Today will be the first of 3 days in a row with truly oppressive heat 🔥🌡️. Unfortunately, it'll only be worse on Saturday and Sunday 🥵. Be sure and drink plenty of water 🚰 throughout the day. If you must be outside, take plenty of breaks ⌚️ in the shade #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/8iD6eaOct5