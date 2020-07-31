View this post on Instagram

As a community it is critical we continue to keep health and safety our highest priority. We would like to share that we've increased our efforts to ensure high contact surfaces on bikes and operational vehicles are being regularly disinfected. We stand for reliable transportation and want to thank everyone on our team for keeping this system running! As always, be sure to follow all COVID19 guidelines from the @cdcgov and stay informed by following @cityofphiladelphia 🚲