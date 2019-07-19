Crossing the Ben Franklin Bridge Friday morning, PATCO High Speed Line riders looked out on a Delaware River and Center City skyline shrouded in a steamy gray mist, almost stripped of color.
That was just one sign that the extreme heat that we have been hearing about is intensifying and entering its most dangerous phase.
The National Weather Service has extended an excessive heat warning beyond the region’s urban core to cover Eastern Pennsylvania and all of New Jersey and Delaware. It is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday.
The service says the most dangerous heat and humidity will occur from mid-afternoon into the early evening each day for the next three days. And don’t expect any real relief at the Jersey Shore.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, which leaves little room for cooling off.
Heat index values area expected to be in the 102- to 107-degree range Friday afternoon and the 108- to 113-degree range on Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.
The air temperature could hit 100 degrees on Saturday for the first time in seven years in Philadelphia.
A Heat Health Emergency also remains in effect in the city and residents are called upon to check on elderly neighbors. (The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s heatline can be reached at (215) 765-9040 for information and assistance.)
According to the latest forecast, relief will arrive in the form of a cold front that will slowly edge into the region Monday into Tuesday, bringing thunderstorms with potentially heavy rainfall with it.
Before the rains arrive, Monday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 89. Tuesday’s high is forecast to be a welcome 83.
In an ironic side note, while the region has been steaming for the past three days we are not technically in a heat wave. The high at Philadelphia International Airport hit 89 on Thursday, a degree short of the 90 degrees plus needed for three consecutive days to qualify as a heat wave.
