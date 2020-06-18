SEPTA wants to make some last-minute tweaks to its latest fare restructuring plan.
Pending board approval next week, children would ride free across the system while SEPTA Key Travel Wallet users get a longer window of time to take advantage of one free transfer. The changes, which would take effect July 1, were recommended during a committee meeting Thursday.
“Equity is a top priority of the fare restructuring plan, and these changes will help us better serve the needs of our low-income communities and traveling families,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said in a statement. “It also puts us in better position to adapt to the changing needs of our riders as the region works to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In its original plan announced in March, SEPTA proposed reducing fare to $1 for kids ages 5 through 11 and to offer one free transfer during its current 90-minute window. The latest adjustments would see that children under 12 traveling with a fare-paying adult would ride for free, and also extends the transfer window to up to two hours.
Now, children are charged a full $2.50 cash fare and half the regular fare on Regional Rail. Transfers are $1 using the SEPTA Key.
SEPTA also intends to introduce new three-day passes in the fall giving flexibility to workers outside the standard 9-to-5 schedule. The pass is likely to find newfound importance should companies adopt permanent teleworking policies, prompting fewer five-day-a-week commutes.
Last month, the authority announced it also plans to postpone fare increases until at least January to bring relief during the pandemic. March’s proposal calls for a 50-cent increase to the SEPTA Key base fare, and raises prices of weekly and monthly passes for transit and Regional Rail riders.
Thursday’s recommendations come after the authority heard feedback during operating budget and fare restructuring hearings held last month. Transit advocates were vocal in the process.
Members of the advocacy group 5th Square had recommended SEPTA get rid of the transfer penalty, begin fare capping, have children ride for free, and accept TransPass on Zone 1 Regional Rail. Transit Forward Philadelphia, an advocacy coalition, shared similar ideas.
The Philly Transit Riders Union rallied behind a plan to lower fares for a year.
In March, SEPTA said it expected to generate $16 million in new annual revenue from the proposed changes, less than the about $25 million seen during a typical fare increase. Its unclear how proposed adjustments would impact the figure.
“Where we arrived at this was mainly looking at how people are going to be working to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said. “Particularly families, we want to make the system as welcoming as possible, and we think that this is a very good step in that direction.”
SEPTA is welcoming a trickle of riders back as the region adapts to the state’s “yellow” coronavirus recovery phase, recently releasing a reopening guide. Seats are blocked off to encourage social distancing, while face masks are required.
The authority faces a financial challenge unlike it has ever seen as riders heeded stay-at-home orders through the pandemic. Federal CARES Act funding is expected to stem some of the losses seen from the coronavirus.
SEPTA’s board has scheduled a budget vote for next Thursday.