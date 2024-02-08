🏈 Super Bowl fun in Philly | Things to Do

The Super Bowl is Sunday and we’re less than a week away from Valentine’s Day, so it’s shaping up to be super busy in the city. My confession: I’m rooting for Usher. His music is perfect for a halftime extravaganza and a night of romance, so I recommend you queue it up. What’s your favorite song? Let me know!

This weekend, make those Super Bowl LVIII plans, celebrate the Chinese New Year, find fun and informative Black History Month events, and see incredible feminist art.

We all know: It’s not the same when the Birds are out of the game. Whether you’re tuning in for Usher, a glimpse of Taylor Swift, or legitimately want to watch football, we’ve got recommendations for 10 sports bars where you can boo both teams.

Your weekly social calendar

🍕 Party planning: If you’re watching the big game at home, we’ve got your menu covered. Here’s where you can find party trays and order food for Super Bowl LVIII.

🐲 New year’s fun: Lunar New Year is celebrated by many Asian cultures, and Philly’s Chinatown is reliably pulling out all the stops. Also known as the Spring Festival or Chinese New Year, this weekend’s celebrations ring in the Year of the Dragon. Learn to play Mahjong, try Chinese calligraphy, and sample delicious food around Chinatown.

📚 Celebrate all month long: Philadelphia is an incredibly rich city to explore Black history (in February and throughout the year). Find fun events, concerts, exhibits, and walking tours for Black History Month.

🖼️ Spotlighting feminist art: Across Philly, museums and galleries are showcasing artwork from more than 400 women, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming creators for “(Re)Focus,” a sequel to a legendary 1974 exhibit of feminist art. Here’s what you need to know.

🎤 Mitski’s mic: The indie rock darling is in town this week, with her second show at the Met tonight. Inquirer pop music critic Dan DeLuca reviewed her concert last night; read all about why he loved it.

🖊️ Iconic Phillustrations: Meet Bob Dix, a local illustrator who creates quirky, super-Philly artworks. His Washington Crossing the Delaware-inspired illustration — with Gritty and the Phanatic in the boat instead — is now at the Independence Seaport Museum.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Enjoy Northern Liberties Restaurant Week, get crafty with Valentine’s Day cookie decorations, sip along during a Tipsy History event about Betsy Ross.

The thing of the week

Valentine’s Day is next week and if you’re a planning procrastinator (I can relate), you might still be looking around for fun ways to celebrate, with a partner, friends, family, or solo. Here are a few surprising and cool happenings:

❤️ Classy: The newly restored 122-year-old organ at Glen Foerd will be the centerpiece of a free concert of romantic songs featuring local vendors and tarot readings. (Feb. 14)

🧡 Artsy: Experience the Barnes Foundation after hours in this bougie Valentine’s Day dinner party with a string quartet and themed cocktails. (Feb. 14)

💛 Creepy: Take a terrifying walk through a scavenger hunt-meets-haunted house at Manayunk’s Lincoln Mill, where guests will learn the murderous story of Viktor’s Valentine. (Feb. 10)

💚 Anti: Underground Arts is hosting the 14th annual Anti-Valentine’s Day Story Slam, Ex-Files, where you’ll hear true stories about everyone’s crappy ex. (Feb. 14)

💙 Speedy: LOVE Park will host local vendors selling lovely arts and crafts by day, and speed dating at night. (Feb. 14)

💜 Dramatic: For lovers of improv and rom-coms, Crossroads Comedy Theater will put on a totally improvised romantic comedy event at Plays & Players Theatre. (Feb. 8-10 and 14)

🖤 Emo: Test your emo music trivia at Butcher Bar’s My Bloody Valentine Emo Quizzo night. (Feb. 13)

Winter fun

🌳 Act like a tourist: Cedar Park is full of amazing restaurants, cafes, and fun things to do. Take a tour with our Cedar Park neighborhood guide.

💐 Soon to bloom: It’s almost time for the Philadelphia Flower Show. If you’re already making plans, we’ve got you covered — scope out the after-hour parties, behind-the-scenes tours, and more floral fun.

🔥 Let it burn: Usher isn’t just playing the Super Bowl this weekend — he recently announced his “Past Present Future” tour and yeah, he’s coming to Philly.

🍵 Where’s the tea?: The winter chill hasn’t lifted yet, so it’s a wonderful season to visit a teahouse. Here’s where you can find the best teahouses and teashops in Philly.

🌒 Planetary plans: Looking for the next solar eclipse? In April, folks in northwestern Pennsylvania will be able to see the astronomical event, while Philly will get a partial view. Here’s what you need to know.

❓Pop quiz

Alright R&B fans, it’s time to test your knowledge. Which song is NOT an Usher hit?

A) “End of the Road”

B) “U Don’t Have to Call”

C) “My Boo”

D) “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love”

This week, it’s no surprise I’ve been revisiting my favorite Usher album, Confessions. Fourth grade me was obsessed when it first came out and it still hits 20 (!) years later.