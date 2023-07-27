Beer me, Philly | Things to Do

Hello,

I recently got back from Miami, where I attended the conference for the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Coolest moments: Getting a sneak peek at the upcoming Blue Beetle superhero movie with director Angel Manuel Soto; hearing Omar Jimenez moderate a panel on colorism; listening to sourcing and reporting advice from excellent, experienced journalists based all over the country. Plus, Miami is such an incredible city with delicious food and tons of art, music, and dancing to explore. My Art Deco walking tour of Miami Beach has made me an expert on Ocean Drive architecture, from nautical to Mediterranean. Have you traveled anywhere fun this summer? Let me know!

Plus, it’s World Cup season! Who’s your team? The U.S. women’s soccer team is a reliably good watch — can you believe that last-minute goal to tie the Netherlands last night?! — and I’m hoping Megan Rapinoe gets a great final season. I remember seeing the champions up close in college, playing Colombia in Western Massachusetts, before cheering them on at their 2015 ticker tape parade in downtown New York. Do you have a favorite player? Mine is Rapinoe, and it’s not just because she was a guest star in The L Word: Generation Q. Tell me whose jersey you’d wear.

This weekend, I’m hoping to beat the heat with a nice cold beer. We’ve got a look at some of the best local craft breweries’ seasonal brews and a look at the last weeks of Parks on Tap, where you can sip on fresh drafts at your nearby park. Plus, we’ve got the best spots for your next big group outing, cheap oysters on the Shore, and a look at Colman Domingo’s Philadelphia.

Advertisement

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

P.S.: Voting has commenced for The Inquirer’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards. The 15 categories run the gamut: breakfast sandwiches, tacos, pizza, wine bars, happy hours. Click over and cast your ballot!

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Craft breweries are on the decline nationwide, but Philadelphia has a bustling and booming local beer scene. My colleague Henry Savage will take you on a tour of seasonal brews you can sample around the city, from peach, Wooder Melon (🍉), and coconut flavors, to lime margarita sours. Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. even has mango and lemon beers infused with Rita’s Water Ice.

Your weekly social calendar

🥪 Steaks, sights, and silly fun: Colman Domingo grew up on 52nd and Chancellor Streets, attending high school with Will Smith and studying journalism at Temple before becoming the longtime character actor (and multi-hyphenate) you’ve seen in Euphoria, Fear the Walking Dead, Zola, and elsewhere. Ahead of his debut starring role in the forthcoming biopic Rustin, on the gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, Domingo talked to me about his new travel/memoir show You Are Here and its Philly episode, where he gets cheesesteaks with old friends, goes roller skating and vintage shopping, and visits his West Philly family. Of course, I asked him about his cheesesteak order.

🎭 Do you bite your thumb?: Shakespeare in Clark Park kicked off this week with the gender-bending romp Two Gentlemen of Verona: The Musical. The free outdoor show runs this weekend only.

🍻 Bring your own chair: Philly’s Parks on Tap traveling beer garden is halfway through its season and this weekend it goes to Pretzel Park. Head to the park near you in the coming weeks to enjoy fresh bites and brews outdoors.

🪓 Get the gang together: Figuring out what to do with a big group of friends can be agonizing, but it doesn’t have to be. We’ve got recommendations for your next group outing from axe-throwing to karaoke.

👟 Stay hydrated: For those athletically brave strivers who exercise outdoors despite the heat, we have a roundup of free outdoor fitness classes in Philly, including yoga, boxing, and zumba.

🎷 Cosmic jazz: The incredible saxophonist Kamasi Washington is playing at City Winery next Wednesday. I’m not the biggest jazz aficionado but I can definitely say Washington’s sound is undeniably fresh and exciting. Find out more here.

🎀 If you’re still seeing pink: One legendary audience member for a Philly Barbie screening recited the unforgettably cringe Nicole Kidman AMC commercial. My colleague Bedatri D. Choudhury interviewed the legendary moviegoer.

♛ If you’re still seeing black: Some very dedicated Philly film geeks have been going to drastic lengths — even going cross country! — to see Oppenheimer in 70mm IMAX. Here’s why.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Sample bites from the Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park, count butterflies at the Discovery Center, and try wine with a waterfront view.

The thing of the week

You’ve probably already been to the wondrous mosaic of the Magic Gardens, but a new exhibit just opened that joins the colorful tiles with imaginative ceramics. George Rodriguez crafts animal faces of zodiac symbols, tomb sculptures, and spiritual guardians, sometimes inviting fellow artists to paint their own styles onto his designs. His exhibit “In Unison” gives viewers an up-close look at his versions of a monkey, cow, jaguar, donkey, and more. It runs at Magic Gardens through September 10.

What’s your thing?

I spend a lot of time talking about what’s happening in Philly and beyond — but that only captures a fraction of all the amazing things to do in the region. I’m really dying to know: What’s YOUR thing? Do you have a favorite rooftop bar with the best view of a summer sunset, go-to summer festival, or underrated art space? Have you tried something new, like axe throwing or a painting workshop? I’d really love to hear from you!

We plan to feature your thing to do in an upcoming newsletter — one recommendation for an event, cultural experience, or local venue that you’d suggest for our intrepid and adventurous readers looking to get out and enjoy Philadelphia and its vibrant arts and culture scene.

📮 Send us your thing to do here! Bonus points if you include a photo.

Your hot Philly summer

⛳ Up to par: I am terrible at golf but I can sweep the floor in putt putt. We rounded up the best spots for mini golf in Philly and on the Shore so you can compete with your friends and family.

🎵 Karma’s coming: Ice Spice is playing Made in America in September, but before that she’s playing Dubai Night Club in Camden on August 4.

🎤 Look ahead: Do you hear that unforgettable bass intro to that classic comedy show? Jerry Seinfeld is coming to the Met Philly for two shows in October.

🦪 Slurp, slurp: For some odd reason, I can eat basically any seafood/shellfish except oysters (believe me, I’ve tried) but that won’t stop me from encouraging y’all to enjoy them. Here’s where you can get deliciously fresh oysters for just $2 on the Shore.

❓Pop quiz❓

Which one of these is NOT a Philly craft brewery?

A) Evil Genius Beer Co.

B) Flying Dog Brewery

C) Sterling Pig Brewery

D) Sly Fox Brewing Co.

📮 To let me know which of the above is false, write me back.

This week, I binge-watched the new season of The Witcher and I barely know what’s going on but Henry Cavill is still wonderful. What’s on your watch list?