a viola and violin, you’ll find something to enjoy Philly’s incredible classical concert scene this season. These are the shows we’re most excited to see.

🖼️ New views: Opening at the Barnes Foundation this weekend, “From Paris to Provence: French Painting at the Barnes” seeks to transport Philadelphians to France with a fresh look at the collection’s impressionist masterpieces.

😅 Inhale, exhale: It’s been hard to breathe outside with this oppressive heat, but luckily there are several ways you can stay cool and avoid heat exhaustion in the region. We’ve got a handy guide to beating the heat.

☀️ Rare chance: Nobel Prize-winning Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse is considered a modern day Henrik Ibsen. His play A Summer Day is at the Wilma Theater through the weekend, delivering a dreamy story about the day one woman’s life changed forever.

🎭 Season of love: It’s the final weekend to see Jonathan Larson’s legendary bohemian musical Rent — a loose adaptation of Puccini’s La bohème — at the Arden Theatre. See why, 30 years after its Broadway debut, the musical never gets old.

⚽ Unreal talent: Today Philly has the chance to witness one of the best soccer teams in the world — Real Madrid. The soccer superstars will play Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg for the FIFA Club World Cup to a crowd of some 60,000 fans at the Linc. Here’s everything you need to know.

📅 My calendar picks this week: African Restaurant Week, Concilios Hispanic Fiesta, Phila Flea Market.

The thing of the week

Thankfully, the weather will cool down on Friday, making the evening a great time for a night of dancing outdoors. Head to the FDR Park Boathouse for Bailar en FDR!, the series of salsa nights under the stars this season featuring DJ Valentin Flores. It begins with a one-hour lesson (for all levels!) and then opens up to a social dance. Embrace your inner Rauw Alejandro and give it a spin.

Summer fun this week and beyond

🎒 New rules: Summer at the Shore invariably leads to stricter laws, especially around teens. Seaside Heights has implemented a curfew and backpack ban ahead of July Fourth. Here’s what you should know.

🔮 Good recs: We all have different ways we’d spend our Perfect Philly Day, but we asked the unforgettable RuPaul’s Drag Race contender Sapphira Cristál to share her own, from waking up at 4 a.m. to slurping oysters at Oyster House.

🏖️ Your definitive guide: Food critic Craig LaBan has eaten his way across the Jersey Shore to determine this list of 25 restaurants you shouldn’t miss this summer.

🍽️ IYKYK hack: Reading Terminal Market offers an overwhelming array of delicious food packing in more than 70 vendors. Can you eat there for $10 or less? Absolutely, and we’ll tell you how.

⛳ Better than the Wii: Cherry Hill will soon see the grand opening of a new indoor golf simulator. Expected to open later this year, a 6,045-square-foot space will also feature an arcade and restaurant.

Our critics’ picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca and classical music critic Peter Dobrin break down the best upcoming shows:

🎻 Thursday and Friday: Joe Hisaishi’s music weaves a sense of amity and wonder through Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and other films by Hayao Miyazaki. Conducting the Philadelphia Orchestra at Marian Anderson Hall this week, the composer leads the Philadelphians in his Suite from Spirited Away, Symphony No. 2, and Saga for viola and orchestra. The orchestra’s own Choong-Jin Chang is a featured soloist. (No film is being shown as part of the program.)

🎸 Thursday: Paul Simon begins his three-show run at the Academy of Music on Thursday. Word of mouth for his “Quiet Celebration” tour, which continues on Saturday and Sunday, has been rapturous. Allman Brothers Band scion, the Allman Betts Band, is at Copeland Hall at the Grand in Wilmington on Thursday.

🎸 Saturday and Sunday: Philly experimental metal band Kaonashi is celebrating I Want To Go Home, its new album on Equal Vision Records. The three-piece band is playing Saturday at Cousin Danny’s Lounge in West Philly and on Sunday at Underground Arts.

🎤 Sunday: Sunday night’s Wawa Welcome America concert at the Dell Music Center features Aja and Fatin Danzler of Kindred the Family Soul, plus Musiq Soulchild, Philly Freeway, and DJ Aktive. The night is curated by Black Music Month founder Dyana Williams and hosted by Laiya St. Clair. It’s free and there will be fireworks, but you have to pick up tickets at the Dell box office in Strawberry Mansion.

This weekend I’ll be watching the new season of The Bear. What are you watching? Let me know!