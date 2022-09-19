The Eagles will face the Minnesota Vikings in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field on a Monday Night Football broadcast that will look and feel a little different.

For starters, tonight’s game will air at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC and not ESPN, which will instead broadcast Tennessee Titans-Buffalo Bills in an overlapping doubleheader. As a result, there will be lots of cut-ins and updates back-and-forth between the two broadcasts, something ESPN is experimenting with partly because next season, the network will have three such doubleheaders.

In the booth, it’ll be new Monday Night Football announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, calling their first Eagles game since last season’s playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The duo got rave reviews for their Week 1 debut, delivering something ESPN’s been lacking on Monday Night Football for some time — a big game feel.

ESPN executives “have long been frustrated” by the perception that the Monday Night Football broadcast was “less than other rightsholders,” wrote The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, adding the new booth with Buck and Aikman “sounded big, which is what ESPN wants.”

Joining Buck and Aikman is longtime sideline reporter and King of Prussia native Lisa Salters, who grew up watching the Eagles but had a soft spot for at least one Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer.

“I remember rooting for my cousin, Tony Dorsett, and the Cowboys while my dad — sorry, Troy— rooted against the Cowboys because we’re from Philadelphia, and we’re an Eagles family,” Salters said in a recent conference call. “But we still secretly root for the Cowboys all because of Tony.”

“I just learned something, Lisa. I didn’t realize you were cousins with TD, Tony Dorsett,” Aikman responded. “That’s pretty awesome.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the the Eagles’ home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football:

Eagles (1-0) at Vikings (1-0): Week 2

When: Monday, Sept. 19

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Time: 8:30 p.m. Eastern kickoff

TV: ABC (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, Bill Kulik)

Streaming: ESPN app, ESPN.com (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: NFL+ (requires a subscription)

Referee: Scott Novak

Live Eagles coverage on Gameday Central

Eagles staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Gameday Central. Smith and Tolentino will discuss the Eagles-Vikings game live at 7:00 p.m. prior to kickoff. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

We also have a live blog covering everything Eagles throughout the day leading up to kickoff.

ESPN will be experimenting with Eagles game

Thanks to a Monday Night Football doubleheader tonight featuring two overlapping games, tonight’s Eagles-Vikings match-up might seem at times like the popular subscription channel NFL RedZone.

During portions of both broadcasts, ESPN will activate a double-box view that will allow live look-ins of tonight’s other game — the Tennessee Titans at the Buffalo Bills. SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt will offer frequent updates, and there will also be a second scorebug of Vikings-Eagles on ESPN and Titans-Bills on ABC to keep fans in the loop.

This is the only doubleheader scheduled for this season, but next year ESPN will have three, as part of their new deal with the NFL. Aikman and Buck will call the main game on ABC, and Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and former Carson Wentz superfan Dan Orlovsky will call the second game on ESPN.

Will Peyton and Eli Manning host a ‘Manningcast’ tonight?

Peyton and Eli Manning are back hosting the “Manningcast” on ESPN this season, but Eagles fans won’t hear from them tonight.

With multiple networks and productions involved in tonight’s overlapping doubleheader, ESPN decided to give Peyton and Eli the week off in an attempt to limit viewer confusion and maximize resources, according to network sources.

The Manning brothers will be back in Week 3 with their ESPN2 alternate Monday Night Football telecast to call an NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the undefeated New York Giants. Here’s the remaining Manningcast schedule this season on ESPN2.

Former Eagles foe now part of ESPN’s pregame show

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III is the latest former player to travel through the field-to-television tunnel.

Griffin, who has yet to officially retire from the NFL and said just a few months ago he’d be open to return, joined ESPN as a college football analyst in August 2021. This year, the 32-year-old is part of the network’s Monday Night Countdown pregame show alongside Hall of Famer Steve Young, Booger McFarland, and Upper Dublin High alum Suzy Kolber.

Due to tonight’s doubleheader, the scheduling is a bit weird. Monday Night Countdown will air on ESPN at 5 p.m. prior to Titans-Bills kickofff. The crew will return to host a second, 30-minute version of the pregame show on ABC at 8 p.m.

What are the odds for Eagles-Vikings?

Both teams are 1-0, but only one will remain undefeated after this one. According to oddsmakers, the Eagles are a 2.5-point favorite (at FanDuel) and our predictions roundup backs up the notion that many experts hold — this Monday Night Football matchup will be a pick-em.

While the prognosticators are split on who will win — with a slight edge going to the Birds — the one common theme is that there will be a lot of points scored at the Linc, which is good for national fans but will likely cause a bit of panic among Eagles fans after watching their team give up 35 points to the Lions in their opener.

That poor Week 1 showing, combined with the success of their offense in Detroit, is likely why most books have the point total in this one north of 50, with FanDuel and several other marking it at 50.5 points

Both NBC Sports Philadelphia and Jakib Sports will have Eagles postgame coverage

Despite a late ending for the Eagles’ tonight, both NBC Sports Philadelphia and Jakib Sports will offer Birds-focused postgame coverage that will run into the early-morning hours on Tuesday.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will air Eagles Postgame Live, featuring longtime host Michael Barkann, reporter Reuben Frank, and two former Eagles — Ron Jaworski and Barrett Brooks.

On Jakib Sports, which streams on YouTube and on 6abc.com, former 97.5 The Fanatic host Mike Missanelli co-hosts alongside former NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter, former Eagles and New York Giants linebacker Seth Joyner, and 94.1 WIP host Devan Kaney.

Five things to read before Eagles-Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 TV schedule

Week 1, Sept. 11: Eagles 38, Lions 35

Week 2, Sept. 19: Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Week 3, Sept. 25: Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 4, Oct. 2: Jaguars at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 5, Oct. 9: Eagles at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Week 6:, Oct. 13: Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 7: Bye week

Week 8, Oct. 30: Steelers at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 9, Nov. 3: Eagles at Texans, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video (locally on Fox29)

Week 10, Nov. 14: Commanders at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 11, Nov. 20: Eagles at Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 12, Nov. 27: Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 13, Dec. 4: Titans at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 14, Dec. 11: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 15, Dec. 18: Eagles at Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 16, Dec. 24: Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Week 17, Jan. 1: Saints at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 18, Jan. 7 or 8: Giants at Eagles, TBD, TBD

