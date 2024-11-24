Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles-Rams: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream ‘Sunday Night Football’

It's the only time this season the Birds are scheduled to play on "Sunday Night Football."

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams tonight on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."
    by Rob Tornoe
    Published 

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) will take on the Rams (5-5) tonight on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in Los Angeles, where the Birds have had a lot of success.

Eagles 2024 schedule

The Eagles haven’t lost a game in Los Angeles against the Rams since they moved back to town in 2016. In fact, the last time the Birds lost to the Rams in Los Angeles was 1977, when Hall of Famer Joe Namath was still under center in one of his final NFL games.

The Birds are also riding into Los Angeles on a six-game winning streak, which has them in first place in the NFC East and challenging the Detroit Lions for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. It could come down to a tiebreaker, in which case a loss to the Rams (who the Lions’ defeated) would really hurt the Eagles’ chances of securing home-field advantage.

Thankfully, the Eagles are the only team in the NFL with a top five offense (No. 5 overall) and defense (No. 1 overall), and have the league’s top rushing offense. Not only is Saquon Barkley on pace to have over 1,900 yards rushing this season, he’s already notched six 100-yard rushing games, tops in the NFL.

As my colleague David Murphy pointed out, Jalen Hurts is due for a big game. Last year, Hurts burned the Rams’ defense with 303 yards passing and another 72 yards rushing in a 23-14 win. And that was against a Rams’ defense still featuring All-Pro defender Aaron Donald, who retired following last season.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream tonight’s Eagles game on Sunday Night Football:

What time and channel is the Eagles game tonight?

"Sunday Night Football" announcers Mike Tirico (left) and Cris Collinsworth will call Eagles-Rams on NBC.
Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game between the Eagles and the Rams is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Calling the game will be play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico and analyst Cris Collinsworth, long a favorite of Eagles fans. Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines at SoFi Stadium.

Eagles-Rams will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Howard Eskin will handle sideline reporting duties.

Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Bill Kulik will call Eagles-Rams in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia.

Where can I stream Eagles-Rams on ‘Sunday Night Football’?

Tonight's Eagles-Rams game will stream on Peacock.
Eagles-Rams will stream on Peacock, NBC’s subscription service. It will also stream on the NBC Sports app, though you’ll need to log in through your cable provider.

The game also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries NBC, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

You can also stream Sunday Night Football on NFL+, the league’s subscription streaming service, which runs $6.99 a month.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television on NBC10.

It’s unlikely the Birds will get flexed into ‘Sunday Night Football’ again this season

Tonight’s game will likely be the Birds’ only appearance on Sunday Night Football this season.

The Eagles were originally slated to appear twice this year, but the NFL moved their Week 9 matchup against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) out of prime time.

NBC has a strong schedule remaining with only two games that stand out at this point as flex possibilities — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) vs. Dallas Cowboys (3-7) in Week 16, and Miami Dolphins (4-6) at Cleveland Browns (3-8) in Week 17.

The Eagles play the Washington Commanders (7-4) in Week 16, which would be a great option for Sunday Night Football. But since the first Eagles-Commanders game streamed on Amazons’s Prime Video, the second is guaranteed to Fox.

The Eagles face Dallas in Week 17, and even if that game wasn’t also guaranteed to Fox (since their first game aired on CBS), the NFL isn’t flexing the lowly Cowboys into any more prime-time spots this season. In fact, the game could end up getting demoted out of Fox’s 4:25 p.m. national window.

NFC East standings heading into Week 12

NFL games on TV in Philadelphia on Sunday

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) at Carolina Panthers (3-7): 1 p.m. , CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

  2. Dallas Cowboys (3-7) at Washington Commanders (7-4): 1 p.m., Fox (Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)

  3. San Francisco 49ers (5-5) at Green Bay Packers (7-3): 4:25 p.m., Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

Live Eagles coverage

Staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, and Jeff Neiburg will be covering the action live on Inquirer.com. Notes and observations about the game can be found at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

Eagles pregame reading

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is out tonight with a hamstring injury.
  1. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith is out with a hamstring injury, but the Birds will get back Britain Covey, who is expected to return to the field for the first time since suffering a broken shoulder blade in Week 3.

  2. The Eagles are going to need Jalen Hurts to win them a game at some point. Columnist David Murphy thinks tonight might be that game against a tough Rams team.

  3. The Birds’ defense will certainly be facing a challenge against the Rams’ motion-heavy offense. But defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has a plan.

  4. Tight end Grant Calcaterra came very close to giving up on football and becoming an EMT. Now he returns to Southern California playing a key role for the Eagles.

  5. So will the Eagles beat the Rams tonight? Here’s what our staff writers think, and here are predictions from around the league.

Eagles 2024 schedule

  1. Week 1: Eagles 34, Packers 29

  2. Week 2: Falcons 22, Eagles 21

  3. Week 3: Eagles 15, Saints 12

  4. Week 4: Buccaneers 33, Eagles 16

  5. Week 5: Bye

  6. Week 6: Eagles 20, Browns 16

  7. Week 7: Eagles 28, Giants 3

  8. Week 8: Eagles 37, Bengals 17

  9. Week 9: Eagles 28, Jaguars 23

  10. Week 10: Eagles 34, Cowboys 6

  11. Week 11: Eagles 26, Commanders 18

  12. Week 12: Eagles at Rams, Sunday, Nov. 24, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

  13. Week 13: Eagles at Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 1, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

  14. Week 14: Panthers at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. (Fox)

  15. Week 15: Steelers at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

  16. Week 16: Eagles at Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m. (Fox)

  17. Week 17: Cowboys at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

  18. Week 18: Giants at Eagles, TBD