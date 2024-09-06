Eagles-Packers: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream Brazil game on Peacock

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Green Bay Packers tonight, kicking off the 2024 NFL season in a unique Friday night game taking place in Brazil.

Not only is it the first NFL game to be played in South America, the last time the league scheduled a Week 1 game on a Friday night was when the then-St. Louis Cardinals faced the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 18, 1970.

For fans living in and around Philadelphia, tonight’s game will broadcast on NBC10, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Philly time. The game will also air on local television in Green Bay and Milwaukee, but for everyone else it will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming service.

Despite being broadcast by NBC, Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth won’t be calling tonight’s game. Instead, Eagles fans will be introduced to a new announcer pairing calling their first Birds game together — Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge, the top announcing team on NBC’s Big Ten coverage.

Blackledge will certainly be familiar to college football fans across the Delaware Valley. Not only has he been a top college football announcer for CBS, ESPN, and now NBC for three decades, he was Penn State’s starting quarterback during their national championship season in 1982. Blackledge also spent a few seasons calling Eagles preseason games during the early 1990s following a seven-year NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“At that time I was just trying to stack reps,” Blackledge said. “To be able to do preseason games and add to my resume before jumping into a college season was really, really valuable as my career developed.”

Eagle and Blackledge are expecting Corinthians Arena to be loud tonight, and said a lot of the sights and sounds of São Paulo will make it into the broadcast. NBC will also skip traditional commercial breaks near kickoff and at the end of the first quarter, remaining on the field to hear analysis from studio analysts Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison, who will be at the stadium.

Sunday Night Football coordinating producer Rob Hyland described it as a “studio takeover,” an innovation folks at NBC wanted to introduce on Peacock with the goal of keeping viewers “more engaged” during traditional commercial breaks.

Another new wrinkle will be NBC’s ability to speak to an Eagles player in full uniform, either at the end of warm-ups or just after run-outs. And head coaches are now required to do in-game interviews with the network’s sideline reporters, though Nick Sirianni is not a fan.

“I’ve never done one,” Sirianni told 94.1 WIP in an interview last season. “I don’t want to talk to anybody during that time except my coaches. I don’t want to talk to anybody at that time but my players. That’s why I don’t do it.”

As for the game itself, Eagle is most interested in how often Jalen Hurts will play under new center Cam Jurgens, thanks to changes made by new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

“This was a team that took 93% of the snaps out of shotgun last season. That’s an insane number,” Eagle said.

Here’s everything to know to watch or stream tonight’s Eagles-Packers game in Brazil.

What time and channel is the Eagles-Packers game tonight?

Noah Eagle (left) and Todd Blackledge will call the Eagles' Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers on NBC's Peacock in Brazil. Read more NBC Sports

Tonight’s game between the Eagles and Packers is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. Philly time, and will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming service.

In the Philadelphia TV market, Birds fans can watch the game on NBC10, while fans in Green Bay and Milwaukee can tune into NBC26.

If you live outside those markets, you’ll have to pony up $7.99 for a subscription to Peacock, though you’ll get a slight discount if you’re a Comcast Xfinity subscriber.

You can also listen to the game on 94.1 WIP. Merrill Reese is back for his 48th season as the voice of the Eagles, the longest-tenured announcer in the NFL. Joining him in the booth for the 27th season is former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Howard Eskin is also back to report from the sidelines.

Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Dave Gerhardt will call tonight’s game in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 93.9 FM in Atlantic City, and 103.3 FM in Vineland/Millville.

Both radio broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere in the country on the Eagles’ website, while fans in Philly can also stream them on the Eagles app.

Due to logistical and technical issues, neither radio team traveled to Brazil to call the game. Westwood One announcers Scott Graham and Mike Mayock also didn’t make the trip. Instead, all three will call the game remotely off monitors.

» READ MORE: Merrill Reese back to call the Eagles on 94.1 WIP, but he didn't make the trip to Brazil

Where can I stream tonight’s Eagles-Packers game?

In addition to Peacock, if you live in or near Philadelphia, Green Bay, or Milwaukee, you’ll be able to stream Eagles-Packers on any so-called skinny bundle that carries NBC, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

Fans can also stream the game on NFL+, the league streaming service. It’ll set you back $6.99 a month, though there is a free seven-day trial.

If you’re looking to watch the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television.

