Sorry Swifties, no more songs from Taylor ahead of the Eagles-Chiefs matchup

Brace yourself, Swifties. Your favorite pop star will be radio-silenced in Philly ahead of the Eagles’ matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 20.

On Wednesday, the station Q102 announced on Good Day Philadelphia that Taylor Swift songs will be on pause leading up to the Super Bowl LVII rematch. “This weekend we gotta focus, so we’ve been forced to punt Taylor Swift from the playlist,” said Buster, one-half of the Bex & Buster afternoon show.

The playful ban will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, and last until Tuesday, Nov. 21. The station will replace Swift’s songs with fan-favorite hits from last year’s A Philly Special Christmas, the Eagles’ Christmas album.

It’s true: Swift is a Reading native and an Eagles fan. But unless you’ve been living under a rock the past couple of months, you’ll know that the “Blank Space” singer has been spotted at Chiefs games, decked in red and gold, in support of boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: How Travis Kelce convinced Taylor Swift’s dad to abandon his Eagles fandom, and more ‘New Heights’ highlights

News about the couple is already brewing ahead of the match, with ET reporting that Swift’s parents and Travis and brother Jason Kelce’s parents will meet for the first time.

The familial introduction is the latest in a string of Travis and Taylor-related news, essays, and think pieces, but Q102′s Bex said Monday’s game holds precedence over the new romance.

“There’s only one Swift and Kelce duo we care about here in the City of Brotherly Love,” the host said, referring to the Eagles stars, Jason Kelce and D’Andre Swift.