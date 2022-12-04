Eagles fans will get a Super Bowl preview when the Birds take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon.

Calling the game is Fox’s new No. 1 NFL booth, which features play-by-play by Kevin Burkhardt and analysis by former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen. The dup have been calling all of Fox’s top games this year after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman bolted after two decades to join ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Burkhardt and Olsen will be calling Super Bowl LVII on Fox in February. It’s worth knowing before you run to complain about them hating the Birds on Twitter that Burkhardt grew up in northern New Jersey an Eagles fans, and at one time was a regular on Out of Bounds on CN8, which eventually became the Comcast Network and later NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

Olsen joined Fox full time last season, where the duo were impressive calling the Birds’ season-opening win against the Atlanta Falcons. But if the Eagles do make it to the playoffs, there might be a third person in the booth — future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who is set to join Fox as their No. 1 analyst once he finally retires from football.

According to Front Office Sports, Fox would like Brady to make his debut as an NFL analyst during the Super Bowl LVII broadcast alongside Burkhardt and Olsen, assuming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been eliminated from the playoffs. Why would Fox want to shoehorn Brady into what has been a pretty successful first year for Burkhardt and Olsen in their top NFL booth? There are $375 million in reasons.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Eagles-Titans this afternoon:

What channel is Eagles-Titans on?

Eagles-Titans is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Joining Burkhardt and Olsen on the broadcast will be longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews, who is working her 11th NFL season for Fox.

The game will also air on radio in Philadelphia on 94.1 WIP. Calling the game will be Merrill Reese and Mike Quick, who have been calling games together for 25 seasons. Both were recently featured on the Today show along with WIP host Howard Eskin, who will report from the sideline.

Spanish-speaking listeners can tune into La Mega 105.7, where the game will be called by WIP host Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Bill Kulik.

Where can I stream Eagles-Titans?

Eagles vs. Titans will stream on the Fox Sports app, but you’ll need to be a cable subscriber to log in.

The game will also stream on a host of so-called skinny bundles that carry Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free, your best option if you live near Philadelphia is to use an over-the-air antenna.

Live Eagles coverage on The Inquirer’s Gameday Central

Eagles staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Gameday Central. Smith and Tolentino will discuss the Eagles-Titans game at 11:30 a.m. prior to kickoff. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

Other NFL games on TV in Philadelphia on Sunday

Jets at Vikings , 1 p.m., CBS (Ian Eagles, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

Chiefs at Bengals , 4:25 p.m., CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Colts at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

NFL pregame show guide

Here’s a rundown of the local and national NFL pregame shows offered by the major networks this week:

CBS3: Sunday Kickoff at 11:30 a.m. (Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall); The NFL Today at noon (James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson)

Fox29: Game Day Live at 10 a.m. (Breland Moore, Garry Cobb, Dave Spadaro, Bill Anderson, Howard Eskin); Fox NFL Kickoff at 11 a.m. (Charissa Thompson, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, Michael Vick); Fox NFL Sunday at noon (Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson)

NBC10: Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (Taryn Hatcher); Eagles Gameplan at 10 a.m. (John Clark, Mike Quick, Ike Reese); Football Night in America at 7 p.m. (Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Matthew Berry, Mike Florio)

NBC Sports Philadelphia: Eagles Pregame Live at 12 p.m. (Michael Barkann, Ron Jaworski, Barrett Brooks, Reuben Frank)

ESPN: Sunday NFL Countdown at 10 a.m. (Sam Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan)

