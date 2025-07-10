⭐ Philly’s Superman superstar | Things to Do

It’s been a busy week for Philly movie and TV fans! Philly son David Corenswet made his debut as the new Superman, and the legendary show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia just kicked off its 17th season — complete with the second part of its Abbott Elementary crossover. What are you watching? Let me know!

This week’s lineup:

One programming note: This will be my final Things to Do newsletter! It’s been such a joy to lead this for the past 2.5 years — helping me get to know Philly and its incredible arts, food, and fun. Thank you for being such engaged, thoughtful readers. I’m not going far — you’ll still see my work on arts, culture, and entertainment at The Inquirer. Starting next week, my brilliant colleague Sam Ruland will be taking over this newsletter. You’re in great hands, and I know you’ll love hearing from her each week.

— Rosa Cartagena

Tomorrow marks the arrival of the brand new Superman, a reboot from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn that kicks off a different direction for DC Comics. Gunn found his perfect Superman/Clark Kent in Philly-raised actor David Corenswet, whose curls and dimples help him look the part — but it’s his earnestness and comedic timing that sets him apart from previous stars who’ve donned the red cape. It also helps that he’s accompanied by the lovable superpowered pup Krypto.

The best things to do this week

🪴 Cult classic: Our favorite man-eating plant is back in town thanks to People’s Light’s production of Little Shop of Horrors. It’s a fresh production that feels like a perfect summer treat.

📺 Crossover continues: Part two of the Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover aired last night. The teachers curse like crazy, the gang gets into wacky trouble, and it’s another hilarious mash-up of the two beloved Philly TV universes.

🏖️ You ask, we answer: Summer is in full swing so if you’re planning a trip to the Shore, whether for a day or a week, we’ve got you covered. Catch up on the best things to do, eat, and experience with our Shore guide.

🌮 In the spotlight: In his travel show Leguizamo Does America, actor/comedian John Leguizamo searches for what he calls Latino excellence across the country — and he certainly finds it in Philadelphia.

🎭 ​​Hear it first: This weekend continues PlayPenn’s 2025 New Play Development Conference, where playwrights and actors share new works in free readings open to the public. It’s like a behind-the-scenes opportunity to see excellent works in progress.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Blobfest, Ice Cream Festival, Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

The thing of the week

This week’s recommendation comes from my colleague Henry Savage:

Thrift away at the Philadelphia Punk Rock Flea Market

One of Philly’s most popular flea markets returns for a weekend inside and outside the Sheet Metal Workers union building on Delaware Avenue. With hundreds of vendors spread across three days, this is one of the biggest vintage and flea markets of the summer — and a must for serious thrifters.

📅 July 11, 4-9 p.m., July 12 & July 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 $6-$15,📍1301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 phillyprfm.com

Summer fun this week and beyond

🎧 Time for tunes: What’s the song of the summer? That’s totally up to you, but pop music critic Dan DeLuca has some suggestions, from Sabrina Carpenter to Bad Bunny to the Rolling Stones. Take a listen to his songs of summer 2025 playlist.

🍽️ Fresh bites: Among a dozen new restaurants opening in and around Philly this month, there’s one dish dominating menus — steak frites.

🚲 Cannolis, calzones, and more: Abbott Elementary actor Lisa Ann Walter, who plays the die-hard Eagles fan teacher Melissa Schemmenti, chatted with us about how to have a perfect Philly day, from eating calzones at Angelo’s to biking along the Schuylkill.

🥐 Sweetness: Ellen Yin, the James Beard Award-winning restaurateur behind Fork and High Street, is opening a new bakery-workshop-event space in Center City. Catch up on what we know so far.

🌿 Funny business: If you’re heading to the Jersey Shore this summer, you might be curious about buying weed or visiting a dispensary. Here’s what Pennsylvanians should know before they go.

Our critic’s picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca breaks down the best upcoming shows:

🎤 Thursday: Pittsburgh’s “Black and Yellow” rapper Wiz Khalifa, who has a new album on the way called Wizzlemania, headlines the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, on a bill that also includes Sean Paul and Da Baby. It’s a chance for Wiz to do serious business — and eat for free, presumably — because his stoner’s delight Packed Bowls, tater tots layered with mac-and-cheese and chicken nugs, among other varieties, will be available on the concourse.

🎸 Saturday: Rod Stewart comes to town. The great Brit went on one of rock and roll’s most impressive hot streaks; with a series of albums under his own name and with the Faces in the early 1970s before moving on to soft-rock. He turned 80 earlier this year and Sir Rod made a big splash playing with his old Faces buddy Ronnie Wood at Glastonbury last month. He’s calling this world tour “Rod Stewart: One Last Time.” Fun will surely be had at the Mann Center with 1970s power-pop standouts Cheap Trick on the undercard.

🎤 Sunday: The 40th anniversary of Live Aid — to the exact day — will be celebrated on Sunday at Union Transfer with Martha Graham Cracker & Friends, including Johnny Showcase, Paula Holloway, and Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve, who will do his best Phil Collins impression and play drums on a Led Zeppelin song. Pierre Robert emcees.

🎤 Monday: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the mellifluous chorale whose music draws on Isicathamiya, where workers would sing softly while working in South African mines, first came to international fame after they worked with Paul Simon on his 1986 album Graceland. The group has a new album, Soothe My Soul: Songs From My South African Church, and it plays the Sellersville Theater Monday night.

