Two big names in Philadelphia’s business community are leaving. Rob Wonderling, who heads the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, won’t see another three-year term. And Michael Rashid, the director of the city’s Commerce Department, resigned after reports of anti-Semitic remarks and staff abuse.

The nature of their departures are obviously very different. But taken together, the exits mean Philly’s biggest business group and commerce agency are looking for new leaders at a crucial moment, with the economy still recovering from the pandemic. If you know who might replace them, email me back here.

Wonderling, who has led the Philly chamber since 2009, says it’s time for new leadership. He will step down next summer when his current contract expires.

Tensions rose in recent years between businesses and City Council, now influenced by a progressive wing of elected members and the Kenney administration. Business leaders say they rarely get their way these days in City Hall. At one point, Wonderling complained that “Philadelphia continues its record of passing legislation that hurts job growth.”

He’s leaving the posts of president and CEO as Philadelphia struggles to recover economically from the pandemic. Only 45% of downtown workers have returned to their offices by one estimate.

“The city is in a very fragile economic and fiscal condition,” Wonderling said, adding that he was optimistic that Philadelphia has the potential to be a world-class city.

Our reporter Bob Fernandez has more on Wonderling’s tenure and departure.

Happy Holidays from Comcast: As if inflation and higher utility bills weren’t enough, Comcast is raising TV and internet prices starting in late December.

New hospital owner: Questions remain about whether the new owner of Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals can save those facilities.

Run on warehouses: Warehouse space is harder to find as the commercial real estate market heats up.

Hahnemann bankruptcy: A judge overseeing the Hahnemann University Hospital bankruptcy rejected Joel Freedman’s plan to borrow $17.5 million to cover expenses of the hospital buildings.

New area code, who’s this?: Southeastern Pennsylvania will get yet another new telephone area code: 835.

Vanguard’s China fund: The $8.3 trillion fund giant is launching a U.S.-listed China mutual fund, despite Vanguard scrapping its local business in China itself.

New supermarket: Juniata Park’s new supermarket is proof of Latino growth and prosperity in the Philadelphia region.

All-star team: Bala Cynwyd-based WatchBox has raised $165 million from investors that include NBA great Michael Jordan, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and former New York Giant Michael Strahan.